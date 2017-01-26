Zanu PF MP calls for detention of woeful Warriors after AFCON exit

307
6430

By Leopold Munhende

The Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Harare East, Terence Mukupe has called for the detention of the 23 member Zimbabwe national football squad following its dismal performance in the 2017 African Nations cup tournament.

Terence Mukupe
Terence Mukupe

In a question directed to the Minister of Sports and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane in Parliament on Wednesday, Mukupe questioned the huge payouts awarded to the Warriors compared to their poor performance.

“Is there no government policy which can help us to get back the money we invested into the Warriors?

“Absence of which can we then not enrol these players into a national service system or Military Barracks so at least we get a feeling of having taken back what is ours considering their poor performance,” fumed Mukupe.

The Warriors were awarded $85,000 each for the Gabon tournament, becoming one of the best paid teams participating in the continent’s premier football fiesta.

Mukupe gave an example of how the Cameroonian football team was once sentenced to an unspecified period of time in military barracks after a below par performance at the AFCON.

Hlongwane however played down Mukupe’s suggestions, arguing that government had played its role as government should.

“As government, we supported them, which is something we were supposed to do. We do not have a policy to put them in Barracks but instead we are now looking at the 2019 AFCON qualification games,” said Hlongwane.

Zimbabwe was knocked out of the ongoing AFCON finals after managing a point only in a 2-2 draw against Algeria. The Warriors were beaten 2-0 by a Sadio Mane inspired Senegal and 4-2 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their last group match. Radio VOP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • rakaenda kuchikoro here gwangwata iri

    • Chipo

      I’m embarrassed to say I went to sch with this guy. I turned out well though. The guy has clearly lost his marbles

  • Unopenga imi zvamauraya nyika makasungwa Nani kumhata kwako shiti imbwa musatanyoko nxaa

  • garai ku’politics musawedzere kunganisa nabvu yedu you have already done much damage

  • Tibvire uko wakambokava chero bhora rebepa here iwe

  • Kkkkk

  • Mp asina njere.

  • Kkkkkk Ngavarohwe sadza rekrasa

  • Tsvee kutaura zvedevelopment kumatunhu amunomiririra mata mata kutaura zvakapfuura kare nxaa

  • iwewe khupe must be the first to be detained for failing to fill potholes in your area

  • Zidofo iri nderepi rema remunhu Satan…

  • Crazy maniac

  • 85k yamurwadza murume uyu kkkkkkkkkk .

  • It shows whom and what he represents. Cannot see beyond brutality.

  • The MPs are the ones that must be arrested, the had failed Zimbabweans for quite long time, they have failed the revolution, we just pay them but they are useless, they cannot even build the nation. They are just clueless

    • Forbeska

      I concur. What does he have to show for his time in the house

  • Muchaza wake,iye anoitirei constituency yake,chunhu chake chekuwetesa

  • Tototanga newe dako

  • Kkkk ko vakadya 15Billion nevakatenga ma ring ……ngavatange

  • Zvaakusungisa futi kudyiwa bhora,ko potheholes azere muGreendale roads maapedza here

  • Mu….ko……..show

  • Funny Zimbabwe. …u want to detain a football team but failing people who looted and still looting state resources. …people who stole 15 billion us dollars….shame on you. ..you so disgusting and awful. ….

    • Cyber Mujibha

      They are only 11 and expected to bring glory to 13 million failing to defeat a 99 year old Malawian

    • Aluta coninua

      He is an idiot this MP brainless indeed.

    • True

  • Ko inga zvanzi vakabirirwa magame ese avakatamba varikudzokorodza wani

  • never mix sports with politics,ndosaka mukuona ma senior members ariku retire

  • Uncouth!!!

  • Vechidiki vangasatya kutamba nhabvu?

  • mambosunga vakaba 15 billion

  • They must first detain cowards ZANUPF comrades for failing to tell Mugabe to Go

  • Mazichende

  • Matadza kutonga Nyika ,Humbavha , Huori zvose makasungwa nani????? Nanga nanga nemaWarriors ndoo vadii ?? Tseki mhani Chupeti!!!!

  • If the Warriors deserve detention for poor performance, then our gvt deserves more than detention for ruining.

