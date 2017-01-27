Caf conspiracy: Shocking details emerge

By Robson Sharuko

The explosive incident happened during the final Group B decider in Libreville, which produced half-a-dozen goals, with the Carthage Eagles romping to a 4-2 victory — with all their goals coming in the first half — which secured them a place in the quarter-finals.

Mohamed Amin Ben Amor challenges Khama Billiat (Photo: AFP)

The Tunisians, needing a draw to reach the quarter-finals, led 4-1 at the break before substitute Tendai Ndoro scored early in the second half to give the Warriors a flicker of hope of staging an incredible comeback and scrap into the last eight of the AFCON finals for the first time in their history.

A victory for the Warriors on Monday night would have taken them into the quarter-finals after Senegal, who rested virtually the entire team that had beaten Tunisia and Zimbabwe in their first two group matches, managed to come from behind twice and hold Algeria to a 2-2 draw in the other final Group B game in Franceville.

The Tunisians powered to a 3-0 lead, in their match against the Warriors, before a beauty by the outstanding Knowledge Musona — his trickery eliminating two defenders by flicking the ball between them before he volleyed home from inside the area — reduced the arrears for Zimbabwe and gave them hope to stage an incredible comeback.

But those hopes were soon dashed, shortly after Musona had scored, when the Carthage Eagles were awarded a contentious penalty, strangely given by the assistant referee who ran to take his spot behind the Warriors’ goal without even waiting for consultations with the referee, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

Television replays clearly showed that the Tunisian forward should have been punished for controlling the ball with his hand, under pressure from Zimbabwean centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu, before the defender made the push that resulted in him being punished by the assistant referee for a foul resulting in the penalty which was converted by Wahbi Khazri.

Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa told the media, in the post-match conference, he felt there were some questionable decisions by Ivorian referee and his assistants, which played a big part in the outcome of the match, even though he also conceded his players could have done better in the way they applied themselves in this winner-take-all showdown.

“There were some poor decisions from the referee, especially in the first half,” said Pasuwa. “We lacked concentration maybe in first minutes of the game and that made us lose the game.

“You can see the way we were leaving them unattended and allowing them to shoot at goal. In the second half it was becoming better though. I thought also they reacted to the officiating and frustration crippled in their heads and they were doing unnecessary tackles that ended up costing us at the end of the day.”

Pasuwa has been criticised by some analysts for pointing fingers at the match officials when his men were outplayed by their opponents who were better technically and appeared to have more energy than the Warriors whose shortcomings in defence were cruelly exposed while their shape in midfield left a lot to be desired.

But, as the brutal post-mortem of the Warriors’ failure in Gabon gathers momentum, with Sports and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane being forced to issue a public apology in Parliament on Wednesday where he faced furious legislators, including one who even demanded the players and their coaching staff be detained at some military barracks for letting the nation down, it has emerged that the do-or-die showdown against Tunisia was also tainted by controversy.

The Herald has exclusively been told that there was an ugly bust-up between Ivorian referee Dembele and one of the Warriors’ stars during the final Group B game against Tunisia.

“The incident was sparked by a row between one of our star players and the referee after he said he heard the referee asking his assistant what was the scoreline in the other group match between Algeria and Senegal while our game was in progress,” sources told The Herald.

“Our player was taken aback by that and asked the referee and his assistant as to why they wanted to know the scoreline in the other match since their responsibility was just about handling our game as fairly as possible.

“It was quite ugly and one of our coaching staff also said he heard it and wondered what this meant given that the events in the other match had a bearing to our fate.

“It’s strange, but that’s what happened.”

Interestingly, Dembele had been a controversial appointment for the match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia given that he had been the fourth official when the Warriors played their first match against Algeria in Gabon.

It’s the only case where one referee was involved in more than one match involving the same team during the group games in Gabon.

The Warriors were also the only team, during the group stages of the AFCON finals, who had more than one match being handled by referees from the same country.

Dembele was assisted by his countryman, Tan Donatien Marius, who was the first assistant referee, when the Warriors took on Tunisia in their final group match in Libreville.

The two Ivorian match officials had partnered to handle the CAF Confederation Cup match between Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel against Moroccan club Kawkab Marrakech last year which the Tunisians lost 1-2 with Dembele giving them a penalty late in the game, only for the Moroccans to find the winner towards the end.

Etoile provided three players — goalkeeper Aymen Mathlonthi, defender Zied Boughatass and midfielder Hamza Lahmar — to the Tunisian squad which is in Gabon.

The Warriors also had a set of Moroccan match officials — referee Redouane Tiyed and first assistant referee Redouane Achik — in charge of their second group game against Senegal.

“When you look at all the other group matches you will see that Zimbabwe were the only ones who had match officials, coming from the same country, handling more than one of their games and that’s quite interesting, isn’t it?” sources said.

“You look at that decision to say Mushekwi (Nyasha) had fouled his marker, when Tunisia were still leading 1-0 and you also look at that penalty which should have been a foul for handball against that Tunisian and everything appears to make sense.”

