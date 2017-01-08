Makandiwa in controversial video

A video posted on social media platforms by the United Family International Church (UFIC), in which believers are encouraged to sow seeds as a sign of a covenant with God for the fulfilment of their 2017 hopes, has stirred immense debate.

Emmanuel Makandiwa
Emmanuel Makandiwa

In the video, UFIC and Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa encourages people to seed money ranging from US$77, US$770, US$7 700 and US$77 000.

“2017 is around the corner, what are your plans?

“It may be interesting to note that number seven is a prophetic number, a number of perfection which makes the year 2017 a year for your dreams, hopes, aspirations and all your visions if only you are willing to start it perfectly.

“In the book of Genesis when Abraham asks God for the surety that he was to attain God’s promise, God asked him to make a sacrifice as surety.

“In other words, God asks Abraham to cut a covenant with him as a surety that he will attain the promises of God.

“Now you too, like Abraham, may be questioning God that, ‘How shall I know that this year is going to be my year?’

“This is what God through his anointed servant, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, has instructed you and me to do.

“We are to sacrifice, we are to sow seeds, and we are to cut covenants with God.

“A covenant for the year 2017 that everything we desire shall come to pass no matter what.

“We are to sow seeds, we are to bring sacrifice for the year 2017,” he said.

Pastor Kufa encouraged people to seed before the dawn of the new year if they were to be blessed in 2017.

“People who want to be blessed in 2017 should sow seeds of up to US$77, $US770, US$7 700 or $77 000 or whichever way the spirit of God leads you.

“Sow your seeds in the multiples of $77.

“For example you can sow a seed of US$77 dollars for yourself and US$77 for one of your companies, US$77 for another company.

“For all the children under the age of 18 years of age, if you cannot saw US$77 for them, please saw US$7 as the minimum for each and every child,” he said. The Sunday Mail

  • the rise of “prophets” or “prophetic ministries” & betting companies in the country is shocking.

    Research has shown when an economy is going through challenges, people looking for quick fixes turn to gambling and miracle churches as this “offer” quick fixes.

    • What do you know about prophets,,,watch on what you say Mr Elvis,,,if you feel like you are better than the prophet we have then come and teach us,,,,you don’t have any clue on what you are playing with…be careful

    • Careful of what? Reliegion is the opium of man my brother. We can never be intimidated for the bible says in the end days shall emerge false prophets and the love of money shall rise.
      And yourself what do u know about prophets Leithen Kuyeri

    • do not fight with this guy he is telling us reality if you look the number of prophets and betting companies is going high and people are not repenting .so people must understand that the bible says if you believe and worship the Lord these signs and miracle shall follow you not you to follow miracles.

    • Kuyeri usavhindutsira vanhu kana uchiudzwa chokwadi …use facts … Dont be lyk zanu pf

  • Ko vanoitiswa izvozvo dzirimo dzakatiwo kwesere here

  • It’s interesting to note that this same Abraham they use to fleece the flock kept God’s charge, His commandments, His statutes, and His laws (Genesis 26:5) and yet, when it suits them, they say the law was nailed to the cross. Kwanai imi

    • Abraham was never given the law read yo bible carefully

    • Yes Jesus nailed to the cross (Colossians2:14)

      • greatcontroversy

        So i can steal, kill, covert etc

        • DontLieToUs

          You make a good point

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , I thought Genesis 26:5 makes it clear that Abraham knew about the Ten Commandments. I think what you urged me to do applies to you 101%

    • Thank you Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi.people thinks they know the Bible yet they know nothing. Abraham never lived under the law. The law was for Moses.

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , how could Jesus nail to the cross Thou shall not steal?

    • Love is the fulfillment of the law my brother Sitting (romans13:8-10)°

    • If Abraham knew abt the ten commandments why is it God ddnt punish him when he committed adultery with Hagar

    • If the Ten Commandments were not in existence from the beginning, how then did Joseph say sleeping with Potiphar’s wife was a sin (Genesis 39:9)? Because the only definition of sin is given in 1 John 3:4 as the transgression of the law. Now you may ask: Which law was John referring to? You go to Romans 7:7 were Paul answered that question saying, ” For I had not known lust, except the law had said, Thou shall not covet.

