‘Rapist’ pastor granted bail

9
2318

By the Grace Ministries founder Onbert Mapfumo, who was arrested for rape after a Tilda Moyo show on Star FM appeared in court yesterday.

Mapfumo (39) of Southlea Park in Harare is accused of raping three female congregants at his prayer room in New Canaan, Highfield in Harare. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is facing rape charges.

Mapfumo who is represented by Mr Jonathan Madotsa pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to February 2 this year on $100 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mapfumo was ordered to report every Friday at Machipisa Police Station, to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira, alleged that on various occasions Mapfumo summoned the three female congregants to his prayer room at No. 7937 New Canaan Highfield Harare.

It is alleged that he took the complainant one by one into the room and prayed for them.

The court heard that he assured them that he would deliver them from evil spirits.

It is alleged that Mapfumo explained to each one of them that he would make a sacrificial prayer in which he was required to have sexual intercourse with them.

He added that the intimacy would enable him to break the chains of poverty binding them.

It is alleged that Mapfumo stripped the women naked and sprayed them cooking oil before having sex without their consent. The Herald

  • Huh

  • ku church .matsotsi. ku bar …matsotsi…. mumba…matsotsi. totizirepi

  • Nyika yave kusvika pakuparara

  • nyika yavakuguma, this is sighns of time

  • Street pastors …..who dream abt being pastors …then they resides their own bible ….then they start raping their congregats

  • Let the Pastors enjoy the fruits of idiocy amongst so called educated believers in Zimbabwe.
    Many Zimbabweans spent thousands of dollars travelling to Nigeria TB Joshua to get miracle blessings what ever illusions our Zim brothers and sisters hv in their.

  • Those ladies were not raped they play nice nice to the pastor agreed to have sex bt when their husband find out they say they were raped why ddnt they report when it happened the first time I berg to differ why did they keep going back to the Pastor for more all these husbands who got their wifes got raped by Pastors as they say who do they still continue with their wifes to me it doesn’t make any sense at all

    • Notruthintheworld

      Why are you denying they were raped? Do you understand that rape is not a simple issue? Especially from the woman’s side of it when it is reported? The humiliation. The stigmatization. Societal views and negative perception of the raped (like what you are doing here). Most victims remain silent. Those who report are few and very brave. It is even more complicated for the married women. So please do not rush to be negative.

    • tafamutekwe

      Enter Mister Husband and he starts blackmailing the lascivious “pastor” for 2500 rands. How he pegged his wife’s net worth at that monetary value only he knows. No money then the sordid adulterous issue goes to Tilda Moyo’s radio show for free. The whole murky business smells to high heaven!