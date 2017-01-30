Millionaire is giving away a £120,000 flat for free

By Jen Mills | Metro |

A man who used to sleep rough on park benches has decided to give away an entire flat, ‘to give someone a lucky break like I was given’.

Millionaire Marco Robinson, 48, is offering the £120,000 fully-furnished and mortgage-free three-bedroom apartment to a suitable individual or family.

Marco, a father of two, now owns 150 properties around the world, including the top-floor flat in Preston, Lancashire.

He’s making a documentary with Channel 4, and will select the winner over the course of the next six weeks.

‘The people who I want to see live in this flat are people who need a home, they need a sanctuary and some security, and that will make them feel significant again,’ he said.

‘They need to be in desperate need with nobody helping them get out of the vicious cycle.

‘I’m very confident from then, very quickly people will be able to turn their lives around.’

He says he’s willing to pay council tax for as long as necessary.

‘I asked for help and I got it from unlikely people. They helped me believe in myself,’ he said. ‘It’s been hard work, but I’ve been successful in business and made a lot of money.

‘I started investing profits into property and learned where were the best places to buy.

‘Now I want to give something back – to give someone a lucky break like I was given when I was starting out.

‘Finding people as candidates is going to be easy, there’s so many. The difficulty will be choosing just one of so many.