  • Uraya Mugabe. Naiye ngaafe

  • Veutsinye vanongonzwikwa nekuda kuitira vamwe utsinye

  • Kkk vanhu vezanu so ayas

  • THEY ARE MAD HOW CAN THEY DO SUCH WHEREAS THEY DID NOTHING TO HELP THEM PREPARE

  • trying to sound relevent,kuda kungonziwo mataura

  • footbalĺ is a game

  • Zvavakuda mai chisamba

  • Ambori kava here bhora racho anopenga mai vake

  • Maguta mari dzedu dzemasitting allowance nemaziFord amusingazive kunobva fuel yacho. Inyaya dzekutaura muParliament here nemamiariro akaita nyika idzodzo?

  • mashaya nyaya dzekutaura here mu paramende

  • Ko kungonyarara Unofa here?

  • These are the sort of people who are representing people in parliament. This I an insult to the very institute that he represent. What a shame.

  • These zanu idiots shame on them

  • Imwi munoba makadeteniwa nani, that’s nonsense. It was for funny

  • ndakunyarira MP unotaura semunhu ane madhodhi mubhurugwa waoneka kupart kwaunobva mhepo yehusekuru yakuputirai mese

  • ndakunyarira MP unotaura semunhu ane madhodhi mubhurugwa waoneka kupart kwaunobva mhepo yehusekuru yakuputirai mese

  • idiot mukupe , mugabe and zanu pf are the worst offenders. the level of mediocrity at zpf is astounding

  • idiot mukupe , mugabe and zanu pf are the worst offenders. the level of mediocrity at zpf is astounding

  • ZANU PF has been screwing this country for for past 37years, but we’ve never called for detention so they think we are stupid

  • Zim futbal and politics are like Nyaope and the victim of Nyaope 😃😃

  • Zimusoroo

  • Nxaaa tseke washaya basa

  • Going finish the business in ur constituency before elections 2018.

  • Useless and baseless idea, Mali is out, ivory coast and many great nations dzaive ku afcon.chii chashamisira pakudzoka kwema warriors

  • silly young oldman

  • You must be arrested you idiot for looting out diamond money and your useless comrades

  • Ndovadiii

  • Vamwe vanhu so! Hanzi tina MP. When zanu pf MPs like Kasukuwere and Chombo are implicated in shady corrupt activities no one in zanu will call for their arrest. That team represented the country more than mugabe does when he attends meetings in and outside zimbabwe as he is always in slumberland. All zanu MPs are the ones who must be in prison including Joseph Chinotimba and that former rogue policeman Mandipaka.

  • I don’t blame you, I blame the people who voted you to that position they must be insane coz nobody in his right senses will vote for that nosense speaking man.

  • #grandpa must go lol

  • He’s an idiot anodii kusungisa vakaba 15 billion?

  • Stupid idiot if we detain a team that had no preparations what of ivory coast. It’s this idiot of an mp who did not raise the issue of sponsorship in parliament who is barking now

  • Nxaa Stupid idiot.

  • before w tok of warriors, th whole zanu gvt shud b locked up as well fo failing zim

  • Kkkkkkkk mbwa

  • You detain footballers no one will want to represent the country in future ,arrest these MPs for destroying the country coming up with stupid idiotic policies

  • Aah comrade bhora munoti maelections here amunogara maka riggar .kana zvanetsa ingoendai imimi munotamba tione kuti muno whinha ngani .kkkkkkkk

  • Detain mugabe and his cabinet
    How many times have you failed to pay them

  • Zanu Pf has been defacing and destroying the economy, the
    reputation and the dignity of Zimbabwe for decades, what has been done to them? It is frivolous

  • Shouldn’t we be detaining those who let 15 billion dollars slip through their fingers and murdered thousands in the Midlands and Mat provinces?

  • Okay he must first clean up his party full of looters thugs etc.soccer is not hondo yeminda

  • madness at it’s highest level. y can’t u detain yoselves thieves and killers

  • For someone in the zanupf to speak like this agains warriors who did their best and lost the games

  • Crazy and idiots

  • Ane pfungwa dzakazara mvura mp iyeyo. Bato rake zvarakaba $25b ndiani avakasunga. Ngaasaita seanofunga nepasi petsoka. Iye chii chaaka

  • I have seen mad people but this was is verryyyyyyyy mad

  • its fan when vote people like in to office start talking like this while we cant drive at 5km/h in our roads

  • Tumaziso!!!!!

