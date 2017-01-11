Kim K’s robbers nabbed, charged

DNA found on the restraints used to tie up Kim Kardashian during her robbery in October led to the arrest of 17 suspects Monday – just the latest twist in a jewellery heist that played out like a Hollywood blockbuster.

The crew of seasoned criminals included one of Kardashian’s chauffeurs in Paris, who cops say may have set her up by feeding information about her location and bodyguards.

Among his alleged accomplices were two women who tailed the reality-TV star in the days before the nearly $10 million robbery at her ritzy rented Parisian pad during Paris Fashion Week, police said.

Last year on October 3, Kardashian was held up at gunpoint by five masked men who made off with her jewellery, including a $4.5 million ring that her hubby, Kanye West, gave to her as an anniversary gift.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the bling was moved to Antwerp, known as the diamond capital of Europe.

Belgian police have joined the probe and were checking local ports.

The gang was taken down in coordinated raids launched at about 6 am in and around the City of Light as well as in southern France, reports said.

The DNA on the restraints busted the case wide open after authorities learned it belonged to a long-time criminal, and he was quickly linked to many of the others, the Guardian reported.

Another thief accidentally dropped part of the haul – a diamond-encrusted cross pendant made by the renowned jewellers Jacob & Co. – on the street during his bicycle getaway, reports said.

His prints were lifted from the pendant, identifying him, too, they said.

“These arrests are a nice surprise because, on the one hand, it will perhaps make it possible to find the jewellery,” Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told The Sun.