      *Any school boy knows that Thou shall not covet is part of the Ten Commandments*

      One does not need to mention 8 cities in South Africa for you to understand that the country under discussion is South Africa. Just by saying Cape Town one immediately knows we are talking about South Africa. The same with the Decalogue.

      • DontLieToUs

        Amen to that well said.

    • Bible is progressive revelations

    • You are seventh day i see. I want you to read romans7 you mentioned from contextial meaning from verse1 and continue into chapter8

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , The word of God is true from the beginning (Psalms 119:160). There’s nothing progressive about the Bible.

      Our God does not change (Malachi 3:6), His ways are everlasting (Habakkuk 3:6) and with Him there is no variableness, neither shadow of turning (James 1:17).

      One of the Ten Commandments begins with the word REMEMBER. Now, can you remember something you haven’t been told before? I don’t think so.

      The law is as old as God Himself (If you can find His birth certificate)

    • 1john3:4, wat does the next verse says dont jus read isolated without the contextual meaning bro

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , the next verse nails everything. He was manifested to take away our sins (1 John 3:5) Not to do away with the law. You know very well that He takes away our sins when we confess them (1 John 1:9)

      It is called the Judgement Day because there is a standard which every human being will be required to meet. One cannot be judged where there is no law (or standard against which my actions can be compared)

    • The law was only for israelites(leviticus4:1-2)

    • If you under law you’re under a curse (Galatian3:7-14)

    • No man is justified by law in the sight of God (Galatian2:16)

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , you strike me as one who wants to miss the blessings contained in Revelation 22:14.

    • kudakwashe Sazi bro urikupisa bible,zvawakadzidziswa naPapa vako,watotanga tht prophcy of 7nations,urikuti kuna Mwari lets js pray,praise or worship u nenzira yedu isu yatoona kuti irieasy aslong tichikunamatai chete its fine,u are removin law muteno wawakapihwa to easy ur selfshness ,like wat the romanc dd makin Sunday as #sabath day nhasi moti hamunackupihwa mutemo shame on u guys,ngatitsvagei Mwari achawanikwa

    • Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi , you are a breath of fresh air. Thanks

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , When you remove the law, then you do not have sin, where there’s no sin then there’s no need for a Saviour. If we need no Saviour then we don’t need the gospel. And if we don’t need the gospel then we don’t need the preachers. And if we don’t need the preachers then why do we build churches?

      That’s why Isaiah says in verse 20 of chapter 8: To the law and to the testimony, if they speak not according to this word, it means there is no light in them.

      Isaiah did not say little light. He said NO light

    • Jesus what he paid is enough on the cross God is not counting man’s sin against according to the gospel of Paul A full Jew who knew better God than both us(2corinth5:19)

    • Jesus paid the price of the whole world(john1:29, 1john2:1-2) no man is man is going to hell for his sins bt for rejecting Jesus(john16:7-9)

    • Remember in the old testament Jesus was not yet crucified

    • Kudakwashe Nyabvudzi , but it was God the Son, Jesus, who said Let there be light. It was He who created everything. He is the God of the Old Testament and of the New. He is the God who walked with the Children of Israel.

      Besides, he wasn’t crucified so we could murder, steal, covet, dishonour parents etc

      • Kudzidza Hakuperi

        Kudakwashe, sitting Bull – continue guys. This is interesting – hopefully one of you will give the other one sando dzake. Haikona kuzopedzisira mave kutukana like most people who comment.

