Zahara going ahead with legal action against True Love magazine

Singing sensation Zahara has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she still plans to go full steam ahead with legal action against True Love magazine over it’s January cover story about her.

The Loliwe hitmaker was left fuming with the publications cover line, which she labelled “misleading”.

One of the cover lines read, “Zahara: marriage, drugs and selling records”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the singer confirmed that she still had every intention of taking legal action against the publication even though there’s been delays in the process.

“I am still going ahead with legal action and they need to rectify their mistake,” Zahara said.

She added that she had employed a legal team, however there has been a delay in the process because December was a busy period for her, and she spent most of January at her village in the Eastern Cape.

“As soon as I get back to Joburg I will be following up with my legal team. True Love did call to setup a meeting with me but we haven’t set a date yet,” she added.

Zahara also confirmed earlier reports that she plans to sue for R3 million. “Yes that is true because what they have done is defamation of character and I want to know why they associated my name with drugs. I am tired of being misquoted,” said Zahara. Tshisalive