Zim gay activist in the UK: Moud Goba – “Part gay but all human”

186
12844

Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International. Originally from Zimbabwe, she helps fellow lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) refugees find safe shelter in the U.K. This is her story, as told to Kay Cairns.

Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International.
Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International.

As an ambitious young lesbian I knew there was no way I would be able to live openly in Zimbabwe. When my family discovered my sexuality, they took me to church and tried to “exorcise my demons and bad spirits.”

Forced to conform, I tried to hide who I was and live a heteronormative life, living with secrets and shame, for fear of abuse, harassment, and persecution.

It was because of this uncertainty that I left my country. Our president, Robert Mugabe, calls us worse than pigs and dogs, and it’s illegal to be LGBT. I got a student visa to live in the United Kingdom as soon as I could, and when that ran out I knew I’d have to find a way to stay.

I remember walking up to the Home Office in London with such hope—ready to tell my story, be listened to, and get protection. My experience couldn’t have been further from that. I remember the Home Office asking me again and again if I was sure I was a lesbian.

I was 17 weeks pregnant—something the officer seemed to think was impossible for a lesbian. I knew from that moment it was going to be a hard road to asylum.

Others I work with have been targeted for corrective rape in their home countries, attacked by mobs for having been found with a same-sex partner, or tricked into visiting family only to be beaten, locked up, and forced into an arranged marriage.

Many women also lose custody of their children upon discovery of their sexuality. Families or their husbands forbid them to see or talk to their children. The horror doesn’t end once you’re in the United Kingdom. Many have regular nightmares of the abuse they’ve endured. And living as an asylum seeker is incredibly difficult.

We get £37 (about $46) a week and can’t work, so we live in poverty. The stigma is also difficult to bear. I told only my close friends that I was an asylum seeker, because I was ashamed. I used my time to volunteer for a number of organizations and set up my own—Gay Afrika—to help me find others like me living in the U.K. 

Finding accommodation is another massive issue. The Home Office often places LGBT refugees with others whose religion and culture are intolerant to their existence. A friend was recently attacked in a hostel after his roommate found out he was gay.

He threatened to beat my friend up and told him he was going to hell. He had his phone stolen and the rest of his possessions thrown out of the room. He didn’t report the attack out of concern that it might adversely impact  his claim.

Another woman, from Bangladesh, was forced to leave her host family in the U.K. after they found out she was LGBT. She was an asylum seeker with no recourse to public funds and wasn’t allowed to work. She resorted to seeking shelter in an abandoned warehouse—taking multiple buses in several different directions at night to stay safe.

The asylum-seeking process takes a long time. My claim took two years. That was two years of living in poverty and proving my sexuality—with support letters from people who knew me, ex-partners, and various organizations I’d volunteered with. I was pretty lucky, being an activist, and having had girlfriends, that I had a lot of “proof.”  

To other LGBT people seeking asylum, I say, don’t suffer alone. Seek out help from the likes of Micro Rainbow International and the U.K. Lesbian and Gay Immigration Group who will help you find a solicitor and support from other asylum seekers and refugees. Please remember, there is no shame in seeking safety and wanting to preserve your life.

Source: Advocate.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • UNODA KUDZINGISWA IWE

  • UNODA KUDZINGISWA IWE

  • you need another deliverance service

  • Even i will pray for that ugly spirit to leave you alone b4 i sleep tonight,your sexuality is what God put between yo legs not what you want to feel.

  • Unoda shamu yamwari wokutswepura kwete mbijana ….pfungwa dzeulesbian zvipere.

  • MBHWAA YOMUNHU NXAAAA

  • kkkkkl

  • Be yourself lady!!

  • Come to me will reorient your original sexuality not this nonsense you want to believe.

    • dhehwa72

      She is already reoriented already hence she was pregnant before she applied for her asylum. Zve Lesbian was only to enhance he asylum application and she ain’t a lesbian.

  • wakagona hako iwe,these days varume hatichadi vakadzi vakashata pameso sewe.

  • Une demon

  • Shows the agenda Nehanda Radio is advancing.

  • Kukundwa nembwa sure

  • Legion

  • Chimbomirai pls kutaura zve chingochani Zimbabwe ichitamba ku Gabon motisumudzira mhepo.

