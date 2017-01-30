I did my part on Soul Jah Love: Magaya

82
6391

By Vasco Chaya

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya says he did his part in trying to heal ailing award-winning Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love aka Jah Love.

Ailing Zimdancehall singer, Soul Jah Love’s manager, Wadis Bimha claimed yesterday the musician was on his way to full recovery after he was attended to by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya at a recent church service in Harare.
Ailing Zimdancehall singer, Soul Jah Love’s manager, Wadis Bimha claimed the musician was on his way to full recovery after he was attended to by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya at a recent church service in Harare.

The Ndini Uya Uya hit maker is reportedly battling diabetes which has damaged his nerves and blood vessels.

In the legs, this damage has caused a lack of feeling and poor circulation to his feet, causing foot ulcers and infections.

There were fears that he could eventually be amputated. The artiste has suffered from sugar diabetes since the age of seven and has been hospitalised a number of times.

His health is currently in a bad state — a development that led him to perform in a wheelchair at the Zark Cigarette launch party at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare last year because of the troublesome foot ulcer late. He was attended to by Magaya at a recent church service in Harare, with Jah Love’s manager Wadis Bimha saying the musician was on his way to full recovery.

Jah Love then headed to a tour of the United Kingdom, where his health took a turn for the worse during a performance in Birmingham, and had to be rushed to hospital where he was admitted, throwing the Magaya healing claims into question.

Magaya told hundreds of congregants gathered at his church base in Harare on Wednesday that he had tried his best. He scoffed at scurrilous reports on social media that ridiculed his healing powers after Jah Love’s health continued to deteriorate.

“I prayed for the wound on the young man (Jah Love) and right now he is wearing shoes. I did my part,” Magaya said.

“If something else develops, he should come back. He should play his part now by coming back to Jesus. He should seek God.”

Magaya said Zimbabwe is a nation that does not celebrate its prophets.

“Social media is busy with negative reports that I stage-manage healing and miracles.

“Honestly, how can I stage manage wounds?” he said in reference to both Jah Love and Josphat Mwenye, 24, of Mutoko, who was suffering from a rare and terrible skin disease.

“You should realise that those people who peddle such falsehoods are making lots of money on the Internet through hits,” he said.

When Daily News on Sunday contacted the musician — who recently performed on a wheel chair in the United Kingdom due to illness, his management told this publication that Jah Love is not yet fit for media interviews.

When Soul Jah Love visited Magaya for spiritual help, he had difficulties in walking due to septic leg ulcers and he was being carted around on a wheelchair.

Pictures of the Dai Upenyu Hwaitengwa singer receiving prayers from Magaya went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, among others.

After the “healing session”, Jah love went on to record a song called Zvasiyana (Testify) dedicated to the PHD Ministries founder as a way to thank him.

He collaborated with Charlton Muropa, a member of PHD Ministries, and the song was produced by DJ Tamuka at Military Touch studios.

“Ndinoziva zvandasangana nemunhu waMwari, handidzokere ndakadaro, hupenyu hwangu zvatosiyana… Kubva zvandaenda Yadah ndabva ndato climber ladder…,” goes the lyrics. Soul Jah Love, real name Saul Musaka, has been grabbing headlines in the tabloids following his well-pronounced separation with former manager Courage Zikhali.

Zikhali has described Jah Love as an unpredictable artiste.

“He terminated the contract after I tried to restrain him from abusing drugs. I took this decision after I discovered empty bottles of (intoxicating cough syrup) Broncleer littered all over his room,” said Zikhali.

Last year, Jah Love was dragged to police by Mutare businessman-cum-promoter Esau Mupfumi after failing to fulfil contractual agreements. The artiste was billed to perform at Mupfumi’s Platinum joint but was nowhere to be found on the date of the concert for two consecutive dates, despite receiving money for the performance.

He was again caught on the wrong side during Valetine’s Day in 2014. He was reportedly paid by Whispers Night Club to do a gig on the day but he did not turn up. It was allegedly reported that he chose to perform in Beitbridge leaving his fans that had turned up for his show stranded.

In November 2014, Soul Jah Love was involved in a stage fight with a fellow dancehall musician Seh Calaz at City Sports Centre in Harare. While performing, Soul Jah Love went on to attack Seh Calaz causing mayhem. About 10 people were injured when the Zimbabwe Republic Police tried to disperse people using tear gas.