      There are so many diffent commandments from God. A commandment is simply and instruction that one has to obey. In Genesis 2:16 God commanded Adam to freely eatevery tree in the garden except the tree of Knowledge of Good and evil…..This is a commandment and it was never given to Abraham nor us. If you walk with God he can give you certain commandments that might not apply to somebody. In Genesis 26:5 those were not the commandments of Moses (ten commandment), NO. Abraham was instructed to move out of the Ur of the Chaldeans and he obeyed, he was commanded to kill Isaac and he obeyed, he was told that a great nation would come out of him and he had faith (obeyed), he was commanded to erect altars numerous times and he obeyed those commandments…Thats what God is referring to in Genesis 26:5……. You in particular, if God tells you not to marry this year but next year but you decide to do it this year then you would have broken his commandment. Yes the 10 commandments are God’s but there are more of God’s commandments and some are tailor made for individuals. I thought peopke had access to dictionaries so that they can search the meaning of commandment. Those guys who say zimbabweans are the most learned in Africa they are filthy liars, We have evidence of their lies on this platform

    Sowing seeds is a spiritual mystery and can only be discerned by those on that frequency. 1 Corinthians 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.

      Haiwawo rubbish !!

        Everybody is free to use their money in whatever manner they wish to. Some of the people on this platform take herds of cattle, goats, chicken, money, rolls of garments to witchdoctors but nobody ever said anything about it. We use our money to worship Jesus period. Hate it or love it

  • We’re going to give you stories generously this year, hatisati tatanga#UFIC

    • They are busy with our prophets today and we don’t give a damn … may God continue to uphold prophet Makandiwa and prophet Magaya … vachati baba..Mari tinoendesa chete ku church. .hatisi kubatirwa banga isu..vanorwadziwa nei .

    • Gullibility is a common phenomenon amongst many congregants

  • Hamusati madii muchabvisa mipiro kusvika mati eheeeee,,,,

    • Hatimiswe kupa kuna Mwari nemunhu,iwe ramba uchipa kun’anga

        Mwari vacho vakatengei nemari yacho plus yakaenda kudenga kwacho nani? kana isina kuenda ikoko ikushandiswei ichidyiwa nani?

    • Kkkk so long n”anga iyoyo isingapinze nzara mumba sezvamunoitwa imi,hama dzenyu dzirikurara nenzara muribusy kupa vaprofita mari,

  • Pity our government is also rotten with corruption. How can it be that church owners are becoming overnight millionaires in a failed economy? Gullible fellows who can’t afford a decent meal are conned into pledging money they don’t have. PROSPERITY PROPHETS MY ASS

    • My brother look at the other side of the issue no one is forced to give them so if they do it willingly who to blame. Makandiwa dont force any one to attend his sermons.

    • Nyasha Makoni verenga Chirungu. Ndati conned not forced. Fraudsters don’t force their victims to hand over cash, so according to you the victims are guilty. Ita mushe

    • So Nodi Mapfumo you think all all the followers of Prophet E Makandiwa estimated at more than a million globally are so dumb to be conned daily. Religion is about belief, you simply observe what is working for you and you follow it. They give because they afford giving.

    • God doesn’t operate under yo governments economy

  • Lol what is interesting is that every year is a prosperous year gore richitanga!! Richipera chabuda hapana

  • Pakaipa mheni

  • This man needs to be arrested and charged with corruption, blasfem and robbery 😎😎

    • Who is the complainant in this case?

    • Good Michael pple ar very lazy to make money they only become jealous when some1 makes it be wise and learn to make cash not scruitnising those who make their cash iwe uchikaura nenhamo

    • Get away!!Pane sendi renyu ramakabirwa here,tangai masunga n’anga dzamunoendesera makwati(mazakwatira emari) zvisina pundutso.You don’t know what is Corruption,blasphemy and robbery

    • Suka wena silima uyamazi uporofita weqiniso umuntu othunywe ngunkulunkulu uyamazi wakewabona ujesu ufuna abantu imali wena lawe ungesinye isilima o udla labo abaporofita bomsuzo this is money making scum originated from Nigeria.

    • U can go ahead and make a police report. Looking forward to hearing from u on ur progress in this regard

    • So you Saviour Mutasa also support these so called man of God those who claim god has told them this and that when it’s all coming from their head all preachings are about money milking the poor of every last bond they have

    • noone is forced to give

    • Yes they are not forced but manipulated who does these so called man of God pay their tights to? Who prays for them? Where where they in the early 80z 1990z when Zimbabwe was using the zim $ they only surfaced when USA $ was introduced. Only people like you who benefit would support them and glorify them an call them your gods.

