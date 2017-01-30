Magaya switches to water

261
2798

By Vasco Chaya

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya has unveiled new anointing bottle, but this time with water not oil.

Prophet Walter Magaya
Prophet Walter Magaya

The new anointing bottle containing what is called water of life was unveiled last week at his Waterfalls base in Harare.

“The new anointing bottle was inspired by biblical verse Revelations 22:1- 2 which read… “Then the angel showed me a river with the water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb. It flowed down the centre of the main street. On each side of the river grew a tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, with a fresh crop each month. The leaves were used for medicine to heal the nations.

“The anointing water is found in a bigger bottle for it to last long and the vision is to send this water of life to schools and hospitals among other places such that it will heal the nation,” said Magaya.

He described the new anointing water as very powerful.

“Iyi haumbofi wakaijairira iyi…when the water of life touches you, it transforms your life forever for the glory of God,” he said.

Back in the day, Magaya used to deal with bottles containing anointing oil. Daily News

  • aizveeee ko imvara nhai to cut costs kkkkk mvura tongonochera mamukuvisi

    • Revelation yes is water bt a word behind yatosiyana neyekwamukuvisi

    • kkkkkkk usada kundisetsa iwe ao why muchisvora mapositori nhai

    • Different spirits Apostle Paul paaiparadza paive nemukadzi aingoporofitawo wani bt nemweya wetsvina kusvika Paul azoupofomadza

    • nyc wena how do u know kuti ina magaya is the right sprit

    • nyc wena how do u know kuti ina magaya is the right sprit

    • 1+1 you question it bt u cant question 2 becoz is de answer, so maresults ndiwo anoita kuti ndizive kuti ndewechokwadi

    • results talking of results jah luv aripi nhasi bev aripi nhasi ..as if thats not enough didnt the bible say healing should be for free here who is he to benefit from God s power

    • Iye Magaya venyu akaporesa ani chaizvo,cz vanhu vatoziwa vakaendako ku1 on hapana change.ndiratidzeiwo akarapwa akapona

    • Iye Magaya venyu akaporesa ani chaizvo,cz vanhu vatoziwa vakaendako ku1 on hapana change.ndiratidzeiwo akarapwa akapona

    • Iye Magaya venyu akaporesa ani chaizvo,cz vanhu vatoziwa vakaendako ku1 on hapana change.ndiratidzeiwo akarapwa akapona

    • Who was paid for healing bt muchurch munobviswa mari JUDAS chaiye aive treasure waJESUS aitofamba akatakura bag remari saka chanetsa chii

    • by buying thoz anointed funny items u r buying God s healing which he gave u for free that is if kana iriyo inamagaya which I doubt judasi aiva tresure wa Jesu pane here pamakaverenga Jesu achitengesa anything ? mari yaichengetwa na judhasi yaiva yezvipo iya yavaingopihwa people just tryung to appreciate but it was not kuti asina mari hawani healing or deliverance which now shows thats why magaya condemned mapositori yet they have tje same doctrine bciz ava vanopa mahara they dont sell so akawona vanhu vakawona zvadhura vachadzokera kumapositori kune zvemahara handisi mupositori I dont blv in them neither do I blv in magaya so im not taking sides but its crystal clear ndizvakaitika now u pay for thoz 1 on1 ko jesu akambobhadharisa here kuwonekwa i

    • Abigal Jesus said go bt sin no more nekuti zvinodzokazve what about my dady P.W.M from mhondoro

    • kkkkkkk jairos tsvaka mwari ngyva ichiripo siyana nezvevanitsvaka mari ava

    • kkkkkkk jairos tsvaka mwari ngyva ichiripo siyana nezvevanitsvaka mari ava

    • Tibvirepo ndoda kuti uverenge matthew 10 vs8 udzoke undiudze kuti yatii pamsoro pamagaya anoda kuita mari more yekutengera vana petronella mota ka yaitaurwa pama audio ake

