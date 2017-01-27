Man fractures skull ‘in fight with girlfriend’

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Bulawayo died after his skull was fractured following a violent confrontation with his live-in girlfriend in Njube suburb.

Mr Nkosilathi Ncube (39) died on Wednesday morning following a scuffle with his live-in girlfriend Florence Ncube Mpofu.

Ncube’s aunt Mrs Nomazulu Chomwecho told The Chronicle yesterday that a postmortem report revealed that her nephew died due to the severe head injuries he sustained.

“We’re just coming from obtaining a post- mortem which revealed that he had a crack in the skull and his brain was full of blood. He was severely assaulted,” said Mrs Chomwecho.

She said the family has a lot of unanswered questions over what could have happened leading to his death.

Mrs Chomwecho said Mpofu has since been arrested in connection with her boyfriend’s death.

She said her nephew breathed his last in her presence.

“He was renting a house in Njube and when I got there he was struggling to breath. Within 20 minutes he died while I was in the house,” said Mrs Chomwecho.

She said what they only know so far is that Mr Ncube was fighting with his girlfriend before police intervened.

Mrs Oppah Dube, who was Mr Ncube’s landlord, said there had been no peace between the couple.

She said she used to call the police on several occasions over the pair’s fights but their troubles never ended.

“They would fight from time to time. And on Tuesday they started at around 9PM and I phoned the police who told me that their members were on patrol. They came after two hours and broke into their room before taking them away to the police station,” said Mrs Dube.

She said the couple returned at around 3AM with Mr Ncube struggling to breath.

“I quizzed them on what was wrong because he was struggling to breath. At around 6AM his girlfriend rushed to Mr Ncube’s relatives but they delayed coming. I had already informed the police that he was struggling to breath. At about 7AM he died,” Mrs Dube said.

She said she still was in shock as to what transpired and has some unanswered questions.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube could not immediately comment on the matter as the case had not reached his office yesterday. The Chronicle