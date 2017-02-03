Zim man in court accused of killing wife in UK supermarket car park

A Zimbabwean man appeared in court on Thursday accused of murdering his wife, after her body was found in a car outside a supermarket in Birmingham (UK).

Norbert Chikerema seen here with wife Nyasha Kahari
Norbert Chikerema, 42, was arrested in the car park of a Lidl store in the Tile Cross area of Birmingham shortly before 5am on Monday.

West Midlands Police said inquiries suggested that victim Nyasha Kahari, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been attacked with a bladed weapon.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce, from the force’s CID, said: “At around 4.45am our officers traced a vehicle to the car park and found a man and a woman inside.

Nyasha Kahari“Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.”

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

Meanwhile, CCTV is being secured for review and forensic examinations are taking place at the car park and the couple’s home.

“I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and reassure them that we are doing absolutely everything we can to provide them with the answers they so desperately need,” added Mr Joyce.

Anyone with information which may help the inquiry should call police on 101. Chikerema, of Overdale Road, Quinton, was appearing before Birmingham magistrates on Thursday. Express and Star

    Apparently the now dead woman and her boyfriend were followed by the woman’s husband to a hotel. The husband filmed all their movements and after the woman and boyfriend had separated, the obviously very angry man killed her. The extenuating circumstance is so powerful, i bet the husband will not serve more than 5 years in jail. Chivi chinoparira !

    • Mukundi

      Then, is this worth it?. Hongu kusasana kunoparira, but imagine how their children will live through this. Emotional intelligence was required. He should have let it go & started afresh

      • lot chitakasha

        True,it is better to let go..what is the name of the woman..Gillian Zvomuya in the first article..Nyasha Kahari in this one??

      • Mbuya_vaHector

        Its very easy to say he should have let go. We all respond to situations and circumstances differently i think you are also a different person when angry!

        • marikos

          That is what the judge will say, ‘you could have walked away’ but he decided to stalk her before killing her. Premeditated murder kechi one. Afterall iye ayihurawo. Couldn’t stomach it. He is an arsehole.

          • khanda1

            You are the cause of death of this woman. You dont even know this guy you are talking about. You are just assuming that thas what he used to do. If he did it @least he did hide it very as we dont know of it. Asi ayihura with you and you decided to destroy his family?

          • marikos

            My point is he had no right to take her life unless of cause he pleads self defence!!

    • James Bond

      Crime of passion…you are right. He will get off lightly.

      • marikos

        Passion yeku stalker munhu. He is an arsehole.

    • Realist

      Thanks for your explanation , questions were too many , but still a bigger question 4 children i chembere kuhura? In UK , in foreign lands and long shifts and cold some people find time kuhura. It was really shocking and inconceivable for the man but he should have stopped at the point of buying a knife or arming himself surely there was time to reflect.
      Of course sometime you put your everything present and future on this woman and then Hotel , I agree they will give him 15 yrs and suspende 10 years coz there is no domestic abuse or violence which UK courts are wary of. Who was abused here.?

      • khanda1

        Woman nowadays especially from southern africa. I have heard brothers from west africa, always complaining about but the behaviour of their woman. Never heard any complaining about their infedelity nor have i seen any negative headlines about love murders etc.

  • #NotoSpousalMurders

    • khanda1

      #notochihure

  • Some idiots so!!! If you are fed up with her why don’t you send her back to her parents!!

    • same can be said of her.she should have left him instead of cheating

    • I don’t care how many times a person cheats that doesn’t warrent anybody to kill them besides @ times cheating is because of your wayward behaviour !!

    • It doesn’t warrant but it happens.Its called temporary madness.Most women cheat because they are married to your money not you.I know a lot of ladies i went to school with who are married but continue to bed their exes.They never stopped

    • With me it takes me a month @ most to realize that someone loves me for material things, l quietly quit no need for even a quarrel, l therefore don’t understand why some men don’t see that!

  • So sad kana rudo rwaramba nditaurire ndizive

    • khanda1

      Exactly the point. Dont go sleeping around in hotels bringing diseases home. And especially considering how in our culture we behave when we talk about roora

  • Love and hunger are two things that can drive a human being crazy.Instead of cheating just leave if u are no longer.Many have gone crazy in the name of love

  • Chikiti

    Without being told the cause of this, we definitely know that it is infidelity and money issues.

  • Sad Tale

    Who remembers this song in Zim long time ago true story
    “What would you do if you find a man on your bed , would you let him go free or would shoot him there . I need somebody .. eye… Somebudy to love me…” Very sad tale.

  • Kuita here mwana wevanhu wekuponda.U deserve to rot in jail bastard

    • So does the lady in Bulawayo who murdered his boyfriend last week after he denied her sex