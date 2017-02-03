Minister in ‘racial jibe’, says blacks don’t want to pay taxes

25
609

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly accused black businesses of refusing to pay taxes and yet “expect government to provide them with public services”.

Minister without Finance: Patrick Chinamasa
Patrick Chinamasa

Chinamasa said this, as he challenged Members of Parliament (MPs) to offer constructive suggestions to help the government increase its revenue inflows, a News Day report said.

The finance minister was responding to the MPs during debate on the 2017 National Budget early this week.

“If you do not want to be taxed, please do not shout and expect better service delivery. Our people in the informal sector do not want to be taxed. When a black person takes over a business, they do not want to pay taxes,” Chinamasa was cited as saying.

Zimbabwe has been hit by severe economic hardships for over a decade.

A Herald report quoted the minister as saying that the country’s major challenge was that its wage structure was too high compared to other countries. news24

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • 😂😂😂

  • Weird

  • Politicians are the ones not paying taxes and you know them

  • It’s true

    • But it all starts with them, they also own businesses and they use their political influence to evade tax or pay the least amount possible!

    • Yea, remember they are also black. So in a nutshell it’s a blackman’s syndrome to a greater extent. However, we have the Asian guys exporting the US$ also. They have turned out to be briefcase businessmen.

    • They run their business tax and duty free… but they want someone who sell bananas to pay tax…. #MyZim

    • Economically Africa is backwards. There are some levels we skipped in terms of development and we are going back there for a fresh start. At the end of the day everyone is supposed to understand what is going on and what should be done. The problem we have had as a nation is we understand what should be done but lack knowledge of what is going, which is total disaster. That is when you realise someone who is receiving a monthly salary but is not registered with the tax authorities. There is a gap that should be covered in between. The same problem rises up to the big wigs but in a different form. They are registered but are on duty free, who has to pay? A question we all are not sure of.

  • true hurts. do u think tumashops twana museyanwa twobhadhara tax?

  • How about Zanu PF is corrupt to the core!

  • Makauraya nyika, step aside tiigadzirise

  • It might be true but it all starts with them, they also own businesses and they use their undue political influence to evade tax or pay the least amount possible!

  • They are not paying their workers.
    Kwave kuzoti tax???

    Apa vachiti tiri vana or varidzi vemusangano

    Pakaipa!!!!

  • vatadza kupedza urombo chavakuda kupedza varombo

  • If blacks can’t pay tax then why did you chase the whites who were paying tax

  • pakavhara ma company evarungu makati toda 51% ikozvino makuda kusvina isu nekashoma kandabudira ziya

  • takazvitaura kudhara izvi macompany mapurazi makatora tax dololo

  • 😂😂this minister tho

  • it’s you who taught them to do so!

  • Black to black talk to ur brothers and sisters

  • ukwane mdara iwewe if we hd tocollect tax frm Gushungo diaries imagn dai tine marrrriiiiii??????

  • Chaos

  • highlights è incompetence of our gvt with the right tax systems in place paying tax is not an option.

  • these Ministers cry when the masses do as they do.Stop looking at tax as a source of income for è gvt. …

  • Hatidi kubhadhara cos u misuse that money