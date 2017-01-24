Dereck Chisora avoids driving ban after appealing against sentence

By Bruce Thain | Mirror.co.uk |

Former heavyweight boxing champion Dereck Chisora escaped a driving ban after successfully appealing a sentence for having no insurance.

Croydon Crown Court heard the former Commonwealth champion was left nearly £50,000 out of pocket by the case.

Chisora, 33, was stopped by police in his £120,000 black Bentley Continental Sport Supa in Hyde Park, central London, in November 2015, for driving without insurance or an MOT certificate, and was said to not have a valid driving licence.

He was given six points on his licence by Bromley Magistrates, meaning a six-month driving ban, but it was temporarily suspended while he appealed the conviction.

He appealed the sentence of six points, arguing special reasons and that he honestly believed he was insured at the time after entrusting a friend and employee to arrange the cover.

John Dye, representing Chisora, argued his client would not risk driving without insurance, especially such a valuable car in which he drove his young daughter.

The court heard when police checked with the insurance company, only one name appeared on the policy, which was Chisora’s brother in law, who also drove the fighter from time to time.

Asked why he believed he was insured, he said: “I remember paying for two drivers. Him and myself.”

The court heard the insurance was arranged an paid for by Chisora’s friend Johnson Boeteng, known as “Jay”.