Mai Mushavi: Teaching national pride the Dokora way

By Mai Mushavi

I was born in 1982, in Zimbabwe. Both, my parents are Zimbabweans, and this made me a Zimbabwean as well. This fact did not matter to me until much later in my life, after all, I did not choose to be born in Zimbabwe.

I have since taken up residence in another country but still cling on to my Zimbabwean citizenship. It might be due to the fact that, as I have been reminded over and over again, the price that was paid to get independence was high and how in recent times “western imperialists seek to reverse the gains attained since 1980”. Or, the hope that one day I will return to my homeland and contribute to a country that I carry in my heart.

At primary school l learnt the words to the national anthem, first “Ishe komborerai Africa” then “Simudzai Muredza weZimbabwe”. We sang our hearts out each time at assembly as the flag was raised. I still remember the words and even now will occasionally sing along at national events, or on the odd occasion when Zimbabwe makes it to the international stage.

Those rare moments remind me of my heritage and a feeling of pride creeps in when we do win. For a moment I seem to forget, why I live in self-imposed exile, why anger rises up within me each time I read news from “home” (yes, I consider Zimbabwe to be my home, ndiko kune rukuvhute).

Just this week that anger was roused by the pronouncement by the Minister of Education. Maths, English Language, General Science, Indigenous Languages, Agriculture, Physical Education, Sport and Mass Display and Heritage Studies were now compulsory subjects at O level.

Students could also choose optional subjects (Computer Science, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Additional Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, History, Commerce, Economics, Principles of Accounts, Design and Technology, Food Technology, Metal Technology and Design, Home Management and Design and Technical Graphics and Design) up to a maximum of 10 subjects.

Sport and Mass Display and Heritage Studies is the subject that irked me the most, and Physical Education to some extent. Heritage means “something that is handed down from the past, as a tradition: a national heritage of honour, pride, and courage” that can be passed down from one generation to the next.

I wondered what heritage will be left for my children. Can I tell of my country with honour, pride and courage in the same sentence? Because matakadya kare haanyaradze mwana.

National pride is not something you learn, it comes naturally. Its nurtured in an environment of equal citizenship, freedom of expression, an economy that assures graduates of opportunity, a security force that puts its people first, a health system that is prepared for outbreaks (never mind primary health care), competitive education and everything else we all reminisce on.

At least those that are old enough still have these stories to tell. I do not have a relocation of much, I am “a born-free” and so you can guess that the Zimbabwe I know from the time that I could comprehend anything had already started to deteriorate.

The University of Zimbabwe I went to had countless demos for pay out and yet my father tells me he didn’t eat eggs at university, a personal choice as they were served buffet meals every day. I recall his stories with none of my own to tell and as I look beyond I am wondering if my children can go to University of Zimbabwe.

What will they study? Where will we get our doctors from if Chemistry is now an optional subject? What about our engineers if Physics is optional? Even Geography only comes in as an option after compulsory PE. Participating in sport is encouraged but actually sitting an examination for it is one thing.

There are hundreds of children being born to Zimbabweans abroad, how will they identify with this country if heritage is learnt during Sport and Mass Display and Heritage Studies at a school in Zimbabwe but visible nowhere else?

How about children of government officials that are sent to study abroad, will they represent our country well without passing this subject? I certainly hope that like the Border Gezi training institutions, this too is passing wind (chamupupuri).

We have not lost pride in our heritage because we took Chemistry at O’level instead of Sport and Mass Display and Heritage Studies. Rather, that went because those in charge of superintending over our heritage have used their positions to enrich their families and forgotten about that which makes Zimbabwe great.

We have not lost our sense of citizenship because we were not forced to take Sports and Mass Display and Heritage Studies as compulsory subjects, but rather because at every point, we are denied the rights that go with citizenship: free and fair elections and choice of who governs, free and unimpeded travel on our roads without being extorted of money at every ‘tollgate’ with no return for said tolls, free and unimpeded rights of expression without fearing for life and limb.

We have not lost pride in our heritage because some children chose to learn more than 10 subjects at O’level, but because government makes policies on the fly, unresearched, untested, and untried. We the citizens bearing the brunt of what is proposed while children and families of those experimenting on us live long and prosper on ‘maiden names’ abroad.

We have not suddenly lost our sense of national heritage because we were learning Additional Mathematics instead of PE, but rather because what Zimbabwe stands for has come to be epitomised by one work: ‘lack’. Schools are defined by what they lack in teachers and resources, hospitals by what they lack in staff and medicines, services by what they lack in resources, elections by what they lack in fairness and freedom, and our government by what it lacks in ideas and a sense of pride in our heritage as Zimbabwe.

Instead of tinkering for joy, our energies ought to be directed towards adequately resourcing our schools to provide education that is all rounded and yes, that leaves the choice of what the children learn squarely where it belongs: with the child and their parents.

Let us not legislate for the sake of it: for we might finally destroy the education system that used to be the pride of the entire Third World.

Let’s rethink how we can participate on a global stage and not keep on shrinking the pride that we are hell-bent on building yet succeed on in destroying by changing the education curriculum.

Let’s rebuild that great nation, so that its name refers again to Dzimbahwe, “house of stone” and we can all stand tall proclaiming that we are proudly “Zimbabwean!”