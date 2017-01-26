Zimbabwe football heartbreaks: How we have endured them

By Lot Chitakasha

In any nation’s sporting history, there are moments of triumph as well as extreme disappointment. When a sporting triumph occurs, the heroes will be remembered forever but a sporting tragedy will see the villain being ostracised for eternity.

Fans love their heroes but they are equally unforgiving as they crucify those who fall short. As a nation, we have endured many such heartbreaks and this is the focus of my article today. I will discuss the result related heartaches and leave out the football tragedies that affected us as a nation. The deaths and the tragic accidents, these call for a separate article.

Let me situate this discussion in an international context by making reference to what has come to be known as the Football Hiroshima of Brazil, the 1950 World cup match between Brazil and Uruguay. Media practitioners are fond of hyperbole and one may be tempted to dismiss this description as one such .However this match is embedded in Brazil folklore and every generation of Brazil fan is reminded of the Maracana disaster.

During the 1950, World Cup, Brazil played Uruguay in a match that they were expected to win. In front of 200 000 expectant fans ,this is no exaggeration, 200 000, Brazil took an early lead but Uruguay equalised. Then tragedy struck ,goalkeeper Barbosa allowed a harmless looking cross shot to beat him at the near post.

It was a scruffy goal but a goal which broke a nation’s heart. Despite Brazil’s subsequent five World Cup triumphs, the Maracana tragedy still dominates debate, it is embedded in the nation’s psyche. The unlucky Barbosa was ostracised, vilified and he became the most hated man in Brazil.

At some point, fifty years after the incident, he was stopped from having a photo shot with the Brazil national team for fear that he would jinx the team. Books were written, documentaries and films were produced about the man and the goal giving him a fame which he did not want.

According to BBC world service report, twenty years after the tragedy ,Barbosa was standing in a supermarket queue. A lady holding a young boy by the hand pointed to him and said, “Look at him son, he is the man who made Brazil cry…” According to the same source, Barbosa himself did say, “Under Brazil law, the maximum sentence is 30 years ,but my imprisonment has been 50 years”

This was just two weeks before his death, he was 79 years old. The man paid a heavy price for his mistake and became the most hated man in Brazil football history. Maybe he can only be ranked alongside Big Phil Scolari…the man who presided over that seven to nil humiliation that Brazil suffered at the hands of the Germans. Now that was a chastening experience for such a proud football nation!

This digression was necessary just to put an international flavour to this discussion. What about Zimbabwe, what have been our experiences. There have been many for me both at club and national level.

As a Caps United supporter, I remember the humiliation by AFC Leopards of Kenya in a 1988 African Cup Winners game. This was a match that the team was expected to win on a bright sunny day at Rufaro stadium. However, as fans we had not reckoned with the Wilberforce Mulamba inspired attacking prowess of the Kenyans who ran riot and buried four goals past us without reply. The sight of Joel “Jubilee, Mwalimu” Shambo being substituted compounded the humiliation for me.