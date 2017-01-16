Assailants kill cyclist, dump body at roadside in Bulawayo

By Pamela Shumba

A MAN from Bulawayo has been found dead along Siyephambili Drive in Bellevue suburb after allegedly being murdered while cycling home.

Police at the scene of the murder along Siyephambili Drive in Bulawayo
The man, whose identity could not be established immediately, was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants while cycling home to Nkulumane suburb.

The body was found last Friday morning.

When The Chronicle arrived at the scene, scores of motorists and pedestrians were gathered around the body and his bicycle and bag were by the roadside.

Police later took the body to Nkulumane Police Station.

A police officer at the scene said after searching the deceased, it appeared he was from Nkulumane suburb.

“At first I thought the man had been hit by a car but when police were examining his body, I noticed that he had deep stab wounds. He must have been attacked,” said a resident from the area.

She said it was difficult to identify the man as he was not from Bellevue suburb.

Motorists said the man must have been killed during the night by attackers who took advantage of poor lighting along the road.

“This is a dangerous area during the night. Attackers ambush unsuspecting pedestrians and cyclists because the street lights are not working. Some people are attacked as early as 7PM.

“If the Bulawayo City Council can fix the lights, I’m sure there would be less murder cases along this road,” said a kombi driver only identified as Thabo.

The man’s body was discovered on the same day a woman from Cowdray Park suburb was also found dead with several stab wounds on the face and on her body in a suspected rape and murder case.

Mrs Ivy Sibanda, a member of the Zaoga church, is suspected to have been raped and murdered on her way home from a church prayer on Thursday evening. The Chronicle

  • I hope they get caught at locked behind bars.

  • With modern forensic science they wud be caught stupid thugs.

    • The words “modern forensic science” and “ZRP” just dont belong together in one sentence…dont know if u live in this country but if u do you wud know hw strange yo statement sounds😊

      • Fogmaster

        Ndoda!

      • Geo B

        Limqotho lelo.

  • Kobulawayo

    • Fogmaster

      It happens the world over.
      the words: Rape, thugs, murder were not invented from Bulawayo.
      Grow up!!

  • Kanti bantu be Zim sekutheni, sengathi sesidlana sodwa ngenxa yedlala. yibulwane lobu okwenzakala edolobheni lakithi ko Bulawayo. asizinukeni amakwapha singabuswa yindlala ebangelwa yiqembu le Zanu pf.

  • INONZI BHURUWAYO IYOYO ZVAKATANGA NATATEGURU WAVO lobhengula ayirepa nekuuraya zvese uye ari mutengesi

  • Rest in peace brother

  • 2 pple killed in a week byo why

  • Police must do their job..There’s no such in Zim n we don’t want kube nezigilamukhuba,inswelavalo ezinjalo elizweni lakithi!!

  • Bulawayo is becoming too dangerous now

  • kageya

    very sad

  • dJ

    This BCC is in a Shambles by the looks of it
    They cannot even Fix the Athlone Cemetary and put numbers on the Grave if one went to the Revenue Hall one could find the details of their beloved ones and grave numbers