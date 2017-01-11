NSSA extends duo’s probation

The National Social Security Authority has extended the probation period for two of its new senior managers after they failed to meet expectations in the first six months of the employment contract.

Reports indicate that chief investment officer Herbert Hungwe and chief property investment Officer Kura Chihota had their probation extended by a further three months upon expiry on December 31, 2016 while the chief strategic assets officer Mr Chikuni Mutiswa turned down the extension.

The three had been given a six-month probation upon employment in August 2016.

According to communication from chairman Robin Vela seen by The Herald Business, Mr Mutiswa turned down the extension in a four-page letter therefore leaving the contract to terminate on its own terms.

“I write to advise of NSSA’s separation with Mr Chikuni Mutiswa with effect from December 31, 2016.

“Towards the expiry of the six months probation, the human resources committee of the NSSA board took the view that Mr Mutiswa needed to be afforded more time for his probation to the end of March 2017,” said Mr Vela.

A source close to the developments at the authority said Mr Mutiswa turned down the extension in a four-page letter to the general manager Liz Chitiga, therefore leaving the contract to terminate on its own terms.

“The senior managers whose probation was extended by a further three months are the guys who were based in South Africa linked to board chairman Mr Vela.

“They were given targets during their probation period which they failed to meet but the board decided to extend their probation period by a further three months to prove themselves,” said the source.

The team combined new faces that were perceived to have brought a balanced wealth of continental and global experience and personnel drawn from within NSSA. The Herald