  • Unotoziva zvako kuti madhimoni nxa

  • God gave men a command- to multiply n replenish the earth. Gayism n lesbianism means no multiplication- an act against God’s command to multiply.

  • Vakuru vanofamba naJesu vauye pano ….. singing

  • True bad spirits on u need to be saved

  • The love of money. Your family was right.

  • In 2008, presidential and parliamentary elections were held. The Movement for Democratic Change was acknowledged to have won a majority of seats. Mugabe kept control because of a closed door recount without independent monitors. The MDC candidate, Tsvangirai, did not receive the required number of votes after the recount.

    In 2008, an agreement to share power was reached between Tsvangirai and Mugabe. Mugabe would remain president and Tsvangirai would become prime minister. The agreement was not fully implemented until 2009. Tsvangirai left office in 2013 and that post has since been abolished. Joice Mujuru was appointed Vice-President in 2004.

    Zimbabwe: Geography and Environment

    Zimbabwe, a landlocked country, is mostly elevated in the central plateau at altitudes between 1,200m and 1,600m. The east is mountainous and Mt. Nyangani is the highest point in Zimbabwe at 2,592 meters. 20 percent of Zimbabwe is low veld under 900 meters. Victoria Falls is located in the country. There is a tropical climate with a rainy season from November to March.

    Zimbabwe: Environmental Issues

    Zimbabwe’s population growth, poverty, and lack of fuel have led to deforestation. This has led to erosion and degradation, reducing the amount of fertile soil. Toxic waste has also resulted from poor mining practices.

    Zimbabwe: Administrative Divisions

    Zimbabwe has 11 provinces whose names were derived from those at colonization. Each province is led by a provincial governor, appointed by the president. Each province is further subdivided into 59 districts and 1,200 wards. A district administrator heads each district. Rural district councils also exist in non-urban areas. Ward Development Committees govern the ward areas. Wards are further subdivided into villages.

    Zimbabwe: Government and Politics

    Zimbabwe is a semi-presidential republic. There is an upper chamber, the Senate, and the lower chamber, the House of Assembly.

    The ZANU-PF has been the dominant party since independence. In 1987, Prime Minister Mugabe changed the constitution to make himself president. International observers have criticized elections in the country, particularly those in 1990, as rigged and unfair.

    After contested elections in 2008 that many felt were rigged, the opposition leader Tsvangirai and Mugabe agreed to a power sharing deal. Mugabe would remain president and Tsvangirai would become the prime minister. Tsvangirai left office in 2013 and that post has since been abolished.

    Zimbabwe: Human Rights

    Reports of human rights violations are widespread. International groups allege the government violates basic rights to shelter, food, freedom of movement, and freedom of assembly. The media and political organization have been attacked.

    Police often attack opposition gatherings. In 2007 and 2008, there were several crackdowns against the MDC during the election campaign which led to 49 activists being beaten and arrested.

    Zimbabwe: Armed Forces

    The country’s military is known as the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF). It was formed from three forces the ZANLA and ZIPRA on one side and the RSF on the other. The country has an army and an air force as separate entities.

    The forces were placed under a single command in 1995. General Vitalis Zvinavashe was the first commander. After he retired in 2003, General Constantine Chiwenga was appointed the new commander.

    The army’s active strength is 30,000, with a further 20,000 reported to be in in reserve. The air force has 5,139 men. The Republic Police forces are also part of the defense force and number 25,000.

    Zimbabwe: Economy

    Crop production has fallen in recent years. Major foreign currency earners are minerals, agriculture, and tourism Mining is still lucrative and the country has one of the world’s largest platinum reserves. There are also large diamond fields. Corruption has largely dissipated these revenues.

    There was economic growth through the 1980s and 1990s. the economy declined from 2000. The government has abandoned its efforts to create a market economy. Inflation is soaring and there 🐊

  • karovei kakwane

  • Nxaaa

  • Aah shit ndaifunga kuti zvirikuno ku Botswana badzi nekweduwo zviriko??

  • Go to S.A or States here we are ready to bury yo alive. Even dogs never feel such stupidity feelings.

  • Stupid satanic lad

  • Aaaa urawa chitofa ..chekwa musoro or else enda ikoko

  • You are all deplorable here. Who made you deputy Jesua??? With your “righteousness” in Zimbabwe chii chabuda? How much blood of the innocent has been spilled with those you adore? How much more sin have current and previous generations committed????

