Mkhaya draws full house

By Bongani Ndlovu

Austria-based musician, Vusa Mkhaya performed to a full house at Indaba Book Cafe on Friday night.

Mkhaya who was a member of Insingizi group, announced his entry into solo music career through his latest 10- track album Manyanyatha.

During his Indaba Book Cafe performance, Mkhaya sang about his life experiences, his joys and sorrows, his observations of the world through songs such as Uthando, Lalela and the title track Manyanyatha.

All this was a glimpse into the life of Mkhaya when he was growing up and this resonated with most in the crowd as when he invited them on stage they gladly obliged.

Mkhaya before the concert embarked on what he called a Manyanyatha challenge where he asked people from around the world to do a cover of his title track.

The response on different social media sites was amazing as many would post videos singing the title track.

On the night, many in the crowd gladly joined Mkhaya as he sang the song with some singing it word for word while others joined in when it was the chorus.

Adding to the flavour on the night were Nobuntu’s Heather Dube and Duduzile Sibanda and sultry songstress Nkwali who were his guests.

When he closed off the show, the crowd wanted more and he returned on stage to sing Manyanyatha, with some joining him on stage to show off their dancing skills.

Speaking after the show Mkhaya said he was grateful to the people who came to his show.

“This show was about testing waters to see if people would appreciate and enjoy my music. I must say when I saw them out there, I felt a sense of appreciation,” said Mkhaya. The Chronicle