    • what did he do to you that makes you to say he need to be arrested….if he robbed you say it but if not shut up,,,,by the way are you a member of UFIC because what has been said was said to the disciples of sons of UFIC only….

    • 😂😂😂 very sad what ever seed that he has planted in you Will lead you to hell you should learn to test every spirit you were given that ability to test not just follow and end up buying anointed condoms, cucumbers and things like doom How do you run your household if you can’t make simple judgments.

    • havazive chinonzi seed

  • Muchavaziva nemabasa avo and they will still HV followers kkkkkkkkkk

  • How truth is it

  • My greatest confusion is Pastor Prime Kufa spoke of the number 7 being a number of perfection, and that people should seed 7, 77, 777 etc. But this year is 2017 not 2007.

    • Yaa i did not understand the concept also both biblically and mathematically

    • Don’t be confused bro, i supoz that messahe was for UFIC members only,.i.am sure they don’t hve any problem.wt it.

    • Why would you want to understand something that doesn’t concern you.These are spiritual things they are spiritually discerned.That’s why the word of God says to be spiritually minded is death

    • Its a pity when people who claim to Christians don’t understand the Bible. The great commission is to spread the word not to claim it as a select group or “members”. If someone doesn’t understand they have a right to ask even the Bible says so. Prophets and Apostles were tested, and some were found to be false. To those who are self righteous and pompous please read the Bible

    • “My greatest confusion”…………. because you are the product of confusion thus why you are confused

    • You are taught to judge? Woe unto you. I believe in Christ, I read the Bible and believe its the word of God. Comments here really surprise me. Spiritual maturity needs to be sought

  • Tibvirei apo imi mari dzamunosiya kun’anga makahwanda husiku makabvunzwa nani,nekuti zvaitirwa Mwari through the servant of God Prophet Makandiwa motauraka,if you read your bible well it is the source of sacrificing to God#Musarwadziwe coz hapana kana sendi rako that was contributed

    • All the gold and silver belongs to God. There is nothing you can give to God so that he blesses you except for worshiping him in spirit and truth. U need to read the bible and ask for revelation

    • How do yu worship without sacrificing if it is in spirit and truth? If you can answer this then we start from there,why is it written in the Bible to never appear before the Lord empty handed.Remember the Lord can give you an instruction specifying exactly what you should sacrifice like what happened to Abraham

    • Talent Simango zvautori nezita remaBishop ekuZaoga.. thought u’d know better….

      Malachai 3 : 8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.

      9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.

      10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

    • Read Genesis 12…promises to Abraham..Galatians 3 15 to 19. We are Abraham’s seed thru faith. We don’t have to seed for the blessings that were promised to our father Abraham. God is not a man that he should lie. Go for John 8 vs31 32. If u abide in my word you are my disciples Indeed and u shall know the truth and the truth shall set u free. U need to be freed from this brainwashing. Where is seeding written in the bible. Ndokumbirawo verse. Pamwe ndakapajamba

    • Sorry hako Talent. Saka Malachai yanda Quoter iyo yakataurwa nani? And who was he addressing to? Just clarify that for me toenderera mberi from there

    • Tari it’s pointless kuitisana nharo nema Pharissee, they will quote the word jus to try and prove kuti u are wrong yet reality is the truth is hid from them. Chete this year Prophet vakati i wl give them something to write about so ngoma ndiyo ndiyo, vachanyora kusvika vaneta😂

      Genesis 8:22 While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.

    • Evidence Favoured Ngove… rega timbovaudza mhani vanhu ava. Why zvinhu zvirikufaya for us muzimbabwe makaomerwa vanhu kudai.. its because We are Abraham’s seed thru faith. But what Faith is this that makes us Abraham’s children? It is the faith of our Father Abraham that we inherit from him as the Father of Faith… And what does this Faith state? Sacrifice your son wether you understand it or not believing that I The Lord Will Bless You. It was Unethical for Abraham to kill his son but was it not what God requested?? He obeyed…. and God blessed him for such an atrocity. The secret being he believed and doubted not God. So our Faith that makes us Children of Abraham is a faith that was birthed by sacrifice. Unless you know that, forget the blessing of Abraham.