The Mighty Warriors were also given a raw deal when they suffered the injustice of being robbed a point by a shocking refereeing decision in Cameroon when a goal, which was very clear, which they scored against Egypt, was somehow ruled out and it made a big difference.” The Herald

  • Sure here?.

  • Aggh man you lost to a better team jus accept defeat, refree got nuthing to do with 4goals scored against a poor defence.

    • Ushe

      Just subtract the penalty, and still Tunisia will have a heft 3, clear, clean goal. We were just bad.

  • just live it guys, how can that be

  • The guys tried their best . Just accept defeat and move on . Even if we were going to get a referee from Zimbabwe we were not going to win .

    • not a single warrior will want to go to play next time if they continue to treat them like this

    • They better not go..harare utd

    • Yes defeat is defeat pliz lts not behave lyk Jammeh

      • Tazivakare

        You seem not to understand football matters well.This is postmortem and all factors are considered in order to improve in future.The postmortem has never mentioned of reversing the results but highlighting what went wrong.

  • it’s about time to bring in new caf president

  • Stop all these stupid stories. We were poor… finish. Accept defeat and move on.

  • Nxaaa that team called worriors is dead

  • It was’nt the referees problem, if i have someone to blame i should blame our coach. Our defence demostrated to be poor right on the first game, with all 2 goals scored from poor markings and he just gave a blind eye, on the second game he used the very people, in 18 minutes 2 goals were scored just because of poor marking by those same defenders, he also used them on the last game, when we take a look at goal number 3 it was completely a defenders mistake, goal number 4 that pernalty was caused by our defender, pushing a men from behind, how can someone defend when he is behind the striker facing the goal ? But our coach kept on giving a blind eye to those crucial mistakes. Were there no substitutes in the bench to replace Costa and Muroyiwa ? Why did he bank on thease two people when it was clear that they were costing the team ? Why ? Continuously why ?

    • Ushe

      What happened to Jahure? I am sure he could have done a better job.
      Or kudaidza ana Dezzy Kapenya, Dumisani Mpofu and Kaitano Tembo! Even at their age, the could have done better!

    • True ..I agree wth u

    • I second u boss

    • Truth even shocking was he still had the audacity to play a 3 men midfield and a misfiring striker truly shocking by the coach

  • What i still lyk abt Pasuwa’s Team is they went up to the last game with a hope of qualify to the quater finals unlike the Previous Teams who were booted out in the 2nd game!

    • Booted out in second game…but they managed to win their last game against Algeria nd Ghana plus usanyepa the other match was decided in final game…. This team is the worst to have gone to e afcon frm Zim

    • Which game was the last deciding match yet we lost 2 games in a roll!We were playing with teams who were already qualified & if u check well those Teams were fielding weak Teams even us we won with our weaker Teams!!

      • Ushe

        In 2006, we had a chance! If we had won 4-0 or more, taipinda. Senegal lost against Nigeria, and they had just 3 points.

    • Which game was the last deciding match yet we lost 2 games in a roll!We were playing with teams who were already qualified & if u check well those Teams were fielding weak Teams even us we won with our weaker Teams!!

    • Mhlauri and his team were pipped on goal difference

    • Goal difference with 3 points onai bhora

    • Ushe

      In 2006, we still had a chance in the last game, only lost on goal aggregate. Senegal, who progressed, and Ghana both had 3 points, just as we did.
      And most importantly, we got a win. A win is always sweet and special.

    • Lier

  • Kkkkkkk MDC BACKED BY THE WEST… DETAILS EMERGE…. You were beaten and accept defeat… What conspiracy is there in a loss…. Are u not the ones bek home who told us that the match officials decisions are final wen Ruzive Ruzive allowed Dembare to equalise against Bosso wen the game was over….. The Scribes are taught to report not to determine e outcome of a game….
    Check the first and second goals against Tunisia e conspiracy would be that e match was sold out….

    • Sorry the Ref on that particular match was Norman Matemera not Ruzive. The referee had not blown to end the match so Highlander were also supposed to score a second goal.

    • At least you are used to your own referees… Wen teams complain about refs in e Zpsl u say they are cries babies… The added time was 3 minutes and Matemera added 7 mins… So why ddnt e warriors score to win… Anyway thanks for e correction

    • Well put Chris

  • that goalkeeper n muroiwa sold that game

  • Dzepfunde

  • Defence was so poor bt that clueless skinny coach didnt bother though to subtitute and strengthen it.

  • Next time referees must come from none participating countries

  • Mukuruva musiyei macomrades he saved, Zimbabwe from embarrassment against Algeria and Senegal. He makes 1 mistake against Tunisia your guns are blazing tisadaro

  • Defeat is defeat…done it’s over

  • True

  • Come warriors come Home. Mvura hobho huyai tirime

  • brunohzw

    Where did the story originate from?. Oh from the Herald. I am not amused, we are used to this type of journalism. The truth is i was not expecting this to come from Sharuko

  • Kutsvaga uta mugate. Kkkkk

  • Ladliwa vumani hawu

  • To be honest, Zimbabwean defence line was extra weak. Don’t waste time blaming the Ref but a better coach who has an idea what the word substitute mean.

