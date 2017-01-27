Chicken Inn turns down Ncube’s resignation

By Ricky Zililo

Chicken Inn FC chairman Lifa Ncube will continue leading the club after his resignation was turned down.

Ncube dropped a bombshell by announcing that he was stepping down as chairman from the end of January.

Tawengwa Hara, Chicken Inn’s secretary-general, confirmed that Ncube’s resignation had been turned down and he had agreed to continue leading the club.

Sources at Ncube’s employers Simbisa Brands Limited told Chronicle Sport that pressure had been mounting on the Chicken Inn chairman after he was promoted at work.

Ncube’s promotion means he will be shuttling between Mauritius, Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.

“We understand that Ncube will have a busier working schedule than before which will see him in and out of the country. However, we’ve resolved as Chicken Inn FC not to accept his resignation. We even engaged the directors of the company and we’re happy to say they agreed with us and everything is back to normal with Ncube as club chairman,” said Hara.

“As a club, we continue to aspire to develop the Chicken Inn FC brand and make the team one of the best in the topflight league. With Ncube leading the administrative side, we hope the team will deliver on the field of play and launch a strong challenge towards reclaiming the league title we won in 2015,” Hara said.

Stepping down from Chicken Inn would have seen Ncube automatically losing his post in the Premier Soccer League’s emergency committee.

Hara said despite Ncube’s pressing schedule, he would attend PSL meetings.

“His PSL position is not compromised at all because he is committed to serve football. Remember, PSL’s meetings are held on specific dates and as such, the Chicken Inn chairman has indicated that he will be attending the board of governors’ meetings. We hope his contributions will continue to help develop, not only Chicken Inn, but Zimbabwean football as a whole,” Hara said. The Chronicle