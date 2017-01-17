Tsvangirai goes to the people

11
3159

By Luke Tamborinyoka

Morgan Tsvangirai this week kicks off a national programme where he will go out to all the country’s provinces to interact as well as hear from the people themselves their views on a range of issues, among them the key issue of alliance building ahead of the next election.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai taking time to visit Lillian Chinyerere Shumba, a 62 year old Chitungwiza woman who was brutalized by police while minding her own business outside the Harare magistrates court during an aborted demonstration in August 2016

He kicks off his national tour in Matabeleland South this Friday before proceeding to Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, Midlands, Masvingo and the rest of the provinces.

This is a highly interactive tour where he shall be meeting ordinary people, party structures as well as opinion leaders in the country provinces to hear them out on the crisis facing the country as well as other national issues, alliance building being key among them.

Tsvangirai, whom the party has given the responsibility of leading this process of working other political parties ahead of 2018, believes in the mass line and that every party action on this matter must be guided by the views and the direct input from the ordinary people.

The party through the national council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, has already adopted the principles for alliance building. The President’s interactive programmes are meant to further enrich the alliance building process so that the leadership proceeds and is informed by the people’s views and input.

Tsvangirai values people’s participation and input on all important matters and is urging those who can attend the provincial engagement programmes to do so. Zimbabweans can also write in or send in their views to the party through our various social media platforms.

Tsvangirai wants this all-important process of alliance building to be enriched and enhanced by direct people participation.

Let’s engage.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change

  • Our prsdnt

  • Keep going Morgan xo

  • I like it u learn it from.Khama. nice one

  • It was about TIME dude…wakatononoka election machinery yezanu itori pa over drive

    • magadzirira kurwa here this time hakurohwe munhu kuno rwiwa ma youth e zanu manga majaira this tym haaa afa afa

  • Mzilikazi the 2nd is doing it ko Bulawayo; i think Morgan is learning something

  • wilbert

    In Africa, politicians do not care what the ordinary people think; they only pretend to care but only to help effect the deceit!

    “Morgan Tsvangirai this week kicks off a national programme where he will go out to all the country’s provinces to interact as well as hear from the people themselves their views on a range of issues, among them the key issue of alliance building ahead of the next election.” The MDC leader’s spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka, tells us in one breath.

    In the next breath he tell us, “The party through the national council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, has already adopted the principles for alliance building.”

    In other words, Tsvangirai has made up his mind he is going to take part in the coming national elections although not even one meaningful reform was implemented. This is a complete U-turn on the party congress resolution to boycott elections until reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections are implemented. The deceit is give the people the impression that it is no longer necessary to boycott elections because no reforms were implemented provided the opposition parties come together to form a coalition.

    What better way to complete the lie than ask the people to rubber stamp the decision to participate in the elections and then blame them if the elections are rigged as happened in 2013 and on countless other occasions in the past!

  • since u first contested u were always on top of mugabe its just that those stupid soilders would defend terrany taking the side of evil

  • that’s an old pic plus your story to ,if you don’t have any news to report just relax

  • i think he is going to hv to reintroduce himself. I see a lot of people going,”Morgan who?” With bewildered expressions.