  • Ushe

    Oh please shut it! Those are just hare brain excuses. We were terrible in defence, and the team was mared with many tactical defficiencies.
    The technical department had no visible game plan at all! And how can you explain playing long balls against taller, better physically built players like Tunisians?
    And on the issue of officials asking score lines; Did the ref ask his fellow countryman i English? Coz Ivorians are mostly French speaking people.

  • Is our house in order,are we correctly nurturing talent like others do?Why is it we dont have players exposed to real football out there instead of SA.Lets not blame anyone,but our systems of sports development.If you want to win against the best,you got to practice with the best before.competition.our players lack international exposure,they lack meaningful friendly games,enough time together,so dont expect miracles

  • Regai vakomana vapihwe fertilizer yecommand varime

  • Even if Zim wher to bribe th referee stil they wer neva goin t win cz they wer not even enterin th opposition 18yard area so he wudnt b able even t giv them a penalty

  • the ref didn.t officiated that match lets just be honest .may zifa plz launch a complain to caf to invest gate that ref obviously it was fixed even if we wasn.t good there were a lot of croversial set pieces he give to tunisia which we all don.t undestand

  • The team was outclassed and we cant blame the ref for that .lets focus on developing our system so that next time we can do better.we were also mentally exposed due to our lack of international experiance.

  • Awa ndiwo matuzvi amavakutaura.We were beaten simple.Dont resort to Zanoid tactics when you fail.Dont blame others.

  • Oh please spare us the bull! We were not good enough simple, finish and klaar! Poor referee decisions are part of the game, we see them week in week out and even at World Cup finals. Calling a poor decision a conspiracy is just being dramatic!

  • tawanda

    poor preparations, poor game reading and poor technical capacities lost us those games Robson, do you blame the Ref for our poor passing, poor defense and lack of team work? Ngatirongeke amana kubhora hakuna masanctions uko!!

  • benjamin

    So are they saying all things equal they would have atleast pulled a draw with Morocoo??? I am sorry, I don’t think so… They are now openly shaming themselves by trying to shift the blame, instead of humbly accepting that they need to go back to the drawing table and see where they went wrong so that next time they don’t get as humiliated.

    • bigb

      Tunisia you mean?

  • mwanawevhu

    Patriotism aside Tunisia deserved to him. Was a better team. Zimbabwe should learn from this defeat instead of whining like kids

  • i can only blame the ref 1% and 99% its urs mr Pasuwa,we lack quality needed at such level including coachs quality

  • Poor setting of team is worse off than poor officiating period.

  • Sox

    svichagobetserei… hapana…

  • Just accept defeat and move on, instead of making up conspiracy theories u are not able to prove. Pasuwa must just be man enough and admit failure.

  • it all come back to competency. There are numerous dismissible facts , Did Pasuwa have victory strategy? In the case of out of form Rusike how did he find himself among 1st 11 only to be relieved 2nd half against Senegal. How he drew against Algeria

  • With the kind of play demonstrated by your team, even ref from Mars was not going to help the Zimbabwe situation. Zimbabwe lacked tactic, it was more of “bhora mberi” then what? Only the coach and his players know the answer. Zimbabwe needs to nature those young boys Mukuruva Prince Dube, Muduhwa, Blessing Moyo, Teenage Hadebe etc and blend with a more experienced lot of Khama, Musona K other youngsters from other clubs across the country and a few boys playing abroad. This thing of Mbare patriotism of bringing in Muroyiwa Zwirekwi will not take the team anywhere.

  • i blame khama failed to score even a single goal

  • Lamlani P Ndlovu

  • Gas Monkey

    We were very lucky to finish the match with 11 men. Nhamoinesu should have gone for an early bath and the skipper, how he managed three games without a booking shows there were some lenient decision in our favour.To try and blame match officials is bang out of order.We lost because we are shaky at the back. We can’t keep a clean sheet and the coach has got to take all the stick here.

  • sherpard

    why should it be painful if there was some rigging we always rig our own elections so, what is the story its not something new we must be used to it it happens daily in Zimbabwe. We must accept defeat and move forward, more stories will never bring a replay

  • Presley

    Hahahahahaha😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 !!!!!!!!

  • TSM Season 6

    no use crying for spilt milk !! tough luck guys !

  • lot chitakasha

    Clutching at straws…kutsvaga uta mugate..takabaiwa mafero!

  • Mukanya

    The African saying “Panofa munhu muroyi haashayikwe” is true, when the TRUTH is exposed!!!!

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Aiwa aya madofo musada kutsvaka mhosho nepasina vakakundikana zvachose