      Solomon never prayed for Wisdom as many bible scholars lie to us… read your scripts well and u will realise that aftet building the temple of God, Solomon offered up unto God a thousand bullocks. If it was in today’s church Solomon would have given approximately $3Million dollars and after that he went to sleep… and God was the one that had to come down and ask him what he wanted after such a hefty offering. Thats the work of a son of Abraham… and to make matters interesting I am not only speaking this, I am living it. If you want Talent Simango follow me on Facebook and see the things that will unfold in my life this year because of this principle I have understood

    • I wouldn’t want you to judge me but tell me wat the bible say about seeding. Malachi haatangiri pachapter 3 ane chapter1 maybe u have to consider reading it as well. There is a reason wy God said ubare robbing me. Pane zvangu zvaitika, read it. We are nolonger under the law. We don’t give so that we will receive a hundred fold,thats gambling. We give because its our nature to love. God loves a cheerful giver in Corinthians l forgot the exact verse.

    • About false prophets read sec Peter Chapter 2.

    • And l repeat there is nothing you can give God so that he blesses u. Unless u are blessed in the name of ur prophets, in that l understand. Some of us seed a lot , giving already rich prophets a lot of money making them more richer whilst at our own homes we can’t even afford a decent meal. Personally if l have and l feel like giving l give beggars in the street and orphans. They really need that help

    • u pple,hamude Mwari only u need is money n things modazvinhu,85% yevanhu varikumachurch aya u are forcin God to give u things while u dnt knw hw to give thanks to God,eg js for ur life,5% ndovasishuwa nezvikuitika makavavhara 10% ndovanongouyavo,vamwendovanongotsvaga huroi mumhuri dzavo,u cnt pray for ur self cz u dnt hav faith n hope,u too weak ndosaka u are belivn thru Makandiwa u pretendin to love n respct God but munoda Mwari wamakandiwa,wat evdnc do u want if u are a real chrstn,u dng buzness in ur churchz nhasi uv no shame,makaparadzanisa vanhu vakawanda muchinongedza huroi,u can lie mungaita nharo,but chokwadi ur so called prophet his Evil,Musafunge kuti zvicharova or Mwari vanyerere

    • Say that again Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi. Pple can’t pray for themselves anymore

    • Talent Simango,you wrote about false Prophets and if you read the whole Scripture it explain how to discern if a Prophet is true or not

    • Talent Simango how do you expect me to go through your responses and scriptures when its clear in your response that you didn’t even take time to try and understand what I said?? Look guys its ok…. I love God and am blessed by him daily in my home. Everything I have ever needed He has provided and When He speaks I hear. Let me follow my heart and you follow yours… tagara we are all aiming for heaven and thts the greatest thing. To Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi for you to believe God wakatoudzwa nemumwe Munhu so you need to respect the Person of God used to bring you to Christ. Vamwe heard God Through Apostle Guti,(Apostle) vamwe vakanzwa Bishop Tudor Bismark (Bishop) Vamwe tikanzwa Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa (Prophet)

    • Talent Simango which church do you go to?

    • Gullibility is a common phenomenon amongst many congregants

    • Greatest number of people who criticize the Prophet of God have never been to UFIC, have never heard even the slightest of the word we have heard ndosaka vachimhanya kuita speak zvavasingazive. Christ chaiye Mwanakomana waMwari vakatosvika pakuita crucify him vachizviti ndivo vazivi uye vanzveri veshoko. Hypocrites.

    • Chelsea I agree with you there… and so is lack of study of The Word through The Spirit of God for devine revelation and understanding

    • Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi,ko huroyi munovhundukei kana hwakanaka,i have noticed that you know nothing about Ufic munoita zvekunzwa,one piece of advice i can give you is worshiping God without your substance is pointless for where your treasure is your mind will be also.If you can’t part with your $ what else is the evidence that you love God more than your money,by doing so you will attract his blessings.

