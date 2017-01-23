Remembering the great goalkeepers from Zimbabwe

By Lot Chitakasha

From Bruce “ Jungleman” Grobbelaar to current Zimbabwe Warriors young goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva, the nation of Zimbabwe has produced some great goalkeepers. Allow me to blow my own trumpet a bit by saying that I consider myself a custodian of the history of Zimbabwe football and I feel obliged to preserve as much of this history as possible.

Like my favourite writer Chinua Achebe once said, the lizard that fell from the iroko tree said I will praise myself if no one else did.. But I digress , this article will look at the great goalkeepers through various eras of our nation and they are many.

Let me talk briefly about the recent CAF awards, the best Africa based footballer which was won by Dennis Onyango the Mamelodi Sundowns and Ugandan Cranes goalkeeper. Many pundits, football experts and fans alike from the homeland felt that he did not deserve it because he was just a goalkeeper who did not have much influence on matches.

Their preference was Khama Billiat, an attacker. Many even went to the extent of claiming sabotage, positing that CAF and its unpopular President Issa Hayatou conspired to ensure that a Zimbabwean lost.

I however have great respect for goalkeepers and when they are rewarded as was the case with Dennis Onyango, I applaud the anointing. Goalkeepers are often ignored with attackers often hogging the limelight.

I personally think goalkeeping is an art and the performances can mean the difference between defeat or victory. Mkuruva proved it recently, he saved us from humiliation in the match against Senegal. I fail to understand why goalkeepers are taken for granted and yet their role is so pivotal.

I will now go back to the subject of the day, the great goalkeepers produced by our nation. Trying to rank players is always problematic, everyone have their preferences. I will avoid going down that route and just highlight their qualities.

I have consulted widely with the elders of football in Zimbabwe, the likes of Bernard Zikhali, Japhet Mparutsa and Laban Kandi to mention a few. They have helped me with information on the super cats of the past.

I will start with goalkeepers who are not often mentioned in everyday discourse but who were masters of their trade. Zebron Magorimbo the Zimbabwe Saints goalkeeper was an amazing goalkeeper with great aerial agility and command.

According to Bernard Zikhali the former Ziscosteel striker turned coach, Zebron’ s only weakness was his grip especially with hard and low shots. Bernard Zikhali also talked about Victor Dhliwayo whom he regards as one of the best goalkeepers to emerge from the country. He declared that it was difficult to find any weakness in this great goalkeeper.

Edmos Pazvakavambwa, a former Gweru United midfielder and a reliable source of football knowledge concurred. He rated Victor Dhliwayo as one of the best to emerge before independence.

When people discuss great goalkeepers they often forget the early keepers like Josiah Akende, Charles Gwatidzo, John Revai, Mathew Mwale and Laban Kandi who made Dynamos a dominant force before independence. I have done an article on Laban “Black Cat” Kandi who was a top keeper for Dynamos , Rio Tinto and Zimbabwe Saints. Japhet Mparutsa the 1982 Soccer Star of the year