Wicknell Chivayo finally ‘finds potential wife’ – PICTURE

It seems the search by flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo for a wife has yielded results, if yesterday’s picture on his Facebook page of a mysterious woman lying on his chest is anything to go by.

Wicknell Chivayo with his wife candidate
Wicknell Chivayo with his wife candidate

The picture captioned: “Sir is chilling at home with the successful candidate…..” was posted on New Year’s Eve.

Chivayo last year put out a list with criteria for the type of woman that could be his wife on his Facebook page.

The self-proclaimed successful businessman posted 16 requirements for a wife, as if he was looking for someone to fill in a post at one of his companies.

“Looking for a wife….I have finally decided I’m getting married in 2017. Applicants with the following requirements should apply…”

The list is complete with requirements that those who wanted to be considered should have recommendations from their last two boyfriends and from their parents.

The deadline was January 1.

The first criteria is for the successful woman to have natural hair, which according to this latest post is not a thing for him as the mysterious woman’s head has a weave.

The mysterious woman seems to fit one of his characteristics of being light skinned, while the other attributes such as being a good cook, having a degree and having a satisfactory income source backed by a bank statement are not yet established.

Naturally, his Facebook post was flooded with comments from his followers who gave their two cents on the matter.

Others congratulated Chivayo for getting someone to love saying it had been a long time coming while others especially women were distraught that he was now attached.

Some questioned why Chivayo had overlooked his first criteria of natural hair while some were not amused that he called her a candidate, as if she was auditioning for a play or sitting for an exam.

The “successful” candidate’s nationality could not be immediately established after Wicknell last year took a dig at Zimbabwean women calling them stubborn and disrespectful. He said he would rather marry a foreigner than a woman from his home country. The Chronicle

