Man killed in nightclub brawl

By Anesu Chakabva

A 53-year-old man was murdered at a nightclub in Chitungwiza on Sunday last week following a misunderstanding with two unidentified men over a cellphone and a wallet.

The two men, who have not yet been arrested, are believed to have robbed the man of the cellphone and a wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the incident occurred at around 6am at Burge Inn Sports Bar in Zengeza, Chitungwiza.

“The victim, a 53-year-old male adult, was found lying unconscious outside the sports bar with a swollen eye,” she said.

“He was last seen in the company of two unknown male adults arguing over a mobile cellphone, which together with his wallet, were not subsequently found on his person.

“He was ferried to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he later died.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to anyone with information that might assist the police with investigations to contact the National Complaints Desk on (04) 703631 or any nearest police station.

The latest incident comes as police have been expressing concern over the continuous increase in murder cases that are being reported countrywide.

Last week, an eight-year-old girl died from severe burns in Lupane after she was assaulted by her step-father who later covered her with a blanket in front of a tin with boiled water as treatment for the assault.

A 37-year-old man was also fatally assaulted by a mob after being accused of trying to steal from a house in Epworth.

In another related incident, a 23-year-old Harare man died last week after he was stabbed on the forehead during a fight with a colleague. The Herald