    • Jmart,u dnt tel me anything abt Ufic,handingoterere nyaya frm pple,i do have evdnc bro,but becz i respct God,my livin father Mwari anoti ndichakurwira hondo dzose,handitye huroi cz pple like u mukutadza kutsvaga Mwari muchitsvaga Makandiwa

    • ndosaka most of u guys musingabudirire nemabasa,who said being blessed unofanira kuvanemota nemari,read Revelations kwainotangira uziva pauri nhasi

    • Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi,What evidence do you have when you are not a member and you have never been there,for interest sake,do you go to church?You seem to be the one who don’t know even the God you are talking about.I really wonder if you truly know how God speaks into people’s lives.

    • Morgan Kudakwashe Ofisi,dziri nyaya dzekubudirira I’m being elevated everyday,can’t complain… That’s the reason i keep on seeding to this amazing God of Prophet Makandiwa.

    • Mudhara Morgan musadaro so…. Imi munoswera muchipusha maDeals enyu muchiruka mari dzenyu dzekunotenga maBeers nechii pamunenge mada isu tirikuruka Mari muno muZimbabwe not kunze kwenyika tichiswero donator kuma Orphanages nekuchengeta vamwe vana vasina vana Baba Moti hatina kubudirira? Hapana kubudirira kunopfuura kwandakaita Mudhara sorry henyu ipapo but haaaa nditori paTop peLeague kunge Chelsea kana Madrid

  • Dorothy Massiwa Doreen Madanhire Muzariri

  • Why ddn they do in 2007 y now 😂😂

  • Ibvapa iwe mbavha

  • Day light robbery dzakabvepi maths dzema 7 77 doraz idzodzo ya fund raising ka or kwa Ku dusa zve ee

  • Why aint these fake prophets arrested

  • Of prophets and prophetesses

    Torai mari United( T.M.U )Hakuna akaita sa Jesu never ever! Matsotsi

  • Genesis 8:22 While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.

    We will continue to sow our seeds kusvika zvanaka. #UFICGREATERLIFE

  • kungoti ndozvazviri iwe Nehanda kna ukasa taura zve PHD kna UFIC hauna zvimwe tsvee kuudza vanhu zviri kuita ka kuZIFA unongorwa nevanhu vasina mhosva unofunga kuti twunyaya twako tusina maturo utoti tugotadzisa vanhu kuenda kuma Church avakada here havapengi vanhu vanoenda kune ma testimony

  • Mheno mapofu

  • Witchcraft

    • if you regard it as witchcraft then the bible is fool of it.In the word of God he would tell the children of israel the exact gift he wanted and how he wanted it

    • You can not buy the blood of Christ .or the gifts .they manipulate Scripture for personal gain

  • wadii kutangira pa$0. 07

  • Olinda and Stunner series are quite intertaining than these dramatic con artists.

  • The Sherpherd will eat from the flock!

    Hamuna kunonoka nenya iyi here, it’s been making the rounds for a couple weeks now.

  • Seeding and miracles are the prophet’s shenanigans

  • Stunner ndiye ega anogona ku seeder

  • Evidence Evidence Favoured Ngove,I hope you realize the scripture you quoted there literally referred to sowing and harvesting in the literal sense.

    I also have realized that most of us still do not understand dispensational distinctions in the bible. The old, mossaic covenant is in a big way different from this church dispensation of grace. Blessings under the law where primarily conditionalike,because the covenant itself was bilateral.Reception of blessings was based on performance, thus one in a way had to “seed ” through the obedience to the law and sacrifice inorder to receive the blessings of God.

    Unfortunately, noone could be justified by the works of the law, thus there was needed for a new different covenant, that of grace

    In this dispensation of grace,the blessings of God are. Not attained through works of the flesh but through Faith. We have already been blessed and any form of giving we may perfom should not seek to appease God to bless us,but should be an expression of the love we have already received from him.

