BIZARRE! Ugandan man, 52 buried with $5 700 to ‘bribe God’

87
6093

A deceased Ugandan man was reportedly buried with at least $5 700 which he said he wanted to offer as an “offertory” for God to “forgive him” of his sins and “save him from hell fire”.

Not actual image…..

According to the Daily Monitor newspaper, Charles Obong, 52, made the request in his will, his family claimed. 

However, the money was dug up after church, community elders were made aware of the ‘bizarre’ request.

Reverend Joel Agel Awio was quoted saying that there was no amount of money that could buy eternal life, adding that God could not accept such “a golden handshake”.  

The deceased’s brother in law confirmed that when the body of Obong was exhumed $100 notes amounting to $5 700 were recovered from the former government employee’s coffin.

Obong died on December 17, 2016, after a long illness and was buried at his ancestral home at Adag-ani village, Bar-pii parish, Aromo Sub-county in Lira District, on Christmas Eve.

Obong was buried in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost $5 509.60.

According to Tuko, Obong reportedly feared that his sins which included corruption during his time in government would lead him to be condemned to hell.

In his will Obong had reportedly ordered that his brother and sister should be present to to ensure that his wife secured the money in his coffin.

His wishes were, however, short-lived as his clansmen exhumed the body and removed the money, saying it was a taboo to bury someone with money. News24.com

  • 😂😂😂😂.my G

  • wt an idiot

    • the idiots would be the people who buried the body with the 6K, that’s if they didn’t pilfer it!

  • oh my goodness.

  • Peter Kozelj

    Black people are something else! And this is NOT a compliment!

  • Mad bigtime

  • Kana madhakwa monetsa

  • No doubt thieves exhumed him the following day

  • Money doesn’t buy forgiveness

    • mapuwei madzihwa

      This idiot is going to hell.Kuda luita chihomwe kuna Mwari.Who ever told that idiot kuna Mwari kune chihomwe anobwodoka.Though it said said u can pray and asking forgiveness at last minute u can enter heaven.This guy is doing after death. Ini i want to dig the grave take the money and body and burn .After I`ll write a small note and put on top the empty grave .I `ll write your money for bribe has been accepted by god. Rest in Peace now

  • Burry him here in Zambia, it will be another news of his casket together with his money stollen…

  • Our God Is A Good God

  • Madness

  • it’s a lie

  • Why did you.bury him them. Bring him to.zimbabwe. we need that forex.

  • kikikiki. If they hadn’t dug the grave and removed the money the FBI would have done it. No one messes up with the US dollar and gets away with it.

  • Its er lie

  • Pure madness

  • simple thing repent when u still have the chance

  • Seri kweguva hakuna muteuro zvinoratidza kuti ndewenyika nasatan kunaMwari hakuna chiwoko muhomwe kumuda chete nekumuteerera anoti Mwari anoda zvinhu kubva kuvanhu iye ariye muridzi wazvose

  • It didnt happen,tht money was stolen b4 he ws buried

  • Idiot!

  • Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar

  • the odiots are the ones who put that money in. Mnxaa

  • Well Makandiwa and Magaya’s God will take it seeing how he’s all about 💵

  • Rubbish man our God is just and holy and He is not moved by any amount of money so the fool will rot with his little money and go to hell

  • Bvunza Tinzweee 🎶 🎶 🎶

  • Ohh dear.

  • Unfortunately money can’t buy salvation

  • The relatives of that man who agreed to that stupid arrangement need to have their brains examined.

  • Did he susceeed

  • Was he a moron all his life?

  • From dust you were
    born poor and to it poorly you shall and surely again return.

  • Poor guy

  • hakuna zvakadaro mwari haadhakwe kusvika pakudaro

  • fake notes

  • In your eyes its money but prophetically its juchu.

  • It would have been much better if this money was donated to an orphanage/old people’s home.Maybe God could’ve felt pirty for him.

  • People dont leave a BILL when ur dead , pls leave a WILL . Invest wisely and take multiple life insurances .

  • U jst yelling us today i heard it the very day he was buried dnt u have anything to tell us jst abt our country

  • Selfish idiot

  • Kunyepera kurwara uko

  • Then that grave must be guarded 24/7,

  • Nigga u can’t buy ur way into heaven … that God of the old and New Testament is a lie anyway

    • Nigga think he gonna bribe God with petty cash fam!! 😂😂😂😂

    • Kwena Mashikinya I’m thinking god is a way of making humans conform to the does and don’t of the world . Therefore he is an imaginary creation to make us behave good . Like an old form of civil law

    • Yeah clearly the whole world is poor and zuckerberg is an atheist, well he has now found religion again 👀👀👀😳😳😳 but as if God broke off them billions

    • Kwena Mashikinya 🤡😂😂😂😂😂

    • really why would the calender u use be based in a lie BC (before Christ)?

    • Anashe Mlambo Kwena Mashikinya check out the point being used for the argument .

    • lets hear it fago why would the romans base a whole calender in a lie

  • So people really dont read the bible

  • Wastage of money. GOD IS BRIBED ONLY IF YOU LOOK LIKE JESUS CHRIST ONLY

  • Someone dig up that grave now!

  • …. dai ndiriko ndaihaijeka bokisi racho ndonorasira chitunha mberi……..

  • Bizzare

  • The people that put that put that money in that coffin are as crazy as the dead man.

  • Rubish!!!

  • zvatanga gore rino pakaipa

  • Unbelieving

  • Give me directions to his grave I am related to him . I just want to see where my uncle is buried

  • When he was bribing on earth making dirty money he forgot that there is a God in heaven and now he wants to bribe his way in. Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that in His Kingdom.

  • kusaziva kufa,ndosaka akafa.angaasingazive kuti mwari haategwe ne$.

  • He is an fool even in death 😂

  • This nigga ws just tryng to say there is no God . amana we are talking about God .In which nature and under what capacity would some1 say such .

  • Ndainochera coffin racho ndotengesa mari yacho ndoidya apa ndenge ndisina kuba hangu

  • Fake money

  • kkkkkkkkkk

  • hahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂 dead

  • Madness of the highest order. The relatives also need to have their faculties examined. How could they allow such a thing.

    • Chamu

      You are right I think it is the relatives that are sick. That guy was just jocking

  • Somebody will exhume his body very soon before his body is rotten kkkk

  • Kkkkkkk kureva kuti Mwari achatora mari iyo ondotenga grocery kuma shops ekudenga

  • Somebody should have written a cheque

  • someone could have just led him in a simple prayer is salvation ….God just needs a repentant heart and confession only…

  • We can’t say thieves will steal it Kkkkkkk even the man of God can take it without a case opened . Instead the one who put that money in the coffin is the one who will dig it .

  • A very good reason for thieves to exhume his body in search of that $5 700 !

  • vanity

  • Lies

  • We saw this last week keep us updated…Karadio keinternet imi

  • Wher is he buried i will help him