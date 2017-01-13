Jesse Lingard to sign Manchester United contract worth more than Olivier Giroud deal at Arsenal

1
600

By Simon Rice | Metro |

Jesse Lingard has agreed a new four-year contract with Manchester United worth up to £95,000-a-week, according to reports.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jesse Lingard of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Aon Training Complex on January 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

The England international has impressed Jose Mourinho and has become a regular in the side under the Special One. According to the Sun it’s been enough to earn him a new deal at Old Trafford that will triple his current wages of £30,000-a-week.

The impressive figures are brought into context by the reported wages being paid to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international was one of three Arsenal players to sign new contracts today, with the Daily Mail reporting he will be paid £90,000-a-week under the new terms. It comes amid the French striker enjoying a productive, albeit reduced role this season in which he has scored vital goals for the club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • £95 gida but our player used for pinuts but what our gvment real doing? will see on CAF.