Controversy has however not stopped the award-winning and popular Zimdancehall artist to drop hits. He rose to prominence in 2012 with hit tracks such as Ndini Uya Uya and Gum-kum. These set him on a firm path to stardom.

He is known for making the Chibabababa, Hauite Hauite and Conquering signature chants which appear in all of his songs.

He was born on November 22, 1989 as a twin, having a brother named John.

He grew up in Harare, but his mother passed on when he was only one-year-old, after which he went to live with his grandmother, who would later die when he was in Grade 5.

His father passed away in 2005 at which time they were living in Waterfalls, before his step-mother had him evicted from the family house.

He attended Mhofu Primary School, Prospect Primary School and Lord Malvern High School where he expressed a keen interest in music.

He was married to Bounty Lisa, a fellow Zimdancehall musician. Their rocky marriage has sustained their respective careers as they have done some collaborations together. His health has deteriorated sharply since he was involved in a car accident in Gweru on August 18 2016. The musician was travelling with his band to Victoria Falls for a gig. Four people, including him, were seriously injured and were admitted at Gweru General Hospital then later transferred to Harare. The musician’s vehicle burst a front tyre and lost control.

Following the release of his 2012 singles, the talented chanter won two awards at 2013 Zimdancehall Awards for the Best Collaboration and Best Upcoming Artist.

The dread-locked artist continued to rise and in December 2013, he was voted the third best male dancehall artiste and walked away with R2 500. Daily News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pls go fill skips, let’s stay Real together!

    …#GFG™…

  • We want the truth to come out.

  • asi sauro akatozo bviswa munyendo kani

  • Trying has no results

  • kkkkkkkkk aaaah ma instant aya achatinetsa hazvigari its just 2 minutes

    • Tari

      How long was it supposed to take??

    • Dnt judge cz yo dae will cum too

    • so im the only 1 who is not allowed to judge ko iye paiti ma positori masatanist makadii kumudza izvozvo

  • maita

    What did he miraculously heal, the wound or the disease? Magaya idya dzemarema zvako iwe. These people want sign and wonders but the bible clearly says “a Wicked generation look for signs and miracles?” I hope the Bible you use has this verse.Matthew 12:38Then some of the scribes and Pharisees said to Him, “Teacher, we want to see a sign from You.” 39Jesus replied, “A wicked and adulterous generation demands a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of the prophet Jonah.

  • stop taking bronco your health condition doesn’t allow you.

  • Now he should prove himself in real situation.

  • Which part? Pretending to heal him with your voodoo black magic?

    • Tari

      The part of doing what God instructed him to do….heal the sick! Call it whatever you want! Testimonies haven’t stopped!!

  • If he use God’s power there is no need to boast about what you do…proud kills in Christianity

    • Tari

      There’s a difference in boasting and having confidence in what God has instructed you to do. Roger that!

  • Yu did yor part dude ,not God’s part!!!

    • Tari

      God already did his part… scripture says by his stripes we are healed!!!!!!! 2000 years ago!

  • Yu dd yo part the rest is on him

    • mvura yamagaya mukutenga mariiko mwana wapapa?

    • For free come on the 5th and see fr youreslf

    • Vanotengeswa ma t-shirts ma round neck akanyorwa kuti pwm @12dllrs then anointing oil or water mahara.That’s wht magaya do.

    • Hoo, nini nowadzongoenda ku church zve ma t shirts handizive hangu

    • why should i come there imi mune ist hand info muriko?kasi zvinonyadzisa kutaura price yechitengeswa kai?

    • Not seems yu want me pumped up cz uda kunzi unoziva zveko if yu dnt g ku phd thn leave us tht g ther alone

    • Not seems yu want me pumped up cz uda kunzi unoziva zveko if yu dnt g ku phd thn leave us tht g ther alone

    • Not seems yu want me pumped up cz uda kunzi unoziva zveko if yu dnt g ku phd thn leave us tht g ther alone

    • We know magaya in and out. His honeymoon will soon be over,I doubt if he would be able to vote next yr bcz his place there at the maximum prison of Zim. Maybe if he confess that he is fake and wants to repent maybe God will forgive him.

