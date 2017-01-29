Prophet Java’s world collapses…. fails to pay rent… evicted from Borrowdale Brooke lodgings

By Brian Chitemba and Africa Moyo

Passion Java Ministries’ leader Prophet Passion Java’s fortune is crumbling like a deck of cards, as one of his last pieces of property is set to go under the hammer to recover an undisclosed sum owed to ViewSat Limited, a United Kingdom-based telecommunications firm.

The charismatic preacher, known for his extravagant lifestyle, is reportedly struggling to make-ends-meet after he was reportedly chucked out of his Borrowdale Brooke lodgings for failing to pay rentals.

He could not be reached for comment as mobile phone was not reachable with officials at his church saying he was “away in Ethiopia”.

Church members close to the 29 year-old man of the cloth said he had gone to Ethiopia to stay with his in-laws.

Due to mounting debts, a stand measuring 1 350m2 in Kadoma was recently attached by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court and will be publicly auctioned by Bard Real Estate.

The property is set to be auctioned on February 3, 2017 at Raylton Sports Club in Harare to settle Prophet Passion’s obligations with ViewSat Limited.

In a notice last week, Bard Real Estate said: “In the matter between ViewSat Ltd vs Passion Java Ministries and 2 others: SS194/15: a certain piece of land situate (sic) in the district of Gatooma called stand 2983 Kadoma Township of stand 3341 Kadoma township measuring 1 350m2. Also known as stand 2983 Blue Ranges Kadoma. Improvements: unserviced residential stands Chinhoyi.”

ViewSat is one of the fastest-growing operators within the global broadcast and transmission services industry for television and radio channels.

Launched in 2006 to provide digital satellite services to private broadcasters in Africa, ViewSat is now active across the global marketplace with operations extending to Asia, Europe and North America.

The Sunday Mail Religion could not ascertain by the time of going to print if the property to be auctioned was in respect of US$37 500 owed to ViewSat for international telecommunication services provided to his church.

In April 2015, ViewSat was issued with a writ of execution directing attachment of movable property from Passion Java Ministries, Prophet Passion and his then wife, Yasmin Java.

The writ of execution was issued under case 11007/14.

Read part of the writ: “To the Sheriff for Zimbabwe or his lawful Deputy, you are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of Passion Java Ministries (formerly Kingdom Embassy), Passion Java and Yasmin Java of 109 Robert Mugabe Road, Harare and of the same cause to be realised the sum of US$37 500 plus interest thereon at two percent per month compounded on a monthly basis from 1st May 2014 to the date of payment plus costs of suit in the above mentioned suit and for you so doing this shall be your warrant.”

The writ followed a default judgment by Justice Mathonsi on March 3, 2015 at the High Court ordering the recovery of the US$37 500 and costs of the suit.

Some of the property attached at that point included a Leyland truck, public address system and chairs.

Prophet Passion dumped his former wife Yasmin in 2015 after a four-year marriage. The couple had been blessed with a son. He has since replaced Yasmin with Ethiopian beauty, Lily Tsegaye, who is said to be five months pregnant.

Prophet Passion is not new to controversy.

He once claimed to have performed a “miracle abortion” after allegedly praying for a woman who was four months pregnant. The woman claimed her lover had denied responsibility for the pregnancy and she was stranded. The Sunday Mail