  • Iye chii chaakaitira nyika

  • Who arrests you for stealing public,funds your brothers and sisters are suffering in zambia doing Ald jobs to make ends meet because they cant find employment in Zimbabwe, and all you think is arresting inocent pipo you should even thank those boys they have done their best. Please my brothers in Zim get,rid of such fools.

  • What kind of rubbish is this..

  • In a sporting competition,ther ar losers and winners.Lessons are also learnt ther.Winning is not everything,participation can be quite fulfilling mr mp.

  • Mp with the state of things ummm ok let’s turn the boys to jail.but what do we do to parliament that has let corruption spiral like wild fire. Roads soo bad .. no cash. ..list is endless. ..Mp shut up

  • Idiot. Why wont he go and play himself?

  • Police must detain this mp together with his boss Mugabe and the entire government for failing to run the country properly and abusing citizens

  • He must be a fool

  • I heard your govt ddnt pay thyre allowances

  • #idiot #MP

  • Haaa but they shud be detained, vakatamba zitye mhani vanhu ava, ans ngavadzose mari yese yavakapiwa haungapiwe 85k per person wonotamba zitye ayewa they shud be detained. Lastly lets not include Zanu pf here nekuti hapana painopinda

    • zanu inopinda coz mumusha vezanu ndomabuda benzi ringachazive kwekupengera

    • stop commenting if u don’t knw where the story is coming frm,ko awkanyara nekunyarara unobvei

    • Nonsense u dont tell me when and wr to comment.

    • Mp ndewe zanu saka ndipopainopinda.

    • Nhaimi ropenga zimunhu ungati vadetainwe iwe zvaunogona wakadii kunotamba takaonawo uchihwinha nxaaaaa iri

    • Ayewa kana wakundituka zvakunetsa, lets argue wth respect in mind, if u cant stomach my thots then play far away from me

    • Hanzi ropenga zimunhu iro kana ndiri Zimunhu Iwee tokutiiiko, nway I dont want to go there but respect me if u really want me to respect u.

    • Musadaro vakomana vakagona pavo ko dai vasina kuendako maida ani kuty aende

    • Ahhh bt mzukulu apa wairasa bhururu. Why detain them? ?? Guyz played well bt ibhora ka? ????

    • Haaa they played wth my emotions ndizvo zvandisina kufarira izvozvo izvi Tafadzwa Joe Jackson Marera, they complained kuti havana mari vakapiwa 85k USD mumwe nemumwe kwakutamba zitye soo.

    • Kul bro!!

    • Its not zitye my brother, thats the best of their abilities.. Only tht they played with highly ranked and highly motivtd teams

    • Its not zitye my brother, thats the best of their abilities.. Only tht they played with highly ranked and highly motivtd teams

    • Kkkkkkkkkkk

    • Bwarara ndanyaya

    • Benzi

  • Most people do not look stupid until they start talking. Its better to be foolish and remain quite. Talking removes all doubt.

  • Shame on you CDE

  • Start wit your president DICKHEAD

  • shame on u terrence mukupe,saka kutaira wo kani are u f real?iwe and others masungwa naani?it waz just a game.

  • Let’s detain you and your stupid zanu pf team

  • He should be detained for being a ZANU PF member

  • You wonder if some people were elected or just erected.He has been quite since being sworn in as an MP. Not saying anything or doing anything on service delivery. At least the warriors have done something for national cause with little if anything

  • Nonsense

  • Whats the charge????

  • I find it difficult to comment on what this idiot is saying.

  • Revisit your doctor to check,if there is something wrong with you

  • Mr minister you are correct but first find the missing 15Billion it too much than what we have give these guys

  • Mbavha hombe muZimbabwe are MPs.

  • iyeka kana achigona sitereki ngaaende anotamba mxm

  • Mukupe wacho imbavha futi Tanga wadzora mari yamuri kuba yenyika Muzanu umoo

  • What charge is it

  • right after we arrest you non-performing thieving useless MPs. Chupeti

  • Detain the corupt government thats real deal

  • Are you alright upstairs Cde? I don’t think so

  • ZANU PF must first detaine ROBERT MUGABE AND HIS CABINET FOR LOOTING SOME STATE RESOURCES AND CAUSING SEVERE POVERTY TO ALL THE ZIMBABWEANS WHO ARE SCATTERED ALL OVER THE WORLD.