    • See thts wer yu wrong cz alread we as phd we kno wer we going i cn vouch it aint prison,this year yu will all be shocked muchanyarara henyu kuty ziii

  • God wasn’t there. You did your part and forgot to invite God. He does the healing!!!!

    • Tari

      By his stripes we are healed! God gave authority to his disciples to heal…. so yes, he did his part.

      • C10

        Which God Tari?We know this boy called Magaya he is a Sangoma,son of Sekuru Ndunge in Chipinge.We are watching him gore hariperi

  • Lets get this right. Who did not do his part? Soul Jah Love? God? Anointing oil? Yadah? Followers? Pls prophecy prophet we are waiting.

  • Yaaa the prophet did his part and God will do his will,nothing wrong with that.saka moda kuti asanamatira munhu auya kuchurch here?

  • I hope him will healing delivering . God will blessings him .

  • God did his part if u are of God unless u are otherwise y say u did as if u use your own powers y

    • Tari

      And he called to him his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal every disease and every affliction…….

      The man, (servant of God) prophet Magaya has been given the authority to do this….of course he did his part, he himself is not Jesus, Jesus did his part when he was beaten for the sake of this young man’s healing and everyone else. So healed Soul Jah Love according to the authority entrusted on him……

  • The Lord our God has healing powers not man of earth

  • Fake Prophet
    .

  • lot chitakasha

    I am praying for his healing too..he is a good singer..chibababa chacho.

  • u did yo part panyama not pamweya !!!

  • U tryied and then wat happen u fake prophet hauna munhu waunoporesa nekuti hauna simba pamsoro pemunhu, munhu anonzi magaya uyu anoda kubviswa pakati pavapenyu nekuti hakuna mhondi inodarika munhu anouraya soul yemunhu

    • Heyi hee iro shoko rinori touch not my annointed ones ndorinofanira kutidzora saying all those stuff because reallt if you dont see with the eyes of the spirit you cant call him fake.Have been to him and now my life has endless testimonies and am just Proud to call him my spuritual father.kuti muzive kuti ifake endaiwo kuchurch kwacho makwai kwai aya ndatya ini.when somebody gets healing he says Mwari vaporesa he is just a vessel being used by God.watch Yadah Tv for you to see if he is fake

    • Taura hko Fungai vanhu ndozvavari rega vaite zvavanoda as I Mwari unoona isu tinoona zvinoitika pa PhD ticharamba tiripo

    • Ini ndine mibvunzo mishoma zvayo. Ko ivo vose vanomhanya kuti uyu neuyu ndeve feki, saka zvinoreva here kuti ivo pachavo ndivo vechokwadi vacho? Kana vari ivo vazvokwadi vacho, ko vanodiyi kutaridzawo zvinoyita vezvokwadi mumeso avose tisaramba tichingohwa kuwawata kwemiromo??? Kana pasina anomira kutaridza zvacho zvinonzi ndezvazvokwadi mukuyita chaiko misi yose, yambiro yangu ndeyekuti ivava vanzi feki vacho ndivo vanotoda kuti mutendi atomira navo chaizvo!!! Marefuri aya asingazivi chero paakatsika aya anoda kusiyiwa achipaumba. Ikowo ndisingadi zvangu kutuka, asi ndakawona mukukura kwangu kwose kuti imbwa hadzi hukuri mota yakamira, asi ndokuzodziwona dzichihukura mota iri kutofamba chaiyo!!! Saka dzimwe nguva hayisi mhosva yevanowawata, asiwo kuzowona Jesus Christ achiyita zvinobatika nekugarika kunobvonga hasha zhinji!!! Vangaziva feki seyiko kana vasina pikicha yechinonzi original chacho kuzhe kwetheory dzisina maturo ose??? Ndati vangaziva feki seyiko kana vasina musi wavakazombobvuma kuti n’anga, namasvikiro nemhondoro navana hapura-katapura ndivo vashandi verima mumakore ose avakararama nekuwadzana navo??? Chinofadza ndichochi chekuti kuyedza kutema ndege iri kubhururuka kunozotaridza mamiriro ezviri mumusoro kumeso avose manje-manje. Ivowo vari kutemwa, Jehovha ngaavasvitse paAltitude yavasingasvikigwi nematombo zvachose!!! Vanohukura ngavahukure nekuti vagara havana musi wavakatenda zvazvokwadi!!!