    • We r already burdened we can’t be over loaded with that kind of bullshit.if u think being gay represents open mindedness then alas you must be exorcised of your demons.stay where you are n c if any1 cares.but do not try n sneak into our country those mad thots

    • Mr Hugh. That is an abomination before God. Maybe I shouldn’t even judge you but check the records of how many murders are committed due to one becoming a gay and lesbian . The figure is just too high..
      So, stop telling us about how much blood has been shed here. Trust me harina kuwanda kudarika rengochani dziri kuurayana nekuuraiwa.
      You are not safe out there…

    • Siya nenhamo dzedu tangai maita mwana

    • Fidi waZimdef

      The only fact that God had to destory every1 including the righteous like Lot in Sodom & Gomorrah shows yu that it hurts him so much to see LGBT bastards

    • Muri kutaura zvamusingazive sadly.

    • Tirikutaura zvetisingazive? Fine,how about you juss go and be Gay wherever else juss not in our country.

    • Ehe murikutaura zvamusinga zive, how many gays and lesbians killed people in Zimbabwe? Get yr first right and stop behaving like you are holier than thou.

    • It’s a lifestyle choice that will never be acceptable in Zim not in our lifetime @ least…U are Zimbabwean u must know that.I’m no homophobe but that’s a fact of Zim life.

    • Hazviite muno

      #NOTINATHOUSANDYEARS

    • Its wrong its wrong full stop. Better stop homosexuality now or wait for the rude awakening cz its Jesus who shall judge the world irrespective of other funny beliefs and this same Jesus hates homosexuality

    • I am a Zimbabwean with full understanding of the situation. That doesnt make it right ok. I am not here to condemn or condone. I am just sounding bells on the holier than thou. Jesus also hates sin that includes murder, theft, corruption, adultery etc

  • Ummm coment reserved on this one lol

  • Muno maitokunetsa zvesure hatiite zvekutamba nengochani garage ikoko usadzoka futi

  • You should be deported due to lies of being lesbian. How are you lesbian? If you have a disability that can’t be translated to lesbian.

  • Stupid

  • It’s so unfortunate that in 2017 we still vilifying people with a different sexuality. I can’t believe how behind Zimbabwe is, this is pure science, if you do O level biology you should have a better understanding. But it’s not rocket science, we all need to grow up and accept people for who they are.

    • Well said!

    • I did A level biology bt still i dont understand what causes this phenomenon,may yu shed more light on it.

    • its better for us to remain behind on this rubbish

    • What science

    • Nonsense wabva waritidza kuti iwewe unoiswa kumudhidhi wich is demonic there is no two ways about it how can u justify hu ngochani kasi pfungwa dzakatamba nepwere

    • Your education factor doesn’t make sense at all.

    • Nonsense indeed

    • Doc Nqobile Kukunda Maringe

      I am a Medical Doctor and practicing in UK but I still find it strange how a woman will feel for a woman, That is worse than a dog.

    • you r gay benny thats a fact,nt biology

    • Behind on what exactly?? Read your Bible well my brother.. God did not creat such things it is an effort by Satan himself to defile God’s creation.. Sodom and Gomorrah were Burnt down to ashes because of such sins, and at that time God regretted why He had made the human race.. So please don’t be deceived into thinking those doing it are now advanced,, it’s the same old sin that killed some in the past, Satan has polished it that it may look attractive to you…

      • MAI MAZVITA

        WELL SAID

    • its satanism not science my brother Lev 18:22 and 1Corinthians 6:9…i think u a way behind than the rest of the nation …lets respect our sister but lets not tolerate the devil in her period

    • How does someone’s lifestyle choice affect you. Africa is the poorest but there so many of you religious zealots.

    • ngochani moti netsa, behind neyi ipapa. saka ngatirambe zvedu tiri behind. kana urikurarama nemari yekuitwa mukadzi nevamwe varume tinyrarire, isu tinosakura kuti tiwane sadza

    • What biology? A male animal will always seek a female one for reproduction. That is biology.