    The difference between law and grace should always be observed by every Christian who follows Christ with a healthy interest.Those who always quote MaLachi miss the important element of the new covenant

    Anything you find in the bible directed to the Israelites does not apply to the Gentiles or the church….

    Besides,if 7 is a number of perfection, what then is the relationship between 7 and 2017?

    What is the relationship between 7 and 70?
    What is the relationship between 7 and 7000?
    And most importantly, what is the relationship between perfection and the need to sowing a seed?

    It is true that there are also people who are being conducted by the sangomas,but honestly, how can that be used as a defense or how can that fact be used to validate unbiblicaly
    Sound teachings?

    • With do respect Mr Chrispen,Don’t comment on what you don’t know.What is it that you know about bible,sometimes its very wise for you to keep quite than to commenton what you dont know,,,don”t brought curses upon your life,,,,

    • In the dispensation of grace? We are in trouble ladies and gentlemen. Grace has always existed since the beginning of time. Every man that’s going to be saved is going to do so by grace. From Adam to the last born of this earth

    • But were people under the supervision of grace in the law dispensation?

    • Chrispen Svuure , the law of God has always been in existence. That is the law used to govern all beings. Otherwise Lucifer wouldn’t have sinned if there was no law.

      Adam sinned because he placed his wife above God thereby breaking the first commandment.

      Noah found grace with God. Hosea was asked to take a prostitute for a wife. That’s grace there.

  • Regai vadyare nokuputirwa kwavo. Hakuna maquick fix kumaproblems. Zvinamatire wega kuna Mwari wako iye ane mhinduro yako. Izvi zvekuti ndoenda kwaprophet izvi hameno. Vamwe vakatenga zvidhinha zvino vave nedzimba ngani

    Matthew 24:11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.

    Jeremiah 23:16 This is what the Lord Almighty says: “Do not listen to what the prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.

    Jeremiah 14:14 Then the Lord said to me, “The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.”

    Matthew 7:15 [ True and False Prophets ] “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.

    Acts 13:6 They traveled through the whole island until they came to Paphos. There they met a Jewish sorcerer and false prophet named Bar-Jesus,

  • These So called Man of God are milking people world over with the same word of seeding in multiples of a fake number some of them on live television semons telling people to phone and seed , making a commitment to pay monthly instalments for a period of time hahahahahahahahahahaj😜😜😜😜😜

  • In the 2070-2079 decade panenge pakatoipa saka

  • If you don’t believe in god which prophet makandiwa is worship so keep quite and worship your god .remember they are so many gods but there is only one God. So stop trying to correct me whilst you are a lost sheep like me believe what you believe and me 2. I i partner with any church leave me alone with my God go and buy houses with your own money no one will follow you.

      Kkkkk benzi

  • He is a businessman. He did nothing wrong

  • Only the those with devine wisdom will see the new earth.

    Rohwai mari nematsotsi aya (Magaya, Makandiwa). Gore richitanga Makandiwa akutofunga zvemari dzevanhu. Vakapusa vanorohwa pasi petsoka.

  • Dd i hear well? Its as if the money mentioned is from UFIC members only?

    • Yes

    • Aah…so da Pharisees must stop grumbling!!!

    • Kkkkkkkk abirwa mari tisu ashandisrwa mishonga tisu mum we ndiya otiridzira mhere

    • & most of these guys complaining can’t even afford to send their children to school & dey ar here complaining on behalf of UFIC members who ar even better off than them

    • They can’t even afford to fix their zip yakasungwa newaya

    • @ Saviour Mutasa don’t insult people, I thought you are a Christian from your earlier comments defending the church.
      Research actually has proven that Christians are the most poorest people on the continent.

    • @ Elvis Benhura, u think being told the truth is an insult? Imagine if those who go to Jekenisheni would concentrate on Jekenisheni business & those who go to UFIC on UFIC bizness ……

    Idyai zvenyu dzemarema mukoma Manu.

  • Hapana akamanikwidzwa..Mukurwadziva nei imi vanhu imi…Tisiyei takadaro .

