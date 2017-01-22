Mujuru party suffers heavy defeat in first election

6
3129

By MacDonald Dzirutwe

A new party founded by Zimbabwe’s former vice president Joice Mujuru suffered a crushing defeat in its first ever election contest again President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF, showing the task she faces in her bid to challenge her ally-turned-adversary.

Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru
Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru

ZANU-PF retained the rural Bikita West parliamentary constituency in Saturday’s by-election after its candidate polled 13,156 votes against 2,453 votes for Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said on Sunday. 

Mujuru, Mugabe’s deputy for 10 years, was seen as the most likely successor to the 92-year-old leader until she was purged from the ruling party in 2014 after charges she was plotting against Africa’s oldest leader. Mujuru denies the charges.

Mugabe has ruled the former British colony since independence in 1980. He turns 93 on Feb. 21 and has been confirmed as the ZANU-PF presidential candidate for the vote which is due in 2018.

Last year Mujuru formed her own political party to challenge Mugabe, raising hopes that a politician who had liberation war credentials and enjoyed the support of some military generals could successfully challenge Mugabe.

The poor showing in Bikita West, which was marked by high voter turnout, comes at a time Mujuru is negotiation with the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on a coalition pact to take on Mugabe in next year’s election.

The MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai did not contest Saturday’s vote in keeping with its decision to boycott all elections because it argues the election environment favours the ruling party.

ZANU-PF is the dominant party in parliament where it has 221 out of 270 seats in the lower house.

Mujuru could not be reached for comment on Sunday. Her spokesman Jealousy Mawarire said he could not immediately comment. Reuters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Zimbabweans deserve this poverty…..Let them stew….Idiotic Villagers!!!

  • Perfect Pat

    Mai mujuru zvamakadya zvakwana this time hamulume lol

  • Allaz

    This was POOR political strategy on ZimPF’s part.They should have never contested this election. Should have only contested former MDC constituencies when they were still available because they would have been more winnable. That’s an almost guaranteed win because you will already know that the people in that constituency havaadi zvemusangno and MDC will be doing their boycott nonsense. But you decided to try and turn an already ZANU constituency??? COME ON!!! Now you look like losers and your brand is weakened. Also think of all those stories about trying to court Tsvangirai to help campaign for the ZimPF candidate – it now looks like you are nothing without him. Good luck now bargaining for more power and influence in the coalition. Veku MDC vanongoti “what are you bringing to the table – are you even relevant?” There was just no need to contest this election. Makawona Temba Mliswa in Norton and you fancied your own chances – but the political penalty for losing was just too big for you – should have just LEFT IT ALONE. This is exactly how parties fade to irrelevance.

    • yowe

      Not contesting in elections is weak strategy…How do you know where you stand?? The fact is Zimbabweans deserve poverty and suffering no opposition can liberate them, they are comfortable living mediocre lives…2018 Zanu Pf will win again

  • yowe

    Zimbabweans deserve nhamo….Nothing more to say Zanu Pf must pillage and loot everything they are democratically elected

  • Chikiti

    Toko vanya!