Death drives Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin to insult God and Jesus

34
3968

By Bongani Ndlovu

Rapper Cal_Vin shocked and stunned fans yesterday as he went on a tirade after reportedly losing a close family member, insulting God and Jesus and daring them to take his life if they were real, on his Facebook page.

Hip-hop singer Cal_Vin from Bulawayo
Hip-hop singer Cal_Vin from Bulawayo

According to a friend and fellow rapper AWA, Cal_Vin had lost a close relative through death.

“We talked on the phone, he was in so much pain, all he said was that he lost a close family member.”

In a series of messages on his Facebook timeline, Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo – That Luveve Boy – called himself a fallen angel, compared Jesus to Santa Claus, boldly declaring if he was real he would take his life.

“I regret giving Jesus props when all he did was give me pain, this time I’m done acting stupid, do something, prove to people you alive by taking my life f*** boi,” he ranted.

After the post, people, including this reporter, inundated him with calls to find out what was going on, but the rapper would reject the calls and thereafter posted: “Stop calling my phones, I’m not taking any calls.”

Cal_Vin, who was once a Christian rapper named Church Boi, later continued his tirade:

“F*** changing, let’s continue with the F***y of life.” This was in an apparent reference to his December track Changes that features up and coming female singer Latora, where he sang about turning a new leaf and changing his partying ways.

He even shared videos and pictures of himself attending church services towards the end of last year and the beginning of this one. The change seems to be out the window as according to him: “Jesus is a myth, I’m Sorry.”

This rant comes exactly a week after Stunner’s wife Olinda sensationally called out the rapper for being a cheat, and threatened to commit suicide via Facebook Live. The next day Cal_Vin posted: “When the Stunner smoke dies down imma (sic) put you on to my good news, I need undivided attention.”

Some of his friends suggested the outburst was just a publicity stunt to promote new music to which Cal_Vin responded with two posts: “Niggas be like this is a publicity stunt, niggas I’m way too talented for a publicity stunt, that’s you following me already, why will I wait till I have 5k friends to pull a stunt, f*** a outta here.”

Whether it is an ongoing publicity stunt or genuine feelings or rapper Cal_Vin’s cellphone was hacked, the Zikhuphani hit maker’s sentiments have not settled well with fans and friends.

Asanda Nester Ladyheart posted: “Just one day disappointment and you insulting Jesus my man you going too far I respected you but you prove not to b man enough to face your problems #grow up Jesus isn’t something u can mess with.”

Another Nozithelo N Khumalo referring to a picture Cal_Vin shared on Facebook of him in bed reading a verse in the Bible said: “If u remember this day was so proud when I saw this post on your wall.”

Three hours later, Cal_Vin deleted the series of posts insulting God and Jesus. The Chronicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Yaah musombodhiya.

  • Hapasi pedu zvachose pasi pano idandaro Mwari havaudzwi zvokuita nehupenyu hwemunhu ,so by insulting God and Jesus kupedza nguva havasi President R.G Mugabe kana Prophet W.Magaya vasina chokuita newe not God even if you see these days those two are the subject of the day and nothing they can do upon it ,but kwawazotambira mpfanha uku hakutambirwe manje havambokuurayi asi vachakudzidzisa gwara kuti uone ukuru hwavo not pazvakaipa zvaurikutarisira izvo,pasi pano idandaro ndosaka zvichinzi zvinogwadza vasara kureva kuti muhupenyu mumhuri menyu kutanga kufirwa here?vaifa vakanga vakakodzera ,kufa murawo waMwari though satan achigonazve ndosaka tichinzi titye anouraya mweya only God ndiye anobata mweya satan angauraya nyama.hazvidi kutsvaga Mwari after dambudziko my bro its wasting time

  • mirai muone imwe size yaachawana

    • Fogmaster

      mwari vanoita nyasha hama yangu. we can only pray for him.

  • Impatient,Adam,Abraham died

  • only a fool can insult his creator this guy takes drugs

    • Fogmaster

      I give you big ups for that observation. It can only be drugs.
      But God is full of mercy and grace, even if the sins re red like crimson he forgives.

  • Young man sorry to say, but you’re an idiot

  • Kufarisa uku

    • dady

      thus true

    • dady

      jus a ninkampoop.watambira kunonyudza

  • There is no God my brother you were not created but you were born you have watched the cycle of life over and over again don’t be naive there is no creator fullstop

    • Bible says only a fool says therz no God

    • If God is there let him curse you until you repent you shall see no good in you life

    • Mnxii come on now you pricks

      • Panda

        Never ceases to amaze me how these holier-than-thou Christians always come out guns blazing, hurling epithets and threats, cussing and cursing, all because of a difference in opinion.
        These religious people are very dangerous.

        • Fogmaster

          Religion, is another kind of politics. Spiritual politics.
          If you will care enough to seek understanding you will know everyone is a politician and conversely everyone is a religious person, no matter how much you deny, its either you are left or right; a sinner or righteous.

    • Fogmaster

      If there is no God my brother, I lose nothing by living a satisfying life of hope, love and grace as a mythical Christian.
      But suppose God is there Mthoe, uzothini usubhekane laye?

  • Basop basop basop

  • Magutisa sadza.Chemai nekufara zvakanaka

  • Tsvaga attention

  • Not surprised he already looks like an idiot..bible says only a fool says therz no God..Sorry to say but u are a fool

  • mufana webhuruwayo ka uyu

  • Aguta nyemba

  • He is being used by azarzel,the cunning wicked angel of satan council . People die not bcaz of YHWH but because they lack knowledge . The rapper is trying to tell us that he subscribes to evil and he is against the rule of El Shaday

  • Welcome to We Fucking Love Atheism

  • Wakugutisa kusvika pakutendeka amai nemboro mupfana uyu.

  • Foolish young man

  • Your life after insulting Christ will never be the same again ..uchashupika zviriserious

  • kimo

    Clear demonstration yekusaziva Mwari. the reason why he doesnt kill yu is he is merciful to yu. and quit being a cry baby you aint the first one to lose someone. this is earth people die, you and l will too in our due season. death proves he is real coz its his law from the garden of Eden and your grandpa Adam’s sin caused this. Dont blame God, you aint no judge of him but he is of yu.

  • GZD

    God feels your pain. He loves u regardless. Its not him who takes lives, people die because of Adam and Eve’s transgressions

  • Taguta Padare

    So tell them,”As surely as I live, declares the Lord, I will do to you the very things I heard you say” Numbers 14 verse 28. So sayeth the Lord.

  • Fogmaster

    Mbanje nemadrugs zvinoita kuti munhu adero.