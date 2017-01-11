Sweswe stays put at Tsholotsho

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Tsholotsho FC coach Lizwe Sweswe is not leaving the club contrary to speculation that he is contemplating parting ways with the PSL strugglers.

Sweswe and his employers had indicated the possibilities of changes in the technical set-up at the end of the 2016 season hence the speculation.

Tsholotsho survived relegation on the last day of the season and had indicated plans to relocate either to Dhulivadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge or Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls.

“The status quo remains. We are staying in Bulawayo while coach Sweswe has also declared his loyalty to the club,” said club chairman Mlamuli Phiri.

Sweswe had last month refused to commit himself to the club telling Chronicle Sport that chances of a move were high although he left the door open for talks.

He had also indicated that Chapungu had expressed an interest in him following the departure of John Nyikadzino at the end of last season.

The Midlands side has since settled for Tendai Chikuni who guided Shabanie Mine to the Zifa Central Region Division One championship last year.

With the technical team issue sorted, the club can now focus on pre-season preparations, which should start with strengthening the squad.

Phiri said they were expected to meet yesterday to map the way forward.

The club faces serious financial challenges and last season according to sources, Tsholotsho Rural District Council was forced to pay some of the team’s expenses. The Chronicle