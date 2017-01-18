End of the road for highway robbers

Three suspected armed robbers who were targeting and robbing people, especially those stranded along highways in Mashonaland West Province, have been arrested.

File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
The suspects, whose names were still being withheld yesterday, have so far cleared eight armed robbery counts in which they robbed 10 people in separate incidents.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the three were arrested at a service station in Chinhoyi and that police had launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect who is still at large.

“The accused persons were robbing people of their valuables along the Harare-Chirundu and Chegutu-Chinhoyi highways during the period 20th to 30th of December, 2016,” she said.

“Various property, which includes tyres, car batteries and foodstuffs were recovered. The accused persons have since appeared in court where they were remanded in custody.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to members of the public who can assist them with further investigations concerning the case to approach any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on (04) 703631.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide, with most of the criminals raiding houses and targeting cash and other valuable goods.

Other criminals have also been raiding service stations and business premises, prompting police to carry out awareness campaigns urging people to avoid keeping or moving around with large sums of money.

In November last year, police arrested two suspected armed robbers who were raiding houses in Kadoma, stealing property.

Following the arrest of the two, police recovered a revolver and five spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition. The Herald

  • Yes it’s great if these notorious guys are caged, let them stay there until they reform and learn how to live with people in the society, I was attacked by a similar group on the 2nd of February 2013 ,robbed of cash ,bank particulars national i d cellphone and various things I had. am lucky to be alive by this day

  • Then you say police are not doing any thing,
    Sometimes we need to see the good side too and appreciate dearly .

    • We need check points at least 5!permanent ones not 15 roadblocks from Harare to Bulawayo

  • Great news

  • These guys are too many l was once robbed wth five guys at knife point i was drving a combie frm Hre to Chinhy the undress us tied us on e trees and leave wth e combie whch was full of tuckshop staff bt two of them wher arrested thy whr frm Dema

  • Our courts are useless they will be given bailout and start their robbery again.

  • Great job

  • Ndopaunoona kuti Magaya haasi Mwari. Jeri rekuZim ma1. 😂😂

  • They are awful people!