I did my part on Soul Jah Love: Magaya

By Vasco Chaya

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya says he did his part in trying to heal ailing award-winning Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love aka Jah Love.

The Ndini Uya Uya hit maker is reportedly battling diabetes which has damaged his nerves and blood vessels.

In the legs, this damage has caused a lack of feeling and poor circulation to his feet, causing foot ulcers and infections.

There were fears that he could eventually be amputated. The artiste has suffered from sugar diabetes since the age of seven and has been hospitalised a number of times.

His health is currently in a bad state — a development that led him to perform in a wheelchair at the Zark Cigarette launch party at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare last year because of the troublesome foot ulcer late. He was attended to by Magaya at a recent church service in Harare, with Jah Love’s manager Wadis Bimha saying the musician was on his way to full recovery.

Jah Love then headed to a tour of the United Kingdom, where his health took a turn for the worse during a performance in Birmingham, and had to be rushed to hospital where he was admitted, throwing the Magaya healing claims into question.

Magaya told hundreds of congregants gathered at his church base in Harare on Wednesday that he had tried his best. He scoffed at scurrilous reports on social media that ridiculed his healing powers after Jah Love’s health continued to deteriorate.

“I prayed for the wound on the young man (Jah Love) and right now he is wearing shoes. I did my part,” Magaya said.

“If something else develops, he should come back. He should play his part now by coming back to Jesus. He should seek God.”

Magaya said Zimbabwe is a nation that does not celebrate its prophets.

“Social media is busy with negative reports that I stage-manage healing and miracles.

“Honestly, how can I stage manage wounds?” he said in reference to both Jah Love and Josphat Mwenye, 24, of Mutoko, who was suffering from a rare and terrible skin disease.

“You should realise that those people who peddle such falsehoods are making lots of money on the Internet through hits,” he said.

When Daily News on Sunday contacted the musician — who recently performed on a wheel chair in the United Kingdom due to illness, his management told this publication that Jah Love is not yet fit for media interviews.

When Soul Jah Love visited Magaya for spiritual help, he had difficulties in walking due to septic leg ulcers and he was being carted around on a wheelchair.

Pictures of the Dai Upenyu Hwaitengwa singer receiving prayers from Magaya went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, among others.

After the “healing session”, Jah love went on to record a song called Zvasiyana (Testify) dedicated to the PHD Ministries founder as a way to thank him.

He collaborated with Charlton Muropa, a member of PHD Ministries, and the song was produced by DJ Tamuka at Military Touch studios.

“Ndinoziva zvandasangana nemunhu waMwari, handidzokere ndakadaro, hupenyu hwangu zvatosiyana… Kubva zvandaenda Yadah ndabva ndato climber ladder…,” goes the lyrics. Soul Jah Love, real name Saul Musaka, has been grabbing headlines in the tabloids following his well-pronounced separation with former manager Courage Zikhali.

Zikhali has described Jah Love as an unpredictable artiste.

“He terminated the contract after I tried to restrain him from abusing drugs. I took this decision after I discovered empty bottles of (intoxicating cough syrup) Broncleer littered all over his room,” said Zikhali.

Last year, Jah Love was dragged to police by Mutare businessman-cum-promoter Esau Mupfumi after failing to fulfil contractual agreements. The artiste was billed to perform at Mupfumi’s Platinum joint but was nowhere to be found on the date of the concert for two consecutive dates, despite receiving money for the performance.

He was again caught on the wrong side during Valetine’s Day in 2014. He was reportedly paid by Whispers Night Club to do a gig on the day but he did not turn up. It was allegedly reported that he chose to perform in Beitbridge leaving his fans that had turned up for his show stranded.

In November 2014, Soul Jah Love was involved in a stage fight with a fellow dancehall musician Seh Calaz at City Sports Centre in Harare. While performing, Soul Jah Love went on to attack Seh Calaz causing mayhem. About 10 people were injured when the Zimbabwe Republic Police tried to disperse people using tear gas.

Controversy has however not stopped the award-winning and popular Zimdancehall artist to drop hits. He rose to prominence in 2012 with hit tracks such as Ndini Uya Uya and Gum-kum. These set him on a firm path to stardom.

He is known for making the Chibabababa, Hauite Hauite and Conquering signature chants which appear in all of his songs.

He was born on November 22, 1989 as a twin, having a brother named John.

He grew up in Harare, but his mother passed on when he was only one-year-old, after which he went to live with his grandmother, who would later die when he was in Grade 5.

His father passed away in 2005 at which time they were living in Waterfalls, before his step-mother had him evicted from the family house.

He attended Mhofu Primary School, Prospect Primary School and Lord Malvern High School where he expressed a keen interest in music.

He was married to Bounty Lisa, a fellow Zimdancehall musician. Their rocky marriage has sustained their respective careers as they have done some collaborations together. His health has deteriorated sharply since he was involved in a car accident in Gweru on August 18 2016. The musician was travelling with his band to Victoria Falls for a gig. Four people, including him, were seriously injured and were admitted at Gweru General Hospital then later transferred to Harare. The musician’s vehicle burst a front tyre and lost control.

Following the release of his 2012 singles, the talented chanter won two awards at 2013 Zimdancehall Awards for the Best Collaboration and Best Upcoming Artist.

The dread-locked artist continued to rise and in December 2013, he was voted the third best male dancehall artiste and walked away with R2 500. Daily News