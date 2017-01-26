‘Impotent’ rapist jailed 15 years

By Tanaka Mrewa

A 60-year-old man from Plumtree who raped his 16-year-old niece has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The man whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was convicted despite having said he was impotent.

His wife, who testified in court, confirmed her husband’s weak erection but, however, said at times he could achieve an erection.

Bulawayo regional Magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza convicted the man and sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

Three years were suspended on condition that he will not within the next five years be convicted of a similar offence.

Testifying, the niece said sometimes her uncle would not use protection when raping her.

“He used to keep condoms in his bicycle lamp. At one point my aunt found one used one and confronted him. He told her that he used them as elastic to mend his bicycle tubes. His defence is not true. He raped me regularly – after every three to four days,” she said.

The niece said she made a report to her maternal aunt but she said she was scared of her attacker.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said the man raped the minor between August and November 2016. The Chronicle