    • Ngochani hurwere

    • Its you who is behind nengochani dzako dzodzo

    • Ngochani iwee wabuda pachena

    • Behind on what ayiii nonsense

    • Amu olso geys

    • Unacceptable to our society better to be poor

    • Kwete mu Zimbabwe gochani kwete

    • Saka iye anogoda vamwe vakadzi sei aiye akatomboita nhumbu akazvara which means mukadzi akakwanaka chi demon chake chaari kuda kujustifyer icho

    • That’s silly baba not in Zim pasi ne ngochani

    • Quite funny how you can be called all sorts if names when you choose to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Funny how you are labelled demonic and satanic. In a nutshell ladies and gentlemen there is gene mutations, for those who have done advanced biology you will understand that man is XY and women is XX. This is how God created human beings, but because of mutations you can end up having XXY, YXX, OXX and so forth without trying to go further. This is science, this is how God created it, it’s like having a normal child and having an Albino, remember in our society and still in other cultures these were considered evil and we’re some killed because if ignorance then. We don’t wanna be stuck in the past we say Zimbabweans are educated when we fail to debate social issues like these like human beings, very unfortunate indeed!!

    • Quite funny how you can be called all sorts if names when you choose to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Funny how you are labelled demonic and satanic. In a nutshell ladies and gentlemen there is gene mutations, for those who have done advanced biology you will understand that man is XY and women is XX. This is how God created human beings, but because of mutations you can end up having XXY, YXX, OXX and so forth without trying to go further. This is science, this is how God created it, it’s like having a normal child and having an Albino, remember in our society and still in other cultures these were considered evil and we’re some killed because if ignorance then. We don’t wanna be stuck in the past we say Zimbabweans are educated when we fail to debate social issues like these like human beings, very unfortunate indeed!!

      • Speaker

        Iwe ya unoti science kufurirwa kwawakaitwa, brain washed the bible in Romans says that God let them give into their desires. God and the Holy Spirit are gentlemen, the don’t force themselves on people. U ask kuti saka hungochani hwakabvepi, hwakabva kwa kava humhomdi. Deut 30:19 God gave us the power to choose between life n death and choosing sin is death and according to Romans 1:24-27 God gave up on them because he is a gentleman and let them give into their desires which is homosexuality. However, insulting them will not help because they are under an external force that is not their own.

        SO YES, HOMOSEXUALITY IS A SIN THAT NEEDS DELIVERANCE LIKE ANY OTHER SIN AND SIN SHOULD NOT BE CONDONED OR ACCEPTED.

        READ YOUR BIBLE PLEASE.

    • Benny Zim its not a Ngochani republic zidzoro

    • WhyOnEarth

      behind? pure science? really? We would rather be behind then

    • yowe

      No one cares what people do for sexual pleasure..The problem with Homosexuals is their need to force people to accept their lifestyle. That is wrong !!!! That is the same issue with the Wahabi Sunni Muslims they want to force everyone to follow their beliefs why cant the gay people do what they do its not anyones concern.Also dont lie to people there is no scientific explanation for homosexuality…Its a peraonal choice

  • Shame! Zimbabweans are so clueless about gays! So judgemental! If they want change in Zimbabwe they must have a change of attitude! Jesus is coming soon!

    • What causes gayism Celia?

    • Many things, rape included!

      • Aphiri anabwera

        What treat rape damages? i thought its counselling

    • gayism is caused by demons.what has the coming of jesus have to do with it??

    • You talk of demons but don’t want to talk of the second coming?

    • Does the second coming mean anything to you when you …talk of Jesus then you support that shit

    • celia u so confused

    • wer daz the lord Jesus say guyism is pro

    • Batai munhy

    • Whats funny is u support Men having sex relationships with men and u go on to talk about Jesus,something is wrong with u upstairs

    • u are right jesus is coming soon yet u stll supporting shit..myb u are not even a gay yoself…God hve mercy on yo soul

    • Sure we are clueless. And we don’t need no clues at all. Only thing Zimbabweans know is that they are a curse to our people.

    • Celia leave Zim alone, we will never accept gays I’m our communities, never,

    • Celia search for reasons why God destroyed Sodom and it’s sister town Gomorrah. Again the perfect companion God made for a man in the garden of Eden was Eve the woman. Sexual sins of this nature are deliberate and punishable.

    • Jesus is coming soon for sure and He is coming destroy those Lesbians and Homosexuals.. after creating male and female, how can we disrespect our creator like that and do otherwise..

    • This celia laing z full of shit…we only accept them when man to man ….chisikana to chisikana baradhi a child…lf not then to hell with so called gay/lesbian in Zimbabwe.

