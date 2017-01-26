Violent Bikita West poll bad rehearsal for 2018 – CiZC

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has warned the 2018 elections could be rigged and even more violent if the country did nothing about the hostile electoral environment that preceded the Bikita West by election weekend.

File picture of voting in Zimbabwe
Bikita West was marred by reports of vote buying, voter intimidation and assaults which also targeted one of the candidates, Madock Chivasa and his campaign manager by alleged Zanu PF supporters.

Senior army personnel and some top Zanu PF officials were also quoted threatening violence against villagers if the party lost the by-election.

Zanu PF has since won the by-election with party candidate Beauty Chabaya registering a thumping victory over her competitors.

CiZC said in a statement weekend events that characterised the period leading to the controversial poll could be replicated in the 2018 elections with dire consequences.

“Events that obtained during the Bikita West by-election have revealed that Zimbabwe could be headed for yet another sham poll in 2018 if measures are not taken to level the political playing ground and ensure violent free elections in which people express themselves freely,” said the group.

“Past elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by intimidation and violence which has resulted in the death of hundreds of opposition activists and the Bikita West by-election proved that free ad fair elections remain a pipe dream in Zimbabwe.”

CiZC warned continued violence on the eve of the 2018 elections was cause for concern in a country known for election related violence.

“Violence, intimidation as well as vote buying remain Zanu PF’s tools for winning elections,” said the group.

“The situation has been worsened by the partisan conduct of the security services who have often defied the Constitution to unleash violence and campaign for Zanu (PF) during elections.

“Zanu (PF) has also ensured that the Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission (ZEC) is staffed with its sympathizers and this has reduced the confidence of ordinary Zimbabweans in the ability of the commission to preside over free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.

“It is quite evident that Zanu (PF) has an overbearing influence on the operations of ZEC and thus maintains an unfair advantage during elections and this is likely to continue into 2018.” Radio VOP

  • Hahahahaha…

    Regai vaMugabe vatonge.

    Vanhu vasingabvume kydyiwa vanonetsa

    Kokungoti amana takadyiwa ngatigadzirise nastructures edu kuti tisvitse shook refu kuvanhu zvakaipei

    • ah iwewe uri chiromda chimumhino chaicho diro yaunoita zanu yekuti kana vanhu vakarohwa 2008 wakatozviramba kuti hazviko uhm kana uchidya ne zanu wangu uri pamwena chaipo asi kana uri fombo tsvaga basa kana richiwanikwa ma indurstry makapfiga kaah kkkk zanu pf #satanic

    • 2008 is just stale news really.

      Especially after 2013.

      2013 washed away 2008 budd

  • Zanu Pf stands ready and prepared to rig the 2018 election. Fact is Zanu pf will never ever win a free and fair poll.
    Question is “do opposition parties have ways to stop the rigging tsunami”.
    If the answer is “No”, then we are finished

  • there is nothing to be done. Red berets ingatiuraya nekutirova

  • definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.

  • to solve the prob ingosiyai zanu yacho itonge .yenga there is no need .yekuita maelections handiti ndovanongohwina .

  • Thts one thing Mujuru dsnt knw she still thinks Zanu wins fair n square

  • hoko tjikaleya lutabi bunyambi gopela, tjowa pasi newumbu, kwabepedlo kuti hhali yemonga ipubuke .

  • Chikiti

    I can see Mugabe having another rigged landslide

  • it’s not news anymore for those in Zim

  • gore rino vanotya hwandayi tirikudzorerana ma petrol bomb anombo netsa kusorta here huyai tipedzerane manga majaira imbwa dzevanhu apo unoona ka mu youth kacho fombo zvake ari kumhanya muzuva apo ana kasukuvere vari muma suit haa kudzidza kwenyu ma zimbo ndakakushaya ini mybe we need a course yekudzidzisa ku reasoner