    • Tibvirepo ndoda kuti uverenge matthew 10 vs8 udzoke undiudze kuti yatii pamsoro pamagaya anoda kuita mari more yekutengera vana petronella mota ka yaitaurwa pama audio ake

    • Tibvirepo ndoda kuti uverenge matthew 10 vs8 udzoke undiudze kuti yatii pamsoro pamagaya anoda kuita mari more yekutengera vana petronella mota ka yaitaurwa pama audio ake

    • Ma Audio enhema chausingazivi ndechekuti chero iwe unongowanawo vanokuitura izvozvo manje muchaneta

    • mmmmm shame can I ask patience Jesu anova Mwari akambobhadharisa here mukadzi uya mu samaria for a 1 on 1

    • Yaah wauya zvakanaka 1 on 1 haibhadharwi asi kuti mari inobvisa ndeye accomodation yako chikafu plus paunenge uchivata . Chero uriwe wakamboenda mu Hotel mahara here iwe ??????

    • kkkkkkkkk who built that hotel

    • isu takapurwa mari takasiyanawo nazvo izvi. Glory to God alone

    • imaridzenyu dzakavaka paya annointing oil u buy Jesu aitengesa kuporesa kkkkkk aaah zvakakuwomerai

    • mamunoti mu holy ground u pay kupinda bvaa denga kwenyu nderevapfumi chete

  • Gi think its economic as oil is much more xpensive than water so it’s a good step ahead

  • aaaaah

  • How much

  • Unendoro11

    Cooking oil yaakudhura… odya dzemarema Wale uya

  • Apa Papa has girlfriends all over town,annointing ichiripo apa?Mweya Mutsvene haudi tsvina idzodzo

  • how much per litre? Need to buy for all the patience @ ingucsheni

  • Cooking oil is now expensive so water is free of charge after e heavy rains

  • Kkkkkkkk now plenty water in Mkuvisi river. Let them drink as much as they can and you making money boy. But mufana hell is having a big smile on you.

  • Regai vanhu vabatsirwe.
    Anointed Water
    Ndizvooo!!

    • mvura yemuteuro in shona, sei muchida chirungu kudaro

    • Makapusa use you head and hands, work hard. This man is working hard at conning all of u. No wonder his pockets are full and yours are full of promises

  • Surprised to hear that because last time he was attacking MADZIBABAs saying they use spirit of what what heee water what what ,now he’s in IT ,confused WoRota

  • kkkkkk ayas zvakaoma these dayz jss pray for yourself guys anointed water idzi dzazara whole world even mubible makanzi kumagumo enyika kuchava nevaporofita venhema kumabvazuva ndivo vacho ivava its betta uzvinamatire wega i believe nemabvi angu kuty zvinoita chete namwari wangu not tu annointe water wat wat………?

  • Mvura yemuteuro

  • maita

    From oil uchongonzi haubatike, kuenda kumagaka, kuchibage iyezvino kumvura manje manje muchaenda ku ma sewerage muchingonzi ichi ndicho chibaba chacho

  • maita

    What has this verse to do with the bottled water. John was seeing a vision why did he not start dishing the water. please let him not send his spooks to schools vana vedu please need protection from these charlatans. That verse even speaks of the fruit of the tree of life not the water.

  • Disengaging to lower gear wow

  • Dira mvura upe madinga anofunga kuti iwe uriMwari

  • for God will punish false prophets. i here by urging fellow friends not to worship anyone but to worship God only.

  • for God will punish false prophets. i here by urging fellow friends not to worship anyone but to worship God only.

  • Mbavha iyo

  • mvura yemuteuro so aitukirei mawhite garment churches anoita zvemvurawo futi ???

  • Mapenzi ari kupedzwa mari akasvinura kunge madora

  • Milk their money till their wallet run dry, ### Magaya

  • fidza

    a few years ago didnt he say mapostori ndiwo anoita zvekukupa mvura, now he is doing the same thing. in scripture there is no such thing as anointing water, i thought when the holy spirit dwells in you there is no need for any third party solutions such as anointing oil or water etc.

