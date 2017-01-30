Jail after 1 night marriage: Mum stands guard as 40-yr-old beds daughter (15)

8
1517

By Patrick Chitumba

A woman (44) has been jailed for five months for forcing her daughter (15) into marriage on grounds that she wanted someone to look after the minor.

A Shurugwi magistrate also sent the man (40) who had married the Form Two girl to jail for 24 months in probably the first convictions for marrying off or marrying a minor since the Constitutional Court banned child marriage in January last year.

The Shurugwi court heard that the man had sex with the girl for the first time while her mother, whose identity has been withdrawn to protect the identity of the minor, stood guard at the door of his bedroom hut.

The illegal marriage lasted for one night as the girl’s grandmother reported the matter to the police.

First to appear before Shurugwi resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing one count of pledging her underage daughter into marriage was the mother.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison.

The woman told the court in mitigation that she gave her daughter into marriage for free because she thought she was dying since she is anaemic.

She said she wanted someone to look after her daughter before her death.

“I’m of ill health. I’ve continuous headaches and so I thought I would die and my child would have no one to look after her. When he married her, she was in school and had promised to further her education,” she said.

Prosecutor, Ms Nyengeterai Nechirava said on January 12 the woman forced her daughter to enter into marriage with Jelias Nyika but she refused.

“That same night at around 10PM, she packed the complainant’s clothes and took her to Nyika’s homestead before he had sexual intercourse with her that very night while she stood guard at the bedroom hut door,” she said.

The court heard that on January 13, the complainant’s grandmother reported the accused person to the police, leading to her arrest. Second to appear in court was Nyika who was sentenced by Mrs Matura to 24 months in prison for having sex with a minor.

Nyika had pleaded guilty to the charge. He will however serve an effective 18 months in prison after six months of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The prosecutor said on January 12 at around midnight, the woman handed her daughter to Nyika.

“After Nyika was given the complainant by her mother as his wife, he took her to his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her while her mother was standing outside after which she proceeded to her homestead.

“Nyika was arrested after a report was made to the police by the complainant’s grandmother,” she said.

In a landmark ruling last year, the top court struck off the statutes Section 22(1) of the Marriages Act, which permitted children under the age of 18 years to formally get married.

It ruled that Section 22(1) of the Act was inconsistent with Section 78(1) of the Constitution, which sets 18 years as the minimum age of marriage in the country.

The ruling was made following an application filed by two Harare women challenging the Customary Marriages Act.The Chronicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Abolish the barbaric lobola practise.As long as parents do not see money and cows when they look at their daughter,they will treat them as humans

  • maivanoda nduku avo shame

  • Give her death sentence.dai akaroorwa iye

  • Five months only yet this child life is ruined forever. What looks after her in future is herself. This mother needs to empower her with education not elderly men

  • Mudiwa

    24 mths for rape? Saka chibharo chachipa. Life is what would have worked here.

  • 50 years could have been a better sentence

  • The Joker

    a bit of common sense and education makes a difference

  • Chokwadi

    I think there is a strong link between how developed a country is and how developed, fair and efficient it’s judicial system is.

    The sentencing is wrong in so many ways than I can explain of this forum.
    Clearly both culprits got a petty jail sentence, more so the mother. The verdict was also gender biased, in my opinion the mother was more at fault than the man, but she got a lighter sentence because she’s female.

    A legal guardian has legal authority and accountability over a minor, a legal guardian has the authority to make decisions on behalf of the minor, even if such decisions aren’t in favour of what the minor would want: for example disciplinary action. Infact a minor under the age of 18 can’t enter into any legally binding agreement or contract, including a marriage contract, such a contract can be entered by the legal guardian on behalf of the minor, or with the legal guardian’s consent.

    That 44 year old man entered into a marital and sexual agreement with a minor with the minor’s legal guardian’s consent. The whole thing was the mother’s design, it was the mother who forced her will against that of her daughter, she is the one who literally raped her daughter : “on January 12 the woman forced her daughter to enter into marriage with Jelias Nyika but she refused.” –“That same night at around 10PM, she packed the complainant’s clothes and took her to Nyika’s homestead before he had sexual intercourse with her that very night while she stood guard at the bedroom hut door,”

    It’s surprising to notice that it was the child’s grandmother who reported the woman to the police. Clearly this is not a traditional or cultural error: the much older and traditional grandmother was the one who fought to protect her granddaughter from her daughter. Child forced marriage is merely an act of selfishness, neglect and evil. And that woman just gets 5 months for raping her daughter.

    Isiah 1: 17 “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless…”