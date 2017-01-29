BBA star Wendall sued by his mother

By Tendai Kamhungira

Former Big Brother Africa (BBA) winner Wendall Parson is facing two lawsuits after he failed to pay back money owed to his mother and another relative amounting to $83 000.

Wendall’s mother Gillian Jackson has approached the High Court, claiming the former Big Brother star failed to pay back the money that she advanced to him on several occasions.

At the same time, another complainant William Lorenzo Parson is also demanding his share of money realised from proceeds of a sale of a property belonging to The Red Dragon Discretionary Trust. The two, according to court papers, are the only beneficiaries of the Trust.

According to the court summons filed by his mother, Wendall owes her $60 300.

“On diverse occasions and upon defendant (Wendall)’s request, the plaintiff (Jackson) who is the natural mother to the defendant, advanced cash to the defendant.

“It was a material term of the advances that the defendant would repay the amounts to plaintiff upon demand.

“Despite such demand, the defendant has failed, neglected and or refused to pay the advanced amount,” Jackson claimed in court papers.

Wendall, who won the 2011 edition of the Big Brother Africa reality show, is also alleged to have pocketed some of the proceeds belonging to William after the sale of the duo’s property in 2014.

William told the court that the Trust to which the two are beneficiaries, sold stand number 11632 Salisbury Township to Norman and Tulani Zimbeva for $205 000.

Proceeds from the sale of the property measuring 1633 square metres were paid into a business account belonging to Wentso Milling in which Wendall was a shareholder, according to court papers.

“The plaintiff (William) was not at the material time a shareholder in that business. The defendant (Wendall) appropriated $126 000 and apportioned $79 000 to the plaintiff.

“The plaintiff and the defendant were obliged to share equally the proceeds of the sale, they being the only beneficiaries of the Trust,” the court heard.

Wendall, according to the court documents was entitled to $102 500 only and is supposed to reimburse William $23 500.

The former Big Brother star has not yet fully responded to both applications but has since filed an appearance to defend. Daily News