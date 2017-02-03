Khupe takes aim at coalition partners

By Jeffrey Muvundusi and Fungi Kwaramba

MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe might have delivered a knock-out blow to the party’s former secretary-general Welshman Ncube when yesterday she publicly declared there was no need for the largest opposition party to have coalition partners in Bulawayo province.

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe
This comes as there are growing suspicions within the MDC that some senior party officials are working to scuttle the mooted grand coalition which is seen as the opposition’s best prospect of ending President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’ long rule in the 2018 polls.

Zanu PF holds most seats in Matabeleland North and South but has been losing to the MDC in the Bulawayo province since 2000.

Khupe, while throwing her weight behind the mooted electoral alliance, questioned the wisdom of the MDC having to open the door to rival opposition parties when it has been dominating Bulawayo since its formation.

“I am not against any coalition but for me, the question that we must ask ourselves is why we want a coalition as a political party,” Khupe said after being asked about the coalition deal with Ncube.

“As a political party, when you want a coalition you will have realised a gap in your party and as the MDC, where is our gap? It is clear our gap is in Mashonaland East, West and Central where we have consistently not done very well.

“So when looking for a coalition partner you must look for a partner who is going to be able to cover that gap. What value are they going to add when we have been winning consistently? You can’t look for a partner who will come and disturb where you have won consistently since 2000.

“What value are they going to add? In a coalition, you must want value addition to what you already have. You don’t want someone who will come and disturb what we already have.

“What we don’t have right now is Mashonaland and that is where we need a strong coalition partner and that is the only way we can be able to remove Zanu PF,” added Khupe.

MDC insiders have previously said its leader Morgan Tsvangirai is on the verge of sealing a historic pact with Ncube, and the leader of the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), Joice Mujuru — with whom he has been meeting behind the scenes over the past few months.

Ncube yesterday said it was retrogressive to send conflicting signals of the mooted coalition.

“Those responsible for preventing others to walk away from the 2008 coalition agreement need be careful that they are not seen today to be working against the clear public sentiment that we must all do everything in our power to give the people of this country a fighting chance to remove the Zanu PF regime from power in 2018,” his party’s spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi, told the Daily News.

“We would have thought that some basic common sense understanding will reveal to anyone involved in our politics that winning Parliamentary seats in whatever parts of the country and whatever quantities, is wholly irrelevant to the primary question of garnering the requisite number of votes for the presidential candidate which is what is required to cause a change of government.”

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has also revealed that the MDC leader was warned that some of his lieutenants may want to fight the alliance, not for any objective reason but for subjective motivations driven by selfish and personal interests to do with positions.

Last week, during the tour of Matabeleland North, Tsvangirai was told by traditional leaders and ordinary villagers that there was a strong likelihood that Mugabe and Zanu PF would use some of the smaller opposition parties to destabilise the mooted coalition alliance.

Last year, Tsvangirai also told diplomats that he was wary of the “real prospects” of the panicking ruling Zanu PF using some of the country’s smaller opposition parties to put spanners in the works of a viable grand coalition.

“Once again on this issue, Your Excellencies, you must understand that we reserve our right to determine who we will work with.

“There are about 42 political parties in the country, some of them deliberately created by Zanu PF to muddy the political waters.

“Some of them are not even institutions in the true sense of the word.

“We will do our own necessary diligence checks before we work with anyone,” the MDC leader told the diplomats. Daily News

  • Khupe is a political illiterate can not read the political equation of a coalition.
    May she shut up
    She thinks her own presence in parly getting crumbs falling off the parliament is enough

    • Thoko is right in your right sense wat does Welshman add to this arrangement , besides his Professorship which l think is also a briefcase one , just like Jonso etal …

    • So you think Welsh will get zero votes if he stand in the polls as a Presidential candidate

    • Obvious.

    • Khupe just needs to retire from politics her illiteracy is now disgusting, if you don’t understand the essence of a coalition & how it averts rigging then you are not a politician, Zimbabweans can’t suffer because one Thokozani is afraid of loosing the vice presidence!!!

  • Now I understand why MT appointed 2 parallel Vice presidents besides her.

  • Khuphe who are you by the way? This cow needs to sit down. What have you done with your position so far? Resign and disappear

    • BT she is right .what’s coalition when the other is bringing half busket and other is bringing only hands

    • Kainos Chipaze it’s not about the party dude but change. Why should she make the call on who should be in this coalition? Bottom line is she is gone past her well by date that one

    • these batch of losers must keep quiet they won elections in 2008 what did thy do nothing. Busy fighting on their own giving opponent an advantage

    • Wabhedu muntu.

  • But her explanation is reasonable.

  • There is some truth in her as sessions. The MDC ncube appears not serious at all and its leaders seem to be interested in megaphone politics which they want to use as an avenue to government positions only. Ever since the last elections what has the learned professor done and his party to prove their relevance in Zimbabwe’s opposition politics with the exception of now coming out of their shells and advocating for a coalition.

  • Thoko is right because losers should stand alone.This coalition wont yield anything because Zanu Pf realises only Chamatama as a threat not Biti and other bunch of losers

  • It’s a point

  • Yaaa good girl ….

  • Politics is a game of numbers, people must stop name calling and concentrate on building a united front. Vakuru vakati imbwa mbiri hadzitorerwi nyama . Mind you amai it’s very perfect and meaningful to be even a minister of agriculture in a gvt than to be a VP of an opposition party.

  • Yes coz you need to be carefull ..some are mercenaries…you built to destroy together today but tomorow they destroys you…we need true soldiers to finish this once for all …dzimwe imhandu idzo tsveta….

  • I coalition nabantu abalambele ukubusa akuncedi.

  • She is correct

  • Hey unite n achieve 1 goal.

  • Remember how strong the MDC was when it was formed but Ncube and his crew basiyangisa ah ,followed vana Biti and his crew so these guys are no longer trustworthy

  • True DAT mama

  • That’s the problem with long distance education, where critical thinking is needed one is always found wanting!! This chancer, this opportunist, who is not gifted by any standard thinks she can hold Zimbabweans @ ransom because she is scared of loosing the vice presidence,, self saving idiot!! Any fool can tell that coalition will make rigging difficult, every vote counts!!!

  • That region is anti zanu to the marrow,she is right. No votes will be lost by MDC T there. The other regions let Matland down to be fair. Lets take a look at the voting patterns in the country. Most zanu pf votes are in Mash east,west and central. Masvingo,Manicaland and Midlands fair much better. Once we win the voters in those areas zanu is dead. Kuvoter pachiZezuru kwatikuvadzisa!

  • xes ryt its jus ppl hate her my b xe a woman frm byo,xes ryt cos byo mdc ll win 100% all seats so ders no need to,or else des coalition is a flop,

  • She feel threatened, so shez tryn to protect her territory, shz right in her individual opinion

  • she’s got a point.a coalition is bringing back sellouts through the back door.Biti ane party ipi

  • Thank you Ldr let them feel it

  • Thoko is right

  • You are correct mother . Ncube and company should contest in shurugwi.kkkkkkkkkk.