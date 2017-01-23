Bogus council worker rapes maid

An armed robber masquerading as a Bulawayo City Council employee raided a house in Luveve suburb and got away with a gun and rounds of ammunition after raping a 16-year-old domestic worker who was at home alone.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 7pm when the armed robber duped the victim into believing that he wanted to record the water meter reading.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba warned people to be wary of such cases.

“An unknown male adult approached a 16-year-old female who was alone at her employer’s residence,” she said.

“He masqueraded as a city council employee who wanted to take a water meter reading.

“After establishing the female juvenile was alone, he tied her up and demanded keys to the safe which was in the house. When the female juvenile professed ignorance of where the safe keys were kept, he raped her once.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the armed robber then got away with a rifle and five rounds of ammunition.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is warning members of the public not to allow strangers into their premises, especially at night,” she said.

“Firearms should be properly secured so that they do not fall into the hands of criminals who end up committing even more heinous crimes.”

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide, with most of the criminals raiding houses and targeting cash and other valuables.

Other criminals have also been raiding service stations and business premises, prompting police to carry out awareness campaigns urging people to avoid keeping or moving around with large sums of money. The Herald