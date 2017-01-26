Zanu PF MP calls for detention of woeful Warriors after AFCON exit

By Leopold Munhende

The Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Harare East, Terence Mukupe has called for the detention of the 23 member Zimbabwe national football squad following its dismal performance in the 2017 African Nations cup tournament.

In a question directed to the Minister of Sports and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane in Parliament on Wednesday, Mukupe questioned the huge payouts awarded to the Warriors compared to their poor performance.

“Is there no government policy which can help us to get back the money we invested into the Warriors?

“Absence of which can we then not enrol these players into a national service system or Military Barracks so at least we get a feeling of having taken back what is ours considering their poor performance,” fumed Mukupe.

The Warriors were awarded $85,000 each for the Gabon tournament, becoming one of the best paid teams participating in the continent’s premier football fiesta.

Mukupe gave an example of how the Cameroonian football team was once sentenced to an unspecified period of time in military barracks after a below par performance at the AFCON.

Hlongwane however played down Mukupe’s suggestions, arguing that government had played its role as government should.

“As government, we supported them, which is something we were supposed to do. We do not have a policy to put them in Barracks but instead we are now looking at the 2019 AFCON qualification games,” said Hlongwane.

Zimbabwe was knocked out of the ongoing AFCON finals after managing a point only in a 2-2 draw against Algeria. The Warriors were beaten 2-0 by a Sadio Mane inspired Senegal and 4-2 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their last group match. Radio VOP