    • Clueless and very dump zimbabweans are

  • With your openness why are you wasting your time writing on the same platform to those who made you to feel not at home?Sisi munozviitisa..

  • Thatshisiwe Ndlovu

  • iwe young lesbian yekudii kwirwa nevamwe vakomana uzvare sevamwe vakadzi

  • iri ndoo b*che rekutambisa.anyway zvakavharana.wakangoonawo kuti hapana wsizorida bech* racho ukaita plan

  • Look at your genitals you will get the correct answer for yourself is you are a human being. I know you were not born like that,you chose that path by intertaining such a thought.

    • You are lost go school and learn

  • Armandowski Matsangaise our debate continues…..

  • Kusarobhwa ngeNyoro uku huya tikubhabhatidze ngemuzvambarara unozviona kuti hausi gay

  • I wonder why ppl want to sugar coat sin …hey wena SIN IS SIN ………….HOW MANY PPLE DIE DUE TO UNGODLINESS ….. LESBIANISM ND GAYISM IS SIN AGAINSNT GOD SIMPLE ND STRAIGHT FORWARD …….IT DOESN’T MATTER WEATHER YOU RICH OR POOR ..EDUCATED OR NOT ….SIN IS SIN PERIOD …. STOP THIS NONSENSE OF HIDING BEHIND THE WRD JUDGEMENTAL AS IF IT WILL SAVE YOU …….

  • Wadireiko kuti Mwari vagoparadza zve nekunaisa mwoto sepaSodhoma neGomorrah??

  • BIOLOGY YAZINYAKE YAAKUTAURA NDIRIKITOISHAYA SHUMO YAYO.EVEN NENI NDAITONETSEKA NEMWANA ANENGE AZARIRWA NEMWEYA YERIMA KUDAI.NGATISANGO HAKIRA NEZVIMWE ZVISIIZVO.ZVIMWE SIYAI KWAZVO WANIKWA ZVIRI.DO NOT TRY AND FORCE PPLE TO LIKE DEMONIC THINGS.GARAI NEHUNGOCHANI HWENYU KURE IKOKO

  • God does not make mistakes.

  • When the wolf wants to eat its puppies,it accuses them of smelling like sheep,when a woman wants to marry another woman…

  • We will always be terrified of what we don’t understand. We’ll either destroy those that are “different” or dare to be. And if we can’t destroy it, we ostracize, vilify, dismiss it or be downright violent. Being “different” is not a choice or the product of some demonic possession. You’re simply born that way. Same way as one is born either male or female, and in rare cases, both. It takes great courage to come out of the shadows knowing full well just how society is averse to accepting you for who you are as opposed to what they expect you to be. Though I’m not gay, lesbian, transgender or bisexual myself, I do commend that kind of courage. I pray for a day when society concerns itself more with acceptance than projecting its own views on what is “right” instead of letting people live according to who they are and not fit some predetermined mould that obviously doesn’t fit all people.

    You have all my support, Moud.

    • Have you ever read why Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed? Think again. You’re embracing the devil through liberalism which only leads to eternal hell.

    • Darlingmawo, I have actually. But I choose to read and think beyond that. Where exactly does it say GOD destroyed those twin cities specifically because of homosexuality?

      Parts of Ezekiel 16:48-50 say: “…Sodom never did what you and your daughters have done… she and her daughters were arrogant, overfed, unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me.”

      Reading that, I can walk away with the interpretation that there were plenty of reasons why the two cities were destroyed. And, if homosexuality was one of those reasons then GOD Himself will state it as thus so it is not misinterpreted later. Further, Jesus says this in Matthew 10:14 & 15: “If anyone will not welcome you or listen to your words, shake the dust off your feet when you leave that home or town. Verily, it will be more bearable for Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of Judgment than for that town.”

      I like this comparison because it talks about what will happen to those that are inhospitable to GOD’s messengers as well as refuse to heed their word, which was exactly what happened to Sodom & Gomorrah and we all know what happened there.

      Now, you can say I’m twisting things and making my own interpretations but I ask you this, is it not GOD who judges what is righteous and what is not? When did we ascend to His throne and begin to condemn those with sexualities we do not and choose not to understand? Did GOD not say “Do not judge, lest ye be judged…” (Lk. 6:37)? Did He not command us to “…love thy neighbor as thyself…” (Mk. 12:31)? So, why are we so quick to condemn our neighbor? If his or her sexuality conflicts with what my faith holds as truth, I would rather get on my knees and let this conflict be known to GOD. I’ll love them as my own and defend their right to be whoever they are or choose to be because I would want the same from them.

