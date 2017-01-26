Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi

The Economic Freedom Fighters and party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday launched a campaign on Twitter to start a national prayer circle for ailing gospel star Lundi Tyamara.

The Mphefumlo Wami hitmaker has been in and out of hospital since December. His management has confirmed he was diagnosed with stomach TB and liver problems

Sharing a photo of himself and EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu with Tyamara‚ Malema said simply: “#LetsPrayForLundi”.

The party also shared the hashtag on its social media platforms‚ with national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi explaining:

“The EFF calls on the people of South Africa to pray for our gospel star and legend‚ Lundi Tyamara‚ who is fighting for his life in hospital”.

“We call on all to join in prayer and intercede for his speedy recovery.

“In the same way that Lundi Tyamara’s music has carries millions of us through difficult times‚ we call on all to also carry him in this difficult time.

“He is a great gift to gospel music in this country and we believe he still has more to give. “Let us indeed join in prayer: #LetsPrayForLundi.”

Pastor Mboro recently confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had made an offer to Tyamara’s to pay for him to be moved to a private hospital. The family is considering the offer‚ according to the well-known religious figure. TMG Digital