  • dunce

  • Some people do not look stupid until they start talking

  • It clearly shows that MP was not chosen by the people he was elected by Mugabe’s office of corruption and stupid idiots

  • this that or yet to be called *menstruation period* (MP) go the pads n be flashed away. foolish zanu pf

  • This is madness go to hell, football is a clean game you lose some you win some Unlike politics is a dirty game which is played by liers n fat cats

  • Pwaaaaaaati!

  • football is a sport not meant to be supported by murderers like mukupe, saka kumba kwako mwana akapunza cup ndofunga hakudyiwe rinopisa

  • Very stupid and funny ivo kubva pavakahwina chii chavati vaita chimwe chete kwatinogara

  • That’s a very irresponsible call if at all he actually said that. Are we better and did we prepare better than the teams that beat us? Were we better equipped??

  • mbavha yemunhu do you this guy akavhara munhu mari refu 2014 aidanana nemunhu anozi sonnia samme indian lady she was from America akamunyepera kuti ane mine baby rakamutumira mari more than 10.000 us akaidya yese achiita basa rekubhadhara ane Bev $200 per night tinozvo muma records wakaitwei basa reku accuser vanhu

  • I don’t know why peope elect such useless people to be MPs when Zimbabwe has intelligent people who are capable of coming up with solutions to our economic problems. Zanu Pf should replace such clueless and shameful MPs and put better ones who can help the people with professional execution of their mandate. I don’t think he is doing anything in his constituency.

  • you think winning a football match is as easy as an election against People First

  • ah mashura !!! dako rako go dettain your mama she is my whore

  • akatadza nei kuendesa vana vake iye ari coach

  • Has he ever now played football in his life? Politics and football don’t match baba, you are horribly failing as government and now u saying this, if there was ppl to be detained in zim its the politicians like u….hrrr

  • Really,that’s madness.

  • Younes White

    Ko uyo akawondonga nyika mati anoendepi kana adzoka kubva kuholiday? Ini ndinoti mawarriors ari nani

  • Iko kaface kanenge nyoka yakasunga dhuku ndokanomudaro

  • When u hev nothing 2 say u do urself a favour by kpng ur lips tight. Spkng nonsense exposes one’s naivity. Hw wl ths MP’s constituency benefit frm th detention of our beloved Wirriors? Wil tht fill th pot holes n his constituency.? If th only team 2 qualify frm Southern Africa has 2 be detained, wat thn wl hapen 2 th lyks of SA who hev beta resources & personel & yet neva med t 2 Gabon.? Y jokng n parliament whn th economy z nt performing mr mp?

  • He is mad

  • What did you expect

  • Idi Amini wemukore uno

  • I dont usually agree with most of these Zim politicians..But on this one honestly…Zim army should take the whole bloody so called Warriors team and throw it in detention for a month doing hard core army drills.I know FIFA will ban us for interference by gvt..but really those boys deserve nothing but army barrack detention..How can they play such CRAP?

  • ANOPENGA KO IVO MARI DZAVANOBA VANOSUNGWA NANI.VAKOMANA VAKUNDWA VACHIRWISA .THAN IVO VANOBA MARI DZINOGONA KUTENGA MISHONGA MUZVIPATARA MABHUKU MUZVIKORO,NE PAY DZEMA CIVIL CERVANTS KUTI NYIKA IYENDE MBERI

  • ahhhh kkkkkkk

  • ….. pamhanza pake……….

  • TSEKI SUNGA SEKURU VASEKURU VAKO MUGABE

  • If masoccer players ar to be detained for poor performance what should happen to parliamentarians that have failed our economy….

  • It is them MPs who should be arrested for supporting a 94yr old man to be President of Zimbabwe.

  • I think you are on to something Minister but let’s start from the top, after 36 yrs of failure we must start with the cabinet

  • kupenga uko

  • first detain urself .y hv ever not detain ur child after failing at school

  • We want our $15 bidza

  • The Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Harare East, Terence Mukupe has called for the detention of the 23 member Zimbabwe national football squad following its dismal performance in the 2017 African Nations cup tournament.

    #Shocking

    The dismal perfomance of the economy has raised an outcry for almost 2 decades now. Noone has ever been detained for it? Just wondering?!!!! Asazi

  • Itai zvese zvamada nyika ndeyenyu asi zvichapera???????