      You say I am embracing the devil through liberalism? Are you saying that I should embrace GOD and His teachings by oppressing others? Especially when His teachings tell us NOT to do so and only to love?

      As for who goes to hell and who doesn’t, I’ll leave such judgments to GOD. My mandate at the end is to stand before Him with the faith, the works and a life that simply says: “I did as you commanded, My Lord.”

      Sorry for the long post.

      • Speaker

        Yes violence and insults are not how we address such an issue but prayer and sacrificing our own desires so that God takes control because He is pure and He is love and If He sees that we are set on our sin He will back off because He loves us enough to not force Himself on us

    • Nothing wrong with being liberal unfortunately we are a republic. Don’t take western ideas and try and impose them in Zim. Arab countries rule themselves their own way as determined by Koran and similarly we want to live in a Zimbabwe ruled by laws which stem from our Christian and traditional religion. So we should be free to pursue that… Those who wanna abide to western ideas/culture are free to go there.We not homophobes we just choose to live a particular way and that should be respected.As the law stands homosexuality is a criminal offence in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

    • Jacquelyn Binya But Christianity came from the very West you’re condemning. Plus, I am a Zimbabwean. And, a Christian. These are not “western” ideas, this is my understanding and interpretation. And I find that there are more consistent with the very same Christianity you’re basing your own opinions on. Of course, you’ll beg to differ.

      Yes. We are a republic and I would NEVER impose anything on anyone simply because I value something over others. I am merely sharing my opinion. If I were a person in power, I would hold a referendum and let the Zimbabweans choose for themselves what they wish to see in their constitution and laws. And if an anti-LGBT stance is chosen by the majority, I’ll applaud that as a victory for democracy and keep my views to myself because I won’t be in government for myself but for the people.

      However, I’m merely a voice out there. And these are simply my thoughts, which I wish people like Moud can view and realize that not all of us are the same. There are those who may not understand or agree, but still welcome and accept others as if they were our own.

    • Point of correction Christianity is from Arabia.To the West it was primarily a tool for economic gain.Now that they made wealth they have put aside the cloak of Christianity…I understand your point of veiw my bone of contention is that it echoes ‘liberal sentiments’ of which undoubtedly do not originate from u as an individual its a school of thought perpetuated by liberals via media and the lifestyle choice is now deemed acceptable because West says so…What do u as an individual think? Why can’t our thoughts be good enough every time they have to tell us what’s right and wrong about our way of life? Subliminary advertising of lifestyles is now normalizing the abnomal its a shame really….
      Allow as as Africans to become civilised and/or *enlightened* as they aptly describe themselves; @ our own tortoise pace… Maybe when our bellies are filled and we run out of countries to manipulate and conqure bored from being idle we will then decide to normalize abnormal sexual actions & orientations.
      p.s tommorow they will normalize incest @ this rate they are going allowing jus one thing is opening a Pandora Box of Troubles.

    • Thats demonic ,the devil changes who you are repent while the is still time

    • Homosexuality is of the Devil, the bible is clear about that, so there is actually no need to argue, may Jesus help you

    • Saka Jaqualine ari kut word rekuti ” ngochani” rakabva ku west???? kana wakatouyawo ririko

    • Amazing that the only excuse that you have against the LGBT community is the bible and what God say. If I remember correctly that same Bible says judge not as judgement is of God, let me take this time to say that do you not believe in God and Jesus Christ because of where you were born and how you were raised? If you were raised in the middle east would you still be a Christian? What is Christianity anyway, is it not the same tool that was used to brainwash us as Africans taking away our africanism while the same people robbed us, enslaved us using the same Bible that you’re using against your fellow being. So tell me, can you be that indoctrinated to the extent of showing a lot of hate in the name of a religion that helped colonialism and slavery? Think about that, the same people that brought the bible to you are the ones who are advocating for LGBT rights, so are you saying you know better?

