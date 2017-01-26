Zimbabwe football heartbreaks: How we have endured them

By Lot Chitakasha
In any nation’s sporting history, there are moments of triumph as well as extreme disappointment. When a sporting triumph occurs, the heroes will be remembered forever but a sporting tragedy will see the villain being ostracised for eternity.
Fans love their heroes but they are equally unforgiving as they crucify those who fall short. As a nation, we have endured many such heartbreaks and this is the focus of my article today. I will discuss the result related heartaches and leave out the football tragedies that affected us as a nation. The deaths and the tragic accidents, these call for a separate article.
Let me situate this discussion in an international context by making reference to what has come to be known as the Football Hiroshima of Brazil, the 1950 World cup match between Brazil and Uruguay. Media practitioners are fond of hyperbole and one may be tempted to dismiss this description as one such .However this match is embedded in Brazil folklore and every generation of Brazil fan is reminded of the Maracana disaster.
During the 1950, World Cup, Brazil played Uruguay in a match that they were expected to win. In front of 200 000 expectant fans ,this is no exaggeration, 200 000, Brazil took an early lead but Uruguay equalised. Then tragedy struck ,goalkeeper Barbosa allowed a harmless looking cross shot to beat him at the near post.
It was a scruffy goal but a goal which broke a nation’s heart. Despite Brazil’s subsequent five World Cup triumphs, the Maracana tragedy still dominates debate, it is embedded in the nation’s psyche. The unlucky Barbosa was ostracised, vilified and he became the most hated man in Brazil.
At some point, fifty years after the incident, he was stopped from having a photo shot with the Brazil national team for fear that he would jinx the team. Books were written, documentaries and films were produced about the man and the goal giving him a fame which he did not want.
According to BBC world service report, twenty years after the tragedy ,Barbosa was standing in a supermarket queue. A lady holding a young boy by the hand pointed to him and said, “Look at him son, he is the man who made Brazil cry…” According to the same source, Barbosa himself did say, “Under Brazil law, the maximum sentence is 30 years ,but my imprisonment has been 50 years”
This was just two weeks before his death, he was 79 years old. The man paid a heavy price for his mistake and became the most hated man in Brazil football history. Maybe he can only be ranked alongside Big Phil Scolari…the man who presided over that seven to nil humiliation that Brazil suffered at the hands of the Germans. Now that was a chastening experience for such a proud football nation!
This digression was necessary just to put an international flavour to this discussion. What about Zimbabwe, what have been our experiences. There have been many for me both at club and national level.
As a Caps United supporter, I remember the humiliation by AFC Leopards of Kenya in a 1988 African Cup Winners game. This was a match that the team was expected to win on a bright sunny day at Rufaro stadium. However, as fans we had not reckoned with the Wilberforce Mulamba inspired attacking prowess of the Kenyans who ran riot and buried four goals past us without reply. The sight of Joel “Jubilee, Mwalimu” Shambo being substituted compounded the humiliation for me.
It was the first time the great man had been substituted, even the fourth official was almost apologetic as he raised the number eight .The whole stadium was in a shock and other fans began to trudge out of the stadium. It was an abject surrender by the team and the image of the great captain trudging off the pitch summed it all. Total humiliation.
I have had many happy moments following the team but I will never forget that day. I will not speak for Dynamos fans but I think I know one match which they will never forget and which those from the Green half of the Capital will not allow them to forget.
This was the seven to nil mauling at the hands of perennial rivals Caps United, a day of total humiliation for the seven million supporters. I am sure many of them are still trying to recover from that heartbreak.
On the international level, Zimbabwe has had its own heartbreaks. I will talk about two incidents when the whole nation cried. These were moments when hopes were high, everyone had invested emotionally in the teams but tragedy struck. We still talk about these disasters and we wonder what could have been, for we had the players to conquer Africa then.
Those of a certain generation will be familiar with our very own Maracana Tragedy..call it the National Sport Stadium tragedy and substitute Barbosa for John Sibanda .For a moment we thought we were cursed, how could this happen?
