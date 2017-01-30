60 years jail for knife-point robbers

By Walter Mswazie

Three serial robbers who terrorised people at knife-point in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces have each been jailed for 20 years.

Trust Masava (34) of Nemamwa Growth Point, Lovemore Nhapata (24) of Mucheke suburb and Tongai Dzimate Mutasa (23) of Nyika Growth Point used okapi knives to rob people of their cellphones and other valuables at night.

The court heard that the three committed the crimes in a number of areas in Masvingo province and Birchenough Bridge in Manicaland province.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Tomupeyi, the three who are all ex-convicts were convicted on their own plea of guilty to 10 counts of robbery.

Delivering sentence Mr Tomupeyi said the accused deserved deterrent punishments to send a clear message to would-be offenders.

“Innocent citizens could not walk freely fearing for their lives because of your notoriety. You deserve deterrent sentences that would send a message to would-be offenders,” said Mr Tomupeyi.

For the State, Ms Mukai Mutumhe said the three were arrested last week at different hideouts.

She said they stole cellphones and money from their victims while brandishing okapi knives.

“On an unknown date but between December last year and Friday last week Masava, Nhapata and Mutasa would sometimes masquerade as genuine passengers, get into a lift and rob motorists. In one incident they robbed a primary school boy of his satchel,” said Ms Mutumhe.

She said on December 8 the three robbed a motorist Mr Taibu Chilambu from Ruwa of six cellphones, a drilling machine, a satchel and some clothes after he offered them a lift from Zaka.

“Masava and Nhapata were arrested in Masvingo at sex workers’ houses while Mutasa alias Tupac was arrested at Nyika Growth Point. Nhapata was caught as he entered his girlfriend’s house in Sisk Suburb,” she said. The Chronicle