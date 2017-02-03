Parly speaker’s son faces jail

By Tendai Kamhungira

House of Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda’s son, Donald Makanze Mudenda, is facing jail after he reportedly failed to pay a $22 000 debt, which includes rent arrears and legal costs.

This comes after the complainant, Mark Lorenco — through his lawyers from Mapendere and Partners Legal Practitioners — applied for Donald’s civil imprisonment.

Lorenco managed to evict Donald from 37 Mcloughlin Road, Kensington, a Harare property, through a court order in April last year, but is now struggling to recover the money, forcing him to file a request for Donald’s imprisonment.

According to the summons, Donald is supposed to appear before the court and give reasons as to why he does not want to pay the money, failure of which, he will be committed to prison.

“The court will conduct an inquiry into your financial position and, depending on the circumstances, it may not commit you to prison but instead give you further time to pay the sum due or direct you to pay it in instalments over a specified period,” part of the summons read.

Circumstances surrounding the case are that Donald and a company called Dynamic Success, which trades as Careers R US, entered into a lease agreement with Lorenco in March 2013 in respect of the Kensington property.

The court heard that Donald later accrued rent arrears amounting to $10 900.

“In spite of proper demand, defendant (Donald) refused, neglected or failed to pay rental arrears or vacate the premises,” Lorenco said, adding that Donald also accrued City of Harare arrears amounting to $1 339, electricity debts of $597, 21 and TelOne arrears of $17, 94.

Lorenco later approached the magistrate’s court demanding Donald’s eviction and an order was granted in his favour.

He said that it was part of the contract that in the event of legal proceedings being instituted against Mudenda, the Speaker’s son was supposed to foot the legal bill.

The court went on to issue a warrant of execution, to satisfy the demanded amount of $22 444, which include damages and costs of the suit. They sought to attach property number 49 Coughlan Avenue, Bulawayo in order to satisfy the debt.

However, Mudenda’s lawyers from Mudenda Attorneys wrote a letter to the messenger of court, claiming he does not live at the said address.

“If you attempt to enter number 49 Coghlan Avenue, you may face legal action as a result of your actions,” the lawyers said.

Lorenco’s lawyers are, however, still having difficulties in trying to serve Donald as they do not know where he is currently living. Daily News