Zimbabwe needed a win to qualify for the 1992 Africa Nations Cup. We had quality players from back to front. The defence was well marshalled by Alexander “Cool Ruler” Maseko, the spine of the team had Willard “Mahwii” Khumalo at his peak, Moses “Razorman” Chunga at the height of his powers and a young Peter Ndlovu flying from England where he was destroying defences at will while playing for Coventry. With such a team, surely Congo Brazzaville did not stand a chance.
But a decision was made and it was a decision which cost us dearly, a decision which had far reaching repercussions. Peter Fanwell had played in all the preliminary rounds and the received wisdom was that he was going to start in goal. However coach Ben Koufie and his advisor Arimand Ferreira had a sudden change of heart. They picked John Sibanda, a good goalkeeper who had come through the ranks at Zimbabwe Saints .On this day, he did not expect to start , and he was equally shocked by the last minute decision. Maybe it was destiny, it was a script already written but disaster struck.
The ebullient Willard Khumalo later said about John, “I saw fear in his eyes..” The keeper was jittery throughout the match but with time running out he seemed to have survived the acid test. Then it happened.
A harmless looking ball was floated into the box and everyone expected the goalkeeper to deal with it easily. Inexplicably, the goal ended up in the net, it had escaped from John’s grip. The stadium went dead , even the Congolese were too embarrassed to celebrate. It was simply unbelievable..two against two, the final score. Our dream had died.
Like Barbosa, John became the scapegoat. He was ostracised and never got a national team call up. The match ended his football career. It was a shame for such talented player. He was a man who broke into the Zimbabwe Saints team at sixteen and won the league in 1988, but he will always be remembered for that blunder. The blunder that broke a nation’s heart .
When the Zambian national team perished of the coast of Gabon in 1993, the world went into mourning. The cream of Zambian football was wiped out in that sad moment, Zimbabweans were
familiar with this team .Coaches Alex Chola and Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu, great players, Efford Chabala, Kelvin Mutale and yes, Derby Makinka, the man who had shown a few young players in Zimbabwe how to play as an attacking midfielder. We all loved Derby when he played for Darryn T. However, God in his mercies, spared Kalusha Bwalya and with that stroke of mercy, the team rose again like a phoenix. They decided to carry on with the campaign in honour of their dead comrades. It proved to be an inspired decision.
As fate would have it, the new team came to Harare needing a point to qualify for the nations cup in Tunisia who had taken over as hosts from Zaire. Zimbabwe needed nothing short of victory to secure our passage. The nation was confident and although we sympathised with our neighbours, we still felt that it was our right to qualify.
We had a great team, the Dream team which was packed with talent in every department. Bruce Grobelaar, Mercedes Sbanda , Bully Mackop, captain Ephraim Chawanda, Norman Mapeza, Benjamin Nkonjera, Vitalis Takawira ,Rahman Gumbo ,Adam Ndlovu, Agent Sawu, Peter Ndlovu. This was the real deal and we were oozing with confidence. Zambia looked weak but they had Kalusha.
With ten minutes to go and the Dream Team cruising, disaster struck. From a cross, Kalusha rose to plant a header past Bruce Grobelaar. The stadium went dead. 60 OOO fans, and one could hear the drop of a pin. I think in the sporting history of Zimbabwe, this was the second day the whole nation suffered a collective heartbreak. I will never forget that day when Kalusha made us cry. I have often wondered how the Dream Team would have fared if they had qualified, they were one of the best ever assembled.
My emotional attachment to the Zimbabwe Warriors remains very strong. They recently put up a poor show at the 2017 AFCON competition. I was disappointed but I must confess, this did not hurt as much as before. Maybe I have scaled down my expectations of the team . Maybe age is catching up with me and nothing affects me anymore. But there was a time I could not eat for days.
Indeed sporting failures can cause national heartaches. I have lived through some of the worst in our nation. Even as we digest the latest failure at AFCON 2017 by our beloved Warriors, it is important to spare a thought for poor old John Sibanda who will forever be remembered as the man who made a nation cry.
May his Soul rest in peace! Nehanda Radio