  • Pedzisazve….part kudii kwacho. …nxa

  • Pedzisazve….part kudii kwacho. …nxa

  • Pedzisazve….part kudii kwacho. …nxa

  • Mathew 6 6 “Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.

    2 “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

  • Mathew 6 6 “Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.

    2 “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

  • Mathew 6 6 “Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.

    2 “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

  • Does it mean Soul Jah love was not healed

  • Does it mean Soul Jah love was not healed

  • Does it mean Soul Jah love was not healed

  • Haaa magaya wakatanga kuporesa riini. Anogona zvechihure chete. How can the living God use this kinda person. Mwari anyanyo shayei kuzoshandisa mhombwe iyi nyika yakazara vanhu kwavo

  • Haaa magaya wakatanga kuporesa riini. Anogona zvechihure chete. How can the living God use this kinda person. Mwari anyanyo shayei kuzoshandisa mhombwe iyi nyika yakazara vanhu kwavo

  • Haaa magaya wakatanga kuporesa riini. Anogona zvechihure chete. How can the living God use this kinda person. Mwari anyanyo shayei kuzoshandisa mhombwe iyi nyika yakazara vanhu kwavo

  • of course he did, cameras set

  • of course he did, cameras set

  • JAH IS NOW WEARING SHOES.HE CAME TO PHD UNABLE TO STAND AND WALK,NOW HE IS WALKING ON HIS OWN.IF JAH WAS NOT HEALED,LET HIM COME OUT AND SPEAK ON HIS OWN NOT FOR THESE LIARS TO SPEAK ON HIS BEHALF.

    • What is healing?. It is the complete reversal of an unhealthy condition . Saka apa kuvharika kwechironda is healing. This crap. Soulja is diabetic , ask vanhu vane diabetes vakuudze kuti vanoita ma lesions on and off. Musatiudze zvisina basa. Takafunda isu

    • Shame on yu Emmanuel dai wawanirwa nyasha

    • Usanyebe chibaba chirioverseas kwachirikurapiwa zimeye Wednesday Simba aitaura naye enda paYou tube usaudza zvenga

  • Wakatadza kuporesa chibaba Osaka hapana hapana newe ,,,Chibaba nyika yese inomuziva otadza kupora but vamwe vanhu nje vchipora une maths shamwari kkkkkk

  • Akapora here kana kuti wakamuwedzera marwadzo

  • GOD HEALS AND DOCTORS TREAT.

    • well said. Magaya is not God. hez js a gweja trying his luck apa hakata dzaramba sezvakaitika pana Bev lol

    • Prophet they do experiments

  • Leave prophet Magaya alone and concentrate on your business. We have seen thousands of people receiving their healing by God through the man of God. What’s special about jah love. If you are healed and go back to your old ways the demons removed will come hundred fold

  • Mwari tokumbira yo hand kuna sauro,

  • Nigel Real

  • if you say MAGAYA is doing fake ,why don’t you go kuno teketera kunemidzimu yenyu kumamisha.

  • Endtime Watchman

    DEAR WALTER,

    PLEASE STOP DECIEVING PEOPLE WITH YOUR FOOLISH TRICKS.WE KNOW YOU WERE GIVEN POWERS BY SEKURU NDUNGE IN CHIPINGE.YOUR POWER COMES FROM SLEEPING AROUND WITH WOMAN AND FROM YOUR SNAKE IN THE SECRET ROOM.WE ALSO KNOW ABOUT YOUR SHADDY DEALS YOU ARE DOING.

    PLEASE REPENT UDZORERE VANHU MARI DZAVO.THEN GET DELIVERANCE FROM THE TRUE MAN OF GOD WHO IS FROM YOUR COUNTRY.YOU KNOW HIM.YES YOU KNOW HIM.IT’S NOW TWICE DREAMING ABOUT THIS,GO ASK THAT MEN FOR FORGIVENESS FOR TRYING TO TARNISH HIS IMAGE.HE WILL HELP YOU COZ GOD IS ALWAYS WATCHING OVER HIM.

  • The biggest problem yakaita kuno nyeperwa ne svikiro achisiya machiremba

  • Asi akurwara futi here soul wacho.if not achapora hake ko kutaurataura ndokuita sei

  • Ngaasiyane naye

  • 2 Peter 2 vs 1-3

    1But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. 3In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping