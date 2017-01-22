If anyone feels cheated come get a refund – Makandiwa tells seeders

By Munyaradzi Chamalimba

United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has launched a vicious attack on critics who berated him over a controversial video posted online by his spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa towards the end of last year.

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa

In the video, believers are encouraged to seed money ranging from US$7, US$77, US$770, US$7 700 and US$77 000 as a sign of a covenant with God for the fulfilment of their 2017 hopes.

Critics across the religious and social divide said the call for the sacrifice was “extortionate”.

However, the UFIC leader had no kind words for his critics last Sunday, telling them to “mind their own business”.

He went on to announce during the church service that another round of sacrifice would be called for to give the Diaspora community a chance to seed.

Prophet Makandiwa told congregates that he is living an honest life, contrary to claims that he is ripping off church members of their hard-earned money.

Like many other young and charismatic clergymen, the prophet is leading a lavish lifestyle.

“Those who are not members of this congregation (UFIC) and do not believe in seeding must keep quiet and stop interfering in the governance of this ministry.

“They (critics) must know that each house has a father who determines what is right or wrong for his children or what relish the family will eat, it’s your choice and neighbours must just mind their own business.

“l have led an honest life and if I receive a word from God concerning this ministry, l will simply let you know for l have no obligation to withhold such information,” he said.

He encouraged Christians from denominations that do not believe in seeding to give the “seed” to UFIC.

“If your church does not believe in seeding don’t waste time in trying to educate your pastors, just bring your seed here and we will gladly receive it.

“As a ministry, we have come out clean, we do receive offerings from people and we do not deceive people into seeding for we have no obligation of robbing people of their money. The second window of seeding, especially for those in the Diaspora, is coming.”

“It is important to understand that l do not squander the money that the ministry receives through offerings or tithes. If l need money to spend, l openly ask the church and people give knowing that the money is for my personal use,” said the UFIC leader.

He said part of the money raised from the church is used to feed widows and orphans, paying school fees for the less privileged and constructing schools. Prophet Makandiwa then said all those who felt cheated by UFIC can have their money reimbursed.

“If anyone feels cheated please feel free to come with your receipts for tithes or offerings to our offices and make your complaint. I assure you that within an hour, we will reimburse all your money,” he said.

The concept of seeding has created a fierce debate in recent years.

Prophet Makandiwa’s close associate, Spirit Embassy leader Prophet Uebert Angel, was dragged to court some time ago by a Harare businessman over a Bentley Continental vehicle “seed”. The Sunday Mail

 

  • Hawkeye22

    Utter nonsense. He ia a conman. Don’t buy into this bullsh*t. People are in diaspora for a reason and you want me to seed. Seed my ass.

  • mutundashuga

    SEEED FOR WHATTT

  • Svirister

    Can someone please lock up these thieves and throw away the keys?

  • mutundashuga

    The Lord said in verse 20 of Matthew 7 that we would know them by their fruits. What are these fruits? Galatians 5:22-24 defines them as being the fruit of the spirit: But the fruit of the spirit is love.Joy , peace, longsuffering,gentleness.goodness, faith, meekness,temperance: against such there is no law. And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.” We are told to look at their lives and see if these fruit are predominant in them and examine if they are living crucified life. Of course ,we must allow for imperfections that have not been overcome yet; but we should readily see the fruit of the Spirit IN MORE Abundance than the imperfections .One way we can check this to notice the words that man speaks .The Scripture says in Matthew 12:33-35,” Either make the tree good,and his fruit good;or else make the tree corrupt,and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit. O generation of vipers , how can ye being evil, speak good things? for out of out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh .A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.”

  • Sabhuku Nhopi

    Amana musataura zvekwamusina kuswera. Anobvisa mari anobvisa asina kubatirwa pfuti, abvisa anenge abvisa nekuda kwake so how does that bother u? Kana musingazive nyararai. Ini i believe in the God almighty and i believe in working with my own hands and in seed time and harvest.

    • Jazzy

      Stupid brainless idiot

      • kelvin

        people with little understanding always insult others. I have never been to UFIC i live in Malaysia but what i know is following instruction is e best remedy i grew up in Anglican and taingobhadhara chegumi ne chipo and building funds but now Prophet is calling for seed and his not forcing anyone u insult those who know e meaning if u feel its not for u just ignore why call names its a shame grow up.

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Mathew 10 v 8
    Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.
    SO WHEN THEY ASK YOU TO PAY TO BE HEALED BE WARY OF THEIR POWERS!!!

  • Jazzy

    Someone shoot this stupid parasite !!

  • yowe

    Very true my papa…..you are not forcing us to give you money when we buy Gods blessings and give you our hard earned cash so you can live lavishly…It is our money and we are giving you freely!!! I want to give you more so that you can command god to bless so that i can be a millionaire like Wicknell so everyone will turn green with envy!!!Eventhough i am lazy, cruel, selfish and very adulterous you papa Makandiwa can still direct blessings on me for the right price….I love you Papa