    • Speaker

      Read the first Chapter of Romans from verse 20 then come back and tell us what it says please because homosexuality is a sin, if we do not condone thieves why should we condone homosexuality, they are going against God’s directive of man shall be one flesh with his wife and if we go against God’ s directive are we not sinning? We should not let the world govern our beliefs but let our beliefs govern the world

  • my sister never allow yourself to be the devils spokeswoman.there are plenty nice men

  • Uhhhh ts not a gud thing ,if u believe that Jesus is our Lord n saviour u need to repent n fynd a man to marry n have children .

  • U said u were 17 weeks pregnant , how did u bcome pregnant ? M just curios u ddnt explain that part

  • Usanyepere vanhu iwe. Gays & lesbians will never ever be entertained in Zim.Don’t try to bring foreign ideas dziri satanic and unafrican here.

    • Taura hako muno muZim hatidi zvisina basa pasi nengochani.
      Sodom and Gomora were burnt becoz of this, who do you think is ignorant to the extent of believing such nonsense

    • Just because makapusa hamuna kusvinura gore ramuchaona dzimwe dzacho dzamusingafungiri muchafenda. zimbabweans you are the dumpest people in this planet

    • leave gay alone and concentrate with your life who are you to judge

    • And who are u Joe Hope to say Zim people are Dump.unenge une Hope kunge Surname yako haikona.who are you to judge zim people just bcoz of one person that u have a different view with….musada kuita kunge makadzidza sterek muchitaura english yamusingazive zvainoreva.im proudly Zimbabwean and im not Dump.

    • Joe is just another stupid Zimbabwean who believes anything the West say

    • I don’t believe this nonsense from Joe Hope. UnoSupporter zvakatorambwa naMwari pachake .I reiterate this Gays & lesbians will never ever be entertained in Zimbabwe.

    • Pasi nengochani masatanist nxaaa vada kuti svibisira nyika yakanaka

  • mbwa!!!

  • Even wild animals know the difference. Musanyepere science entertaining the devil like that

    • There are gay animals FACT. So your argument is not valid. Before you make stupid statements try to at least google what you are about to say.

    • Google what? Am I satanic? The problem with you people is trying to make yourself whom you are not. God created man and from man he made a woman. He did not create woman in men’s body or the other way round. So before you say anything ask yourself what’s talking in me? Which spirit am I allowing to control my life

  • Moud Goba your family was 100% right to take you to church for deliverence…and i say you still need deliverence even now….How can you allow yourself to be used as the spokesperson for the devil..wake up my sister…Jesus is able to forgive your sins and change and you and help you to be normal again. The Lord is Gracious…even if your sins are red as crimson…come and reason with Him, He will was you by the blood of Jesus and you will be pure/white as snow…… Give your life back to Christ and you will have peace…

  • We are now living in the last days.

  • The Bible says thou shall not judge.

  • Moud, you desparately need to accept Jesus like now. God did not create you to copulate with a folk of the same sex, thats why He created Eve and Adam, and not Eve and Everjoy or Adam & Steve ..

    God’s wrath is upon all these unholy acts. Being a gay or a lesbin is openly telling God you made a mistake by creating me like this, rather you should have created me like this.

    Abandon the secular humanist life now and receive Jesus to save you from a horrible future. Hell is real and its for eterninty

  • You have a hole where does the other lady get the stick to satisfy you. Why do you use vibrators. It just shows you are pretenders you need man after all to get the job done

  • How do you expect us to support what God hates.its satanic finish and klaar.if you wanna disobey God then you are on your on

  • Ko nhumbu ndeyani uye yakabvepi, matotanga zvekutsvaga attention pa media tokuzivai

  • Africa is poor financially yes. But we are rich morally except a few who think the west is heaven.

  • How can you brag with that. All you have if at all is hormonal disorder or you just want a bennefit out of it. If its a disorder according to BennyZinyake, please rather get medical help so that you live according to your physical nature. Where ever homosexuality is mentioned in the bible its unacceptable before the Lord – its Satanic. You really need medical help our prayers and sympathy.

  • Dear Gays and gay lovers…. Remember when God destroyed entire nations becoz of homosexuality? us as Zimboz wont standby and be destroyed becoz of a few very bad apples, you are free to do it,just not in our country ,thank you.

