Two Mutare sisters release movie “All She Wants”

By Vongai Mbara

Two Mutare sisters Tanaka and Amanda Ranganawa have released a movie titled “All She Wants” which will be launched today at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel, in the eastern border city.

The story was written by Tanaka, who is a fourth year Film and Theatre Honours student at Midlands State University, the co- writer of the ZBC production “Sins of the Father” and ZiFF’s best female short screenplay writer award winner in 2014. Her elder sister Amanda directed the movie.

Tanaka said she was inspired by the Zimbabwean society that was at a constant battle with its culture.

“I observed how in Zimbabwe women are having cultural contradictions because we are fighting for gender equality yet the cultural norms are that a woman should be under her husband,” she said.

Amanda, who is also the lead character, said the movie was a telling a story that tackles societal views

“The story is about a young independent business woman who is trying to run her late father’s company as best as she can.

“However, her family and friends feels that she is too work focused and old enough to get married. Hence, they set her up on dates and relationships.

“Eventually her mother decides to take the company from her by using her rich fiancé,” she said.

“All She Wants” was produced by McLara film production, a local media house also based in Mutare.

The film stars fresh talent from the city of Mutare that includes Jerulah Muchiuro, Amy Ngomberume, Kiddo Makope, Dearly Tinashe Kanyazi and Donovaly Dzakatira.

They all received training from Amanda who also holds an Honours degree in Theatre

“I am a film director, so I usually train people I work with. I did an Honours degree in Theatre at University of Zimbabwe. There were a few I had trained before in acting but the rest were new faces from Mutare that I trained acting,” she said

To promote their acting talents, the two sisters have a YouTube channel called the Ranganawa Sisters where they post their work. The Herald