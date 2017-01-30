Tragedy as 2 kids drown in family well

10
1522

By Amanda Chikari

A Gweru family has suffered a double tragedy following the drowning of two siblings aged nine and 16 in a well at the family’s plot.

It is suspected that the nine -year -old boy drowned first, only for his elder sister to die as well as she tried to rescue him.

According to a summary of sudden death in possession of The Chronicle, the siblings Comfort (9) and Blessing (16) Rubunya drowned in a well at Plot 3 Meadows, Gweru, on January 20.

“On the day in question, the deceased around 3PM were left alone at home by their parents. The father (Josphat Rubunya) returned home at around 5PM and found the two children not at home. He moved around the yard looking for them and observed two by five litre containers and two mugs at their well in the yard,” reads part of sudden death summary form.

Mr Rubunya (72) got closer to the well which is about two metres deep and discovered that his two children had drowned.

“The parents are of the opinion that it might have happened that the younger child slipped into the well first causing the elder [sister] to attempt to rescue him resulting in both drowning. The two bodies were retrieved from the well by villagers,” reads the report.

Gweru magistrate, Ms Judith Taruvinga waived post-mortem and the deceased were buried at the family plot. The Chronicle

  • Someone must be charged though for lack of commission to say erect barriers so that the well was a safe area to operate from in as much as leaving the two alone without an elder person to look after them

    • The Joker

      you have a point but for now that statement is “too soon”

  • Shame. RIP

  • My condolences to the family zvinorwadza Absalom Zulu hapana parent angade kuti mwana wake awire mutsime.Hapana imwe charge inodarika kurasikirwa kwavaita nevana vavo vaviri avo

  • That well should have been cover at the top mhaniii nxaaa,,SHAME

  • Shame

  • So painful indeed , may their souls rest in eternal peace

  • rip

  • Shame.