  • Tora mari man of God…wozouya paMzanzi apa paBots apa.Mimina wallet dzemadinga ko waba here kungotora mari chete

  • vana vacho vanenge vachingoti papa wedu papa wedu zvasiyana vachitengesegwa mvura idzodzi nekuvatwa napapa kkkkk.zvawaimboshora mapostori uchiti marine mweya yemumvura nhasi wadii

  • Just getting water from the dam,river,tap, then u make millions of dollars .wht a clever man

  • Muchabirwa mat madii

  • hamire zvekumhanya mukomana uyu

  • You have to come up with new products every time to stay afloat in business

  • The water is it borehole or tape water sir

  • Yu can say whatever you can but Yadah haisi kumira kana kuvharwa nekuda kwenyu Yu pipo of little faith…fools!tichazokubatai maoko tasangana nemi kuYadah

    • Ummmm va Last???? Cn a true Christian kol pple fools???? Maybe its on yo yadah constitution? ??? Hameno!

    • Profits

    • taura hako @Tafadzwa

    • ndiwe une yese yadah kusvika tafa…sando dzako

    • This man is so much into Magayism indoctrination than Christianity

    • This man is so much into Magayism indoctrination than Christianity

    • This man is so much into Magayism indoctrination than Christianity

    • Yes tafadzwa a christian is a human being also anotoshatirwawo,zvirikwese not yadah chete,regai vanoda kuishandisa vashandise vasingade varege anointing water yacho vamwe varikubatsirwa nazvo izvozvi vamwe vachishora saka munhu anongoita zvinomuitira,that’s what l think

    • Yes tafadzwa a christian is a human being also anotoshatirwawo,zvirikwese not yadah chete,regai vanoda kuishandisa vashandise vasingade varege anointing water yacho vamwe varikubatsirwa nazvo izvozvi vamwe vachishora saka munhu anongoita zvinomuitira,that’s what l think

    • Yes tafadzwa a christian is a human being also anotoshatirwawo,zvirikwese not yadah chete,regai vanoda kuishandisa vashandise vasingade varege anointing water yacho vamwe varikubatsirwa nazvo izvozvi vamwe vachishora saka munhu anongoita zvinomuitira,that’s what l think

  • Vanoda proof yeHealing App me @0731865567…S A

  • MaZimba we always criticize ndozvamunogona chete….Prophet Magaya if far much better anobhadharira vanhu hobho fees,kutenga dzimba for the need,iwe haukwanise kana kutenga sweet 🍬 for someone…itai mushe

    • Mari yamunenge mabvisa ndiyoinotenga rather.

    • Mari yamunenge mabvisa ndiyoinotenga rather.

    • Mari yamunenge mabvisa ndiyoinotenga rather.

    • What about e hotels football team miracle cucumbers guest house miracle mealie meal nd free labour to his farm…. Smell e coffee

    • What about e hotels football team miracle cucumbers guest house miracle mealie meal nd free labour to his farm…. Smell e coffee

    • What about e hotels football team miracle cucumbers guest house miracle mealie meal nd free labour to his farm…. Smell e coffee

  • Zimbabweans will never appreciate zvaitwa nemumwe….

  • Ndati vanoda Proof ndipei zvima number zvenyu…

  • mhata dzenyu mese muno tevera magaya

  • Mvura yemuteuro namadzibaba Walter, ko zvamaishora masowe muchiti vanoshandisa mvura yemuteuro saka vanema marine spirits. The thunder that will strike u into 16 pieces is still vibrating in Jupiter

    • Kwanzi hatiite zvemvura yemuteuro yekumasowe asi anointed water yekwa magaya vachitora, asi problem.yenyu ndeyei people.wats wrong with yous

