Zim woman found stabbed to death in Lidl UK car park as husband, 42, is arrested on suspicion of murder

By John Shammas | The Sun |

A husband has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after she was found stabbed to death in a Lidl supermarket car park.

Officers detained the 42-year-old man outside the supermarket in Tile Cross, Birmingham, just before 5am this morning.

The woman, who has not been named, was attacked with a bladed weapon, police said.

A forensic tent could be seen in the Lidl car park as experts examined the car park.

Cops are also speaking to neighbours while examining local CCTV cameras.

Shoppers arrived this morning to find the store closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce, of West Midlands Police, said: “At around 4.45am our officers traced a vehicle to the car park and found a man and a woman inside.

The couple were reported missing by friends a few hours before the grisly discovery.

Officers confirmed the pair lived in Quinton, Birmingham, – 11 miles from the Lidl car park where the wife’s body was found.

They were reported missing by friends at 2am and their car was traced to the budget supermarket three hours later.

Shopper and gran-of-nine Ann Morris said: “I’ve come to get some flowers because my friend died and just as I got off get bus, I saw all this blue tape.

“I’m shocked because I go to the bingo [opposite] and so do all the old people.

“I come here all the time, it’s a shame.”

Accountant Ed Beck, 26, added: “I was just popping in to get my lunch on the way to work and saw all the police cars.

“You don’t expect to find a police tent covering a dead body in your local supermarket car park.”

“Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.”

Lidl will be closed for the day.

DCI Joyce said her family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

He added: “I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and reassure them that we are doing absolutely everything we can to provide them with the answers they so desperately need.”