  • Hutsinye ivo vatadza kangani vakasungwa nani? Zvimwe ngavataure vafunga.

  • Eish….. that one must be DRUNK

  • Zimbabwe Is Not A Footballing Nation. Why Should U Cage Innocent Souls.They Were Just Trying There Luck.Unless If U Talk About SA And Zambia They Alway Make West And North African Countries Shiver.Just See How Dr Congo Is Praying Wonderful!

  • Anopenga

  • Ndizvo zvaatumwa nevanhu vekuHarare East here?

  • Joke of the year 2017, Hon mp Tipeiwo ma serious issues not mahumbwe aya

  • We zimbabeans are going to detain all MPs and the whole ZANU pf leadership for making us suffer this far. Stupid motion

  • What abt those who are steeling the government funds …why no detain them ….warrious loose due to experience ko mbava mukudi nazo

  • Stupid MP

  • Let sports be sports and politicians pliz go for politics

  • The best prison will be a state of the art sports academy and detain all those youths that town the streets…

  • Zvekupenga izvoooo

  • Is this some kind of a joke or what….lingasenz’ izilima zenu,lina bo ZANU, what do u know bout football anyway… You looting our minerals and having million s banked overseas now u talk this crap…kwanai mani

  • Anopenga uyu iye adii kusungwa what nice have you done for your constituency? You are the people who are killing Zanu.PF

  • Ndikasangana naye ndoda kumumamisa !

  • Imi zvamatadza kutungamira nyika makambosungwa naani tibvirepo murume mkuru anoshaya nyaya zimbavha remunhu

  • Panekuti titende mawarriors nokusumudza flag yedu tovasungisa instead yokuti titovatenda

  • This shows us that we are being led by fools, they instead must all be arrested for allowing Mugabe to ruin the economy of Zimbabwe while they watch.

  • Aluta coninua

    Why not arrest government ministers who has been watching as the economy melts away yet they are enriching themselves.. what is this MP smoking?

  • Imbwa iyi ngainyarare mhani.. who gave them.$85000? That will never happen in Zim..

  • what about those responsible for the missing $18m

  • Wat about those who stole 15billion dollars????

  • akawana nguva ngaakwane

  • Fodya zvainoita, this man was even fuming, ko poor performance ndopaatanga kuiona here Honourable Mp if u still learning about poor performance check yo trek record as an Mp um sure u ll find a lot yo be desired n hands of the boys .

  • I dont think thats true

  • Benzi

  • It’s him who must be arrested….why does he take winning as a right ..a mere privilege. You pay fees and he fails then take him into the barracks…shame

  • Insane guy. What crateria dd they use to have him as MP. It shows the shallowness of our political religm. For Zimbabwe to prosper, I’d they hope with such junk in Parliament. Ummm I am ashamed

  • If this is true he must join the late Robert Gueye of Ivory Coast as he did the same when Ivory Coast performed dismally at an afcon Tournament.

  • MPs are too artificial!!

  • Makaba 15 billion hapana aka sungwa siyanayi nevana vevanhu

  • mhondi dziya dzaku supporter bhora manje

  • Urimbwa iwe,imi ndimi mbavha,makambosungwa,ivory coast who were in a much easier group were even knocked out,unonyadzisa murume mukuru kutaura madhodhi,shit

  • Mbavha idzi dzashaya zvekutaura nxaaaa

  • detain Mugabe and the whole rotten Zanu pf before u arrest the players.

  • Firstly arrest the minister of Sport,then Zifa for poor preparations u a too corrupt ministers

  • If its true then the MP deserves mental assessment.

  • Anorwara munhu uyo muregerereiwo

  • Anopenga Terrence uyo.

  • They lost because they were playing a game, those guys are 100% innocent, unless if you say it’s now political! Nxaaaa aaaaah. Yu failed the economy who detained you,?

  • yelo hhula kah banhu. daz this guy even known the meaning of the word “detention”.

  • Nguva dzekupenga dzakasiyana veduweeee hezvo vamwe vavakupenga avo mp futie

  • Imbwa

  • nah, he is not popular. he just wanted to be known… he is a dlck

  • Stupid Mp

  • Detain mugabe fo failing zimbabwe fo 36 yrs

  • Munenga Learnmore, unopaona sei apo

  • How about detaining all ZANU PF MPs for running down our economy.

