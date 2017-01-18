Carl Joshua Ncube to host 16th NAMAs

Award winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube is set to host the 16th National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) scheduled for February 18 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

This year’s theme, “Partner with the Arts”, is aimed at challenging and encouraging the growth of the symbiotic relationship between the Arts and the Corporate sector.

According to a statement from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), organisers of the event, Ncube – a winner in 2013 in the Outstanding Comedian category – is set to grace the stage that catapulted him to fame as the host.

“NACZ is pleased to announce that this 16th Edition of NAMA will be hosted by Carl Joshua Ncube, the multi- award winning comedian. Carl Joshua Ncube is bringing the spotlight on Zimbabwe and as a result, onto the growing Zimbabwean stand-up comedy scene by his relentless drive and ambition to exude his talent to the world,” said Catherine Mthombeni, NACZ Communication and Marketing officer.

“Carl has been breaking barriers to bring Zimbabwean stand-up comedy to the world. Carl has performed in Australia, USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa where he has been part of a number of festivals namely Nite of a Thousand laughs, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, Harare International Comedy Festival, Soweto Comedy Festival, Africa Laugh Festival, Presidents of Laughrica, Africa Laughs and Stand up Africa.”

NAMA was inaugurated in February 2002 in honour of artistes who had excelled in the previous year and is a platform where NACZ recognises outstanding achievements within the creative sector.

“By rewarding excelling artistes, NAMA stimulates more interest in the arts and raises the profile of the same. The awards are a means of encouraging creativity and excellence in the quality of the arts, making Zimbabwe a force to reckon with on the international arena,” said Mthombeni. The Chronicle