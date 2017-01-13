Mental patient murders inmate

By Cynthia Dube

A mental patient at Ingutsheni Central Hospital allegedly murdered his roommate for reporting to authorities that he had smuggled tobacco into the psychiatric institution.

Bulisani Sibanda allegedly severely attacked Chrispen Ncube leading to his death.

Sibanda is said to have kicked and punched Ncube who later died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals in November 2015.

After allegedly causing Ncube’s death, Sibanda was transferred to Mlondolozi Prison.

Sibanda appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa facing a murder charge.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 27.

Prosecuting, Mr Best Hweta said in October 2015, the deceased discovered that Sibanda had tobacco and a box of matches which were not allowed in the dormitory.

Ncube allegedly reported him to a nurse.

“Sister Rejoice Banda took the tobacco and matches from the accused person. This did not go down well with the accused person who later confronted the now deceased and started assaulting him with fists and kicked him, resulting in the now deceased bleeding from the mouth, nose and ears,” he said.

“Some inmates started banging doors and this alerted the nurses who were on duty and they went to check what was happening. They found Ncube lying on the floor bleeding. He was taken to the treatment room where he was attended to by the doctor before he was referred to UBH.”

Ncube died on November 26 the same year allegedly from internal injuries. The Chronicle