  • Maporofita asatani

  • Vanhu ngavarohwe mari kana vasinganzwe

  • pakaipa apa be wise like a serpent and righteous as dove. a christian should. have the traits of these two contrary animals. you have to be wise so as to be able to know him when he come to tempt you. again such characteristic should not compromise your holiness. christian in today churches most of them thy poses either one of the characters instead of both. the dark world has realised that lophole and raised a strong dark force with the intention of deceiving the world. they are out there in full force. it has been said remember that even the elect shall be decieve. these guys of tha dark world they speak sweet words, they are eloquent without a counter spirit of wisdom one may think we have already discovered the heavens. the so called christians of today be wise and be very wise indeed the devil is canning

  • Emoneywell Mercandiwa

  • Chimborohwai berg……muchavhurika zvenyu..

  • Murikurwadziwa neChipo chavakapihwa naMwari ka ko kana church ichiitisa mari, ko wadii kutangawo yako, Prophet Makandiwa ugovadiii haaaapaaanaa

  • Hona kurwadziwa, hamusati matanga, kufunga kwako pane munhu angarambe achibvisa izvo zvisingamushandire here zvimwe zvinhu zvinongodawo brain so, handiti kuramba tichibvisa mari kureva kuti zviri kushanda, kana ndisina mari ndingarambe ndichibvisa here ndizvo zvinoreva kuti iripo ende haipere zvekumhanya kkkkkkkkk

  • Chandinodira murume uyu haatye vanhu asi anotya Mwari, taurai henyu but kwenyu haitiuye because munotya vanhu

  • Ohhh you foolish galatians who has bewitched you??? Galatians 3:1 the blood of Jesus set you free from these such practices that benefit fake prophets you must be stupid to donate your money to this conman take your money feed your family buy eggs pay school fees or buy underpants at least for yourself or family open your eyes wake up..

  • I agree with you in part in what you are saying. However there seems to be a confussion concerning the issue of dispensations.

    You may not be. Comfortable with the term dispensation but you cannot run away from the biblical fact that the word of God is divided into various dispensations and if we must understand them, then we have to rightly divide the word of truth as instructed by Paul in 2 Timothy 2:15.

    When I mentioned law or wherever the word law is used in the new and old testerment, its in reference to the Mossaic law which was given in the wilderness period specifically to the nation of Israel under the old covenant made through Moses. This is the law I’m referring to here

    While grace has always been there,it’s undeniably a fact that the mossaic covenant was a bilateral covenant or a conditional covenant. in it,all the physical blessings of God to Israel were given on condition of their obedience to the law of that covenant. failure to obey also resulted in the nation being cursed by God.

    In this dispensation, you can see that God’s grace existed but they were not supervised by grace. read Galatians 3:25

    It is under this covenant that man had to work and trust in his ability to perform good works as a means to attain the blessings of God as the covenant stipulated.

    It is however a mishandling of God’s word to apply the principles of one covenant into another.The covenant made between God and Adam,God and Noah,God and Abraham were where between God and mankind but that between God and the nation Israel was conditional and between God and a nation of Israel.

    I’m sure you agree with me that we are in a new covenant specifically in the dispensation of the church which is the body of Christ.Romans11. This is a dispensation of grace.

    Now grace is unedited favourite.It’s undeserved favourite.A distinct feature from the old covenant.In this age,the blessings of God are not granted on merit,for if that be the case,it ceases to be grace.Infant the bible states that by the works of the flesh, no man can be justified

    Now mayou I ask

    Is it grace when one is blessed on virtue of following the mossaic law?

    Is it grace when one is only blessed because he has ”
    seeded”

    Is that mere act of “righteousness ” sufficient to deserve the blessings of God?

    Who deserves the blessings of. God,the one who seeds $7000 and the one who has faith in the provision of God? Whenever you use the word deserve, know that you are nolonger talking about grace.

    The difference between law and grace is well defined. In the entirety of the new testament. I can give you further reference if you request. Whenever we study the word of God its important to observe dispensational distinctions in it if we are to rightly divide the word of truth.