    • tiriyo takati tiiii hapana zvaunotiita unofa wagagonya sezongororo neshungu bharanzi

  • You are sick, look at the genitals God created you with

  • MWARI BATSIRA

  • Tht man who shot pple in a gay nite club in USA last year made a mistake. He shld have wipped evry gay gangster and lesbians under this sun. Akasiirei vamwe

  • Kuzviitisa uko zvikanamatirwa zvinopera zviye

  • From the onset and biblically God created Adam and Eve ,not Adam and Steve

  • Phurck what the hell. 😂😂😂.

  • Sisi Moud nevazhinji vanobira mhiri tsvagai mari zvakanaka, vazhinji munoda kupihwa mari nevanokunzwai muchichema chema hee kuzim kwazoti nemanyepo ose ruzhinji rwenyu kuda kutsvaga kunzwirwa tsitsi bedzi wopihwa mari koo zvinonzi munhu uchadya cheziya ndiro ziya racho hre?.

  • Dzakatoshota dzako ufunge

  • Just cause u only taste one dick, and suddenly u think all man are same

  • People who accept that usually have no children or it hasn’t happened to someone close to them

  • Enda ororwa ummm

  • If you can’t see that beauty on yourself that is feminine then I agree with your family that’s demonic you need deliverance definitely something is not right in your mind and life.

  • yo parents were..right…its .a demon spirit

  • U need christ my dear,thats demonic

  • Dude i think you are using your energy for the wrong thing and on wrong platform. If you see that you are the only one with a different opinion from the rest of them it’s either you keep your opinion to yourself or you air it out and accept the names you will called. You can’t except all dogs to turn into a cat because you are the only cat among the dogs. Kana usingagone kuhukura ingonyarara

  • kkkkkk endai kwazvobvumidzwa not kutiitira soodom and gomorah nxaa

  • Gay n lesbians in zim?u r in a wrong place, not here,go out u bloody agent!!!!

  • sodom and gomorah… moto wakakumirira

  • Taura hako muno muZim hatidi zvisina basa pasi nengochani.
    Sodom and Gomora were burnt becoz of this, who do you think is ignorant to the extent of believing such nonsense

  • Fuckses

  • you tell me kuti you look at your genitals and see a vagina, look again does it in any way look like a dick. usapenga iwe uri normal

  • Sometimes zimbabweans suprise me,you strugling to bring down the dictator and turn a blind eye,but pakutaura zvisina basa hamubvire,there are plenty of gay there who are even married and they get dicks whn they this side,stop pretending guys gays are there,get over it and remove tht walking grave tht is ruling you and let people live their lives.

  • Europeans and Americans make it Fashionable to be gay, but its against God! And the Bible says Homosexuals shall not inherit the kingdom of God, we shall it accept that nonsense in Zim!

    We say no to Homosexuality!
    No to Freemasonry!
    No to the Illuminati!

    We know all over the world it is the Illuminati pushing this agenda,through Obama the gay agenda spread in america more , that is what we pray to have a President who will not stand for such disgusting unholy and inhuman acts if Satan ! You need help Lady, you need to accept Jesus Christ if Nazareth as Lord and savior of your life!

    T26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. 28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.

  • mungatidiii kkkkk mikosho ndeyedu toita zvatoda nayo. Makapusa sitereki

  • Demon Demon Demon, u Moud ubanjwe liDemon u Goga ubanjwe liDemon. That what the Kwaito Music say. We dont wnat Demons in Zimbabwe.

  • I have a question to us all.at my school where I attended we had sarch a situation of a certain girl who was Bisexual .when she grew her male sex organs started to be more active and she now she chose to be a man.can we say its a deamon..or Satanizim..illum….

  • We respect your choice my sister but please do it elsewhere not in our well cultured Zimbabwe, thank u

  • Vane nhengo mbiri dzakasiyana hatizive asi iwe une one, Aaah!

  • yowe

    Haiwawo kutsvaga asylum uku hahaha how did you gey pregnant if you claim to be a lesbian….You bedroom issues are not of any national relevance

  • yowe

    Why do gay people feel that their lifestyle should be accepted? No one cares who and what you have sex with as long as consenting adults enage in the activity. Gay people should not view themselves as an oppressed race that deserves special treatment. It is also my right as a heterosexual human being to not feel pressured to agree to their lifestyle. I should not be labelled as homophobic for not accepting the lifestyle, the same as I dont label gay people as being heterophobic.As for this woman she ia a desperate refugee trying to stay in the UK.Nehanda please stop trying to force this lifestyle on us