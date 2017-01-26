Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi

13
15096

The Economic Freedom Fighters and party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday launched a campaign on Twitter to start a national prayer circle for ailing gospel star Lundi Tyamara.

Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi
Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi

The Mphefumlo Wami hitmaker has been in and out of hospital since December. His management has confirmed he was diagnosed with stomach TB and liver problems

Sharing a photo of himself and EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu with Tyamara‚ Malema said simply: “#LetsPrayForLundi”.

The party also shared the hashtag on its social media platforms‚ with national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi explaining:

“The EFF calls on the people of South Africa to pray for our gospel star and legend‚ Lundi Tyamara‚ who is fighting for his life in hospital”.

“We call on all to join in prayer and intercede for his speedy recovery.

“In the same way that Lundi Tyamara’s music has carries millions of us through difficult times‚ we call on all to also carry him in this difficult time.

“He is a great gift to gospel music in this country and we believe he still has more to give. “Let us indeed join in prayer: #LetsPrayForLundi.”

Pastor Mboro recently confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had made an offer to Tyamara’s to pay for him to be moved to a private hospital. The family is considering the offer‚ according to the well-known religious figure. TMG Digital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Is he a gospel singer? If yes whom is he singing to. Uuum i think let’s pray for him to repent.

    • Majahamahle Ndlovu

      Kanti Abel uthini nje bafo?

  • Muchati Bhuu

    Pastor Mboro?

    • dftg

      Yeah Pastor so n so

  • Jazzy E

    Well, if he is a christian, then surely he will want to die and be in heaven (pwipwipwi). If god of the buybull has a plan for him, why bother praying and “interceding” (religious mumbo jumbo) – are you saying your god’s plans are rubbish and you want to change them through prayer !?

  • Chikiti

    He can also try Prophet Mboro, Daniel Lesego or Bushiri, they are many there in SA.

  • White Noise

    HIV/AIDS, why don’t they just say it?

    • Realist

      You are promoting a stigma that most noble people are trying to erase , so that many orphans may leave a normal life. You can contract these diseases even if you are not to blame and even if you don’t because you have used a protection it doesn’t mean you are a saint. It sad 2017 we are still stuck with an insult of the 80s that “oh you have Aids”. Luckily where I am staying its no longer like that. People go out raising funds to send to such afflicted countries and if you have diagnosed him as HIV positive it strengthens our cause. Some day your son or grandson or someone close will suffer from that and am sure we shall be on same view. Any editor worth his salt will not publish such a post but only to show how distasteful some comments can be.

      • Humphrey

        what you are calling stigma is the reall truth in some cases ok, if it is HIV/AIDS let it be so, do not come up with a second name calling it TB OR SOME SHIT. people need to learn the truth and tell it and live with it. in this case U Lundi is sick and needs prayer, so does everybody and the whole world even Trump. but lets face realty please.

        • DzunguBoy

          Dead!! RIP lundi

  • Mphefumulo Wami ur songs wow get well soon Lundi the only gospel artist who s not singing for fame bantu

  • Po

    May his dear soul rest in peace. We love you Lundi. My deepest condolences to the family. Already in ZBC news that he is no more.

  • doc neros

    rip lundi famba zvakana