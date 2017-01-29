French club courts Billiat

South African football club champions Mamelodi Sundowns may lose forward Khama Billiat before the transfer window closes next week, with interest coming from French Ligue 1 side Rennes, Sowetan has learnt.

The Zimbabwe national team star is set to follow teammate Keagan Dolly to France, having grown to become one of the best players on the continent.

Dolly is joining Montpellier, also in Ligue 1.

Sundowns have refused to comment on Billiat’s link with Rennes.

“There is nothing in writing that we have received (for Billiat). We will only comment if there is a written offer, but at this stage there is nothing official.

“We get inquiries for our players but we will only give a full statement when there is something on the table,” said the club’s spokesman, Thulani Thuswa.

Billiat was also not available for comment, but suggested in a TV interview that he will discuss his future with the club.

“I will go back to my club since I am still contracted and committed to them, then we can talk about my future and we can see what they say about my future; and if there is a way forward we can then decide,” he said after Zimbabwe were knocked out in the group stage of the ongoing Afcon.

The player’s agent Edzai Kasinauyo was also not available for comment. The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract in 2013 from Ajax Cape Town. Billiat has been playing in the Premier Soccer League since the 2010/11 season. – Sowetan.