    • Kwanzi hatiite zvemvura yemuteuro yekumasowe asi anointed water yekwa magaya vachitora, asi problem.yenyu ndeyei people.wats wrong with yous

    • Kwanzi hatiite zvemvura yemuteuro yekumasowe asi anointed water yekwa magaya vachitora, asi problem.yenyu ndeyei people.wats wrong with yous

    • thats true vakuenda kumvura kwavanodzinga vamwe

    • thats true vakuenda kumvura kwavanodzinga vamwe

  • Noah ita mushe kutonzi Noah anoudza vanhu pamhata….get a life bra….myb Yu can start ur own church also

  • Funny and interesting part mapostori hobho arikuzosarenda magemenzi

  • Kkkkkkkk yanaya zve mukuvisi azara ichanetsa here kuwanikwa husiku hwani chete $5000 magaya atoisa muhomwe life inonakidza kana wakangwara zvako

  • Ths guy s a Satanist t ws comfirmed. All thse healing powers n riches are from Satanism n all thse rape cases are part of rituals performed for hs Satanism

  • Can someone give me one verse in the Bible which talks about anointed water. I know of anointed oil of coz.

    • its water of life not anointing water dont change the story to satisfy ur self read reveletions 22vs 1-4 thts wre u wil see abwt e water of life

    • its water of life not anointing water dont change the story to satisfy ur self read reveletions 22vs 1-4 thts wre u wil see abwt e water of life

    • its water of life not anointing water dont change the story to satisfy ur self read reveletions 22vs 1-4 thts wre u wil see abwt e water of life

  • Bt munongoti hee mbava heee fake pane akambonotorwa kumbakwake here kuti huya ku phd.

  • Yu pipo ndati anoda PROOF YEHEALING just App me @0731865567…YADAH KUSVIKA KU END….ENDE HAPANA ZVAMUNONDIITA..HAPANA

    • My bro it aint abt proof of healing rather its abt Christ and wat He did on the cross of calvary tht we shld put our trust in Him and the work He did on calvary its the fullness of everything in Him we are complete so His word is our yardstick coz if u say its all abt healing a witchdoctor cn heal u a satanist cn heal u so the important is to put the people’s focus on Christ nt on these shadows its all vanity trust in Jesus

    • Kupa namba ku illuminate handiite enda unofa

    • Kupa namba ku illuminate handiite enda unofa

    • Kupa namba ku illuminate handiite enda unofa

    • Chaunoda namba yevanhu chii ko isecret here jst prove it to people in public ive testimony to the whole wrld

    • Chaunoda namba yevanhu chii ko isecret here jst prove it to people in public ive testimony to the whole wrld

    • Chaunoda namba yevanhu chii ko isecret here jst prove it to people in public ive testimony to the whole wrld

  • Oyiri yadhura

  • Revelations 22 vs [email protected]

    • Ahaaa blasphemy,y do u twist God’s word to justify your evil deeds,but i dont blame u,even the devil tried to use scriptures when trying to tempt Yeshua

    • Ahaaa blasphemy,y do u twist God’s word to justify your evil deeds,but i dont blame u,even the devil tried to use scriptures when trying to tempt Yeshua

    • Ahaaa blasphemy,y do u twist God’s word to justify your evil deeds,but i dont blame u,even the devil tried to use scriptures when trying to tempt Yeshua

  • Haaa ndopaunoona munhu achitengeserwa ma floods emvura

  • Ini ndomuda magaya ari kubhadharira nherera fees uye chirikadzi dzopihwa mari vanorwara vari kunamatirwa vachipora…hazvirevi kuti vanhu hamufe ukaona wanamatirwa wotadza kupora inenge yanguva yako yakwana….uye ini kana muchiti magaya musatanist ndomuda nehusatanist hwake huri kundidzidzisa nezve Zita raJesu handisati ndanzwa vaMagaya vachiti namatai Satan asi ndongivanzwa vachiti namatai Jesu akatifira pamuchinjikwa uye vachiti verengera bible fine shoko rajesu…..saka hamheno kti musatanist rudzii anotaura zvaJesus .I luv Magaya so much anongo paridza Jesu ari kungoparidzwa muma church ESE wani..

