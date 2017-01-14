‘Zanu PF bigwigs cowards’

By Tendai Kamhungira

Analysts say Zanu PF bigs are “too docile” to ever contemplate challenging President Robert Mugabe or move to force the nonagenarian to retire.

The sentiments come despite the growing pressure from some supporters of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the ruling party holds an extraordinary congress to deal specifically with Mugabe’s succession.

Vocal Mnangagwa backer, Energy Mutodi, is among the people who have openly raised the question of the extraordinary congress, telling the Daily News earlier this week that Mugabe had to go as he allegedly stood no chance against the opposition in next year’s much-awaited elections.

However, political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said Mutodi’s suggestion was not feasible, considering how Zanu PF regarded Mugabe as the “alpha and omega” of the ruling party.

“This is because Mugabe in Zanu PF is not just a human being, he is a political structure, Mugabe is a political institution, Mugabe is a political culture and Mugabe is a political system.

“So, any attempt to dismantle this system constructed by the president over the past 40 years or so is not a walk in the park.

“My general sense is that…Mugabe will be taken from the State House to the National Heroes Acre when the time comes. Succession will be through death not Mutodi’s hallucinations, dreams and delusions,” Ruhanya said.

“…Mugabe is also not an ordinary member of Zanu PF, but epitomises the political culture of that party. And those who want him to go unprocedurally should know that he who wields the sword against the prince will not get the crown,” he added.

Human rights activist Gladys Hlatywayo said at Zanu PF’s recent annual conference, the only thing that had come out was “the usual singing of praises” for Mugabe.

“It is therefore hypocritical and outright cowardice for characters like Mutodi to suggest whatever they are talking about … they are as scared as a mouse,” she said.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme also said what Mutodi had articulated was the wish of many Zanu PF members, although this would not happen.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s succession wars are intensifying at a time that calls are increasing, particularly from war veterans, for Mugabe to retire — citing his old age and poor health.

The party is embroiled in a bitter wrangle to succeed Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, with Mnangagwa’s alleged Team Lacoste locking horns with a party faction known as Generation 40 (G40) which is rabidly opposed to the Midlands godfather. Daily News