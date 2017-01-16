‘Prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri crossover service attracts 100k people

While rappers scramble to fill up stadiums, a charismatic, prophetic New Year’s Eve invite pushed self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri into the annals of history — well, as far as stadium crowds are concerned.

In a media statement issued yesterday by Stadium Management, who manage the FNB, Bushiri pulled almost 100,000 people for his New Year’s Eve “crossover” service.

He is beaten only by Nigerian preacher Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy International.

Sisa Majola from Stadium Management confirmed Malawian-born Bushiri’s feat: “The Night of Honey crossover event was one of the most successful church and overall events hosted at FNB Stadium. There were 90 571 patrons, and if we would have to include service providers and security we had close to 100 000 in attendance.”

Bushiri, nicknamed “Major One”, leads Enlightened Christian Church in Pretoria. He’s also a businessman with interests in mining, property and education.

Church member and an employee, Clifford Resandt, expressed delight.

“I am excited because this means that more people give their lives to Christ. I am glad that God sent the prophet to South Africa, as he is changing people’s lives and investing in the development of the country.

“When he has a conference, all hotels in Pretoria are fully booked,” boasted Resandt.

Bushiri runs his church with his wife Mary Bushiri — otherwise known as prophetess.

Top FNB crowd pullers, tickets sold and service providers, to date:

1. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Higher Life Conference held over three days; 138 565 attendants.

2. Prophet Bushiri New Year’s Eve service; 100 000

3. U2’s 360 Tour; 98000.

4. 2015 Carling Black Label soccer event; 94 807.

Source: Sowetan

  • Entrance free plus people are desperate

  • Continue filling up hell

  • kwaipindwa mahara ka uko

  • Philosopher

    Muchati baba nen’anga maporofita.
    Africans are very very outright gullible when it comes to religion.
    We are outright naive.
    Prophet! prophet what?
    You all think God is a desperate politician and money monger.
    All of a sudden, God is worried about money now?

  • Bodo R10 ticket

  • Major 1 even if he charged, he was going to fill the stadium

  • Why can’t u jus call him by his real name Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

  • Wer ar these ppl ordained prophets l myt need to enrol as well. God said it long tym ago; my ppl ar perishing bcoz of lack of knowledge. Ther is a reason y the road to hedes is wide- it accomodates many. Fill them up n l m most certain the service/ crossover like they want to call them was held at night until morning. If u hv knowledge u wl know y they all hv services during those hours

  • And what did they benefit? Zero

  • Thus a small crowd, u haven’t sen anything yet, God will gather His people in millions for His word and His power to be ministered.

  • Who I Walter?

  • There is a sharp rise in prophets churches and betting houses on the continent. Shows that things are not ok, people have become so miserable and desperate ,hence those looking for quick fixes to their problems mainly poverty, turn to prophets and gambling.

  • Chikiti

    They sell false hope,
    We see by their fruit but people still don’t learn

  • For R10 even kireni zulu can fill up fnb, bushiri”s choir plays guitars so its like going to a musical show for only r10