  • Prophet W Magaya#ZVASIYANA ndosaka mucharohwa nechadzimira…don’t worry mopepukira kuYadah…

  • Muchakarohwa nechadzimira

  • He’s gone from being an oil salesman,to a corn salesman, now he’s a water salesman.He might as well call himself a corn artist.

  • Mxxxm wats ur point Jeza

  • ndakakuudzai mukaramaba kuti mvura haitengeswe imi nenharo motengesa mumaguta amuchina mvura umo …..uku kuimba kwaChipanga kkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Kkkkkkk Ini zii zvangu

  • That Water is for free pipo…chimborasikiraiwo kuYadah one day then you can talk again

  • Tajaira kusvora kkkkk but no one will shake my faith..i repeat no one will

  • Ita Ameeen inobhohwa Satan…mukavenga Magaya hamupore kkkkkk

  • talk shit about Prophet Magaya bt you will never hurt anyone bt weast your time tyiping nonsens….. i thank God for a man of God in my country….YADAH TILL I DIE……

  • totiida mvura iyoyo nekuti toziva kuti inotiponesa isu vakutenda kuzhinji

  • handitorare ndisina kutombozvimwaya mvura yohupenyu

  • Yadah..Yadah…yadah somebody make some noise

    • i knw that right now u don’t mean the real meaning of Yadah but u are actual giving praise to a brand….someone’s tower of Babel

    • i knw that right now u don’t mean the real meaning of Yadah but u are actual giving praise to a brand….someone’s tower of Babel

    • i knw that right now u don’t mean the real meaning of Yadah but u are actual giving praise to a brand….someone’s tower of Babel

    • SHOOOOOOT YADAH MY LAST BUSTOP

    • God God God, coz handinamate church

  • Baba vaMuku ndozvamodzidzisa pwere dzenyu izvozvo…grow up my brother

  • olivine yadhura it must be extra free

  • Haaaaa zvamagaya hanzi marii.

  • I think anointed water is 4 free,bucoz they can fatch it frm potholes

  • Kkkkkkkk hanzi kutengeserwa mvura yemafloods..simba ramwari haritengeswe guyz u should knw that.kwete kungoti yadah yadah

  • He was attacking vana madzibaba so that iye ndiye anozotora nzvimbo yavo. Kure nema marine spirits ako. The Bible says chikara chakabva mugungwa, hoyo umwe wezvikara. Uri n’anga iwe.

  • Hanzi anointed disc makambozviona kupi izvozvo.kudyiwa makasvinura uku.

    • Anoziva shoko haaparidzi kushata kwemunhu leave it to God ndiye achatonga uuye kumba uzoona matestimony throught Prophet Magaya have Shifted levels kana kubvunza bamkuru vangu varipedo Stein.

    • Taura hako ma Levels arikuenda

  • Mwari uyu

  • Mwari uyu

  • Mwari uyu

  • It’s ur time to make money go Magaya go.

  • Ngaachingotipa iri weti yake kana zvipere kubva ku Holy Oil , Holy Cabbage , Holy Gaka kwasara Holy weti yake chete.

  • kwa magaya is the only way to go

  • Chero akatonotora sewage water ovaudza kuti iweti iyi yatagadzisira annointing liquid vanhu vacho vanotoirwira. Hahaha

  • Water of life

  • Comment reserved

  • yadar kusvika vati eke

  • Ko zveaimboshora vekumasowe achiti vane ma marine spirit, asi iye avevo ne marine here

  • Pathetic prophet, go on and steal from the poor and desperate myopic believers. Soon u will get it thick.

  • What a splendid display by our prophet new anointing water

  • Kkkk Broke, next will be sewerage water

  • Aaaa water nw profit start from 0