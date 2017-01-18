Chisora targets rematch

LONDON — Dereck Chisora says Dillian Whyte is “dreaming” about a world heavyweight boxing title fight against Deontay Wilder and remains confident their rematch will go ahead.

The British heavyweight rivals shared a thrilling battle in December, which saw Whyte emerge with a split decision victory and the Brixton man has suggested he could pursue a shot at WBC champion Wilder instead of a return fight.

But Zimbabwe-born Chisora has already rejected a rematch with Robert Helenius in favour of another domestic clash with Whyte and believes his fellow Londoner will face him again for the right financial reward.

“Dillian Whyte is dreaming,” Chisora exclusively told Sky Sports. “He’s not going to fight nobody else until he fights me.

“It’s all dreams, it’s all nonsense he’s thinking of. He cannot even go out in his normal local shop and go buy something. People are probably walking up to him saying: ‘you really lost that fight, to be honest.’

“I had people come up to me, saying ‘you know what, great fight, you won that fight. I had you up by two rounds.’

“I’m not knocking Dillian. I didn’t make a great fight by myself, I made a great fight because Dillian was in the ring. I made him fight my fight. He had to dig deep and fight hard.”

Whyte has vowed to stop Chisora if they share the ring for a second time, but “Del Boy” has dismissed this warning. — Sky Sports