  • ?????

  • matangire evu tranny

  • Kkkkkjkkkkkkj

  • Shame on you M.P I feel pity for the children who call you a father, shame

  • First he and his folks needs to be detained for driving the country into shambles

  • Mwana mudokodoko wakadayi une pfungwa dzakadai. Zvonyadzisa

  • Kkkk

  • why didn’t he went and play there if he was going to do better

  • Let them detain all ministers first Wat nonsense

  • Mr MP don’t say anything after a blow-job. You are too shallow minded.

  • useless call

  • that is stupid first look at how they prepare how zifa is they are the only southern African team to qualify who ever said this is a mal naiir I said it

  • Nxaaa !!!

  • Shame hadzi ndingotaurawo kusanyara first detain yr self then yu detain the national team foolish

  • Kutaura kwekuda kuonererwa.

  • in sport u want detention wat about in. politics I. think slaughtering is the only way. this so called honorable can be happy, ko dai panga paine mwana wako waitii

  • Mugabe and his cabinet are the ones who deserves to be detained in military baracks and get a punishment for crippling our economy

  • Detaine yourself first.

  • Politicians munodei mubhora ….gadzirai mapombi arikuputika muharare umo….xaa

  • Why detaining them ? Start with those who stole 15 billion from Chiadzwa first.

  • Nonsence. ZANU is good on detaining and abducting. Where on earth have you seen players arrested for not performing well. Is it zanu s new constitution. Mr mp think before you air your views

  • The Warrious gone into the tornament without RIGGING tactics,that’s why vakadyiwa

  • Wakadii kunotamba iwe. Hauna makumbo here?

  • Thus madness nd pure ignorance, he is out of mind, dd they still from anyone NO

  • Its really not his problem but those who voted him in shud now blame themselves for electing such a moron to lead them. Sending a boy to do men’s work; u will get such utterances

  • What have you don to your constituency so far? Nothing

  • You are so ungrateful and show your highest level of immaturity by saying such kind of words. Have you ever given the Warriors adequate training to match up with standards of team so like Manchester United or over big teams? Have you ever given them a chance to train with the best football teams in the world. The warriors did the best they could. Zimbabwe right now has been documented in history of 2017 as having taken part in the Afcon games of 2017. Give the warriors unfailing support. In the future they’ll do better. Learn to stand by your flow country men in good and in bad times. Don’t just say words without thinking. People pass stupid and silly jokes about the warriors, thinking that it’s good. That’s nonsense. It shows signs of lack of unity and love for one another, yet we are all Zimbabweans. I don’t like soccer but Terence please take back yet words.

  • bopa wena anything can happen in zimbabwe # habashwe

  • Sies, izikhulu zezanu pf zidakiwe.

  • A case of Always seeing a twig in someone’s eye but failling to see tractor loads of logs in your own eyes

  • Zimbabweans why do u even keep on voting for mugabe? you dont have

  • Haiwawo ini saka handichada kunomirira nyika coz ndozosungwa.Mopenga here nhai baba imi kana musina zvekutaura downloadai musi ku Snaptube mujaivhe kkkkkk.Kana kunokupa mvura yazara nyika yese

  • He is mad. They are the one who are suppose to be jailed for economic failures

  • Anopenga munhu uyu kana nwana aita dofo hauendese mwana kujeri nekuti aita dofo.

  • Kikikikikiki

  • Imhata iyo.ndiani akavhotera mhata dzakafanana neidzo.the only language these zanu pple speak is making others suffer and die if they dnt get wat they want.wish every1 wl jst leave that God foresaken country.

  • Why not arrest those responsible for repairing roads? Ma potholes hey!

  • 17billion!

  • Musata ngavasunge Mugabe kutanga,Problem zvimaminister zvinoda kuzivikamwa nehutsinye

  • Let them try that ndopavachaona kuti isu mayouth takamira seyi

  • Detain your boss first, who is abusing the office of the president

  • ZANU PF MUST GO/BE ABOLISHED.

  • Kkkkkkkkkk never heard of anything lame like this

  • Get away don’t mix politics and sport…imi zvamakadya 15 bhidza what happened to you? Go hang yourselves …gerrrrrhuorahereeee man 👴🏽

  • Why does he not take his leader and put in the barracks if failing is worthy that much

  • Hear what this mother fucker is saying. Okay let’s say u detain them after that they all resign what would u do would u hire green bombers. Zanu Pf should not just accept the this type of trash to represent people

  • What about those who kill people durin election

  • Typical of Zanu Pf idiot. They fail the nation day in day out, who has called for their detention. At least we could see sweat on the boys yet they steal from air conditioned offices, no sweat at all.

  • Lost sperm mkosho wako MP

  • Vamwe vanhu soo…saka dzinototi dzafunga apa??..Nxaaaa

  • This is madness.

  • Haaaa vanaMukupe matadza kumiririra vanhu vakakusarudzai mavakurotomoka tibvirei uko.

  • Mxm

  • I’m so embarrassed to hear such utterances from an honourable member of parliament who dwells on petty issues forgetting that him and his allies are busy looting state resources at the expense of poor citizens, footballers included. If anything, these so called parliamentarians should be detained for the rest of their lives. Zimbabwe national football team doesn’t be belong to a political party or any individual. It is our pride and our identity. Wake up from your slumber Mr MP.

  • What a stupid comment from a stupid mp,the warriors tried,what have you ever try as an mp?Zero service for all ZANU MPs but corruption is their best pal.

  • Mr MP I think the best u should do first is to sent the entire ZIFA excuctive to jail for at least 3 years with hard labour, then start talking about punishing these young & industrials young men., they did their best. Politics & football are too different things, they will never be at par. Please do what u know best and leave the game of football to us the funs. When was the last time u went to watch soccer being played, say even the boozers. Maybe when u had a rally somewhere there in some remote areas.

  • Dont blame them when they start giving excuses vaakutiza national team next time they are called for duty. Their campaign was not well organised kuenda kumalawi nebhazi vonohwinha. Vana coaster vachizvikwidza ndege dzimwe nyika dziine machartered planes for their players camping yavo ari marara. Vopiwa group of death nema top ten teams ivo vari a distant 32. Then yu expect miracles? Anyway imwe sport iri kufamba bhoo muno munyika ichii?

  • Zvine mwoyo wakaipa mhani zvivanhu izvi. Nxaaaaaaaaaaaa what for

  • My Zimbabwe……. vana vaitamba bhora nevamwe varikutambira more than £200 000 pasvondo ivo tichivapa nzungu mhutwa dzasara pakangwa dzedovi. Tovavharira iiiiiiiiii nyaya yacho yakatowoma. I am just thinking

  • Something wrong with him in his mind

  • Idiot

  • Politics is political and football is a game. You don’t impose a win like in politics

  • Imi makambosungwa here for plunging our economy into door drums

  • Kkkkkiii

  • They must start with him insane MP!!!!

  • iye mukupe zvaakatadza kudeliver kuconstituent kwakeakadetainwa nani

  • Wat about you letting the country down killing and destroying our economy at least those did something positive playing for peanuts

  • MP with no education at all,kungonzi wasapota zanu wotonzi mp ,kana imo mu Parliament mune chinoturwawo chinemusoro ipapa ,shame baba

  • Kuti vatadzei???????

  • Matanga wakadii kunotamba iwe

  • Best solution no player will be called and come to player for Zimbabwe.It’s their talent they must shun this shit

  • Stupidity at its best. Well done wariours u fought a good fight!!!

  • In every competition there are winners en losers no wonder wy when zanu loses an election they beat up people.now you want to bring it to sport too.Shame on u

  • Uyanya lona y can’t zanu be the one to be detained for failing the people of Zimbabwe

  • Murwere uyo MP

  • We r going to detain u a stupid thief, u hv bn stealing 4rm the citizens n country, where is the 15billion?

  • Who has ever called for the detention of the poor performance by our MPs

    • kana vakudaira undiudze dakuvatuka sterek hahahaha

  • Arrest him first because he doesn’t even deserve to be an MP in the first place.Those players deserve credit,they tried their best and they didn’t steal

  • It never rains, it pours

  • Why not talking about the development or need for development in your constituency? You pathetic.

  • Benzi

  • njere dzakakosha kukunda ndarama mungori mp asi munorwadziwa nekufunga

